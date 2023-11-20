Tech for Good

Spent coffee grounds could make concrete stronger

Jacopo Prisco
By Jacopo Prisco, CNN
Published 4:37 AM EST, Mon November 20, 2023
Coffee grounds could be used as an ingredient to make concrete stronger and greener, according to researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia.
Carelle Mulawa-Richards, RMIT University
Indian company Carbon Craft Design produces <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/carbon-tiles-air-pollution-india-hnk-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">floor tiles made with black carbon</a> extracted from dirty air, could help to combat India's air pollution crisis.
Carbon Craft Design
<a href="https://www.stonecycling.com/" target="_blank" target="_blank">StoneyCycling's</a> WasteBasedBricks® use 91 kilograms of waste in every square meter, ensuring each brick is made of at least 60% recycled materials.<br />
Peter Cuypers / Fotografeert
<a href="https://www.stonecycling.com/" target="_blank" target="_blank">StoneyCycling's</a> customized bricks are used for high-end architecture projects around the globe, like this wasabi-colored facade for a private residence in The Netherlands.
StoneCycling
StoneCycling isn't the only company turning waste into bricks. Kenoteq's <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/going-green-kbriq-sustainable-brick-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">K-Briq</a> -- which can be manufactured in any color, shape or size -- is made of 90% recycled construction waste. Compared to a regular clay brick, it produces 10 times less carbon emissions. By installing its technology close to recycling plants, Kenoteq hopes to reduce carbon emissions from transporting the bricks, too. <br />
Zero Waste Scotland
Regular bricks can help combat climate change, too. A <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17708-1" target="_blank" target="_blank">technology</a> developed at Washington University, Missouri, allows bricks to be transformed into <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/12/world/smart-bricks-energy-storage-solution-scn/index.html" target="_blank">energy storage devices</a> powerful enough to turn on LED lights. When gases are pumped into the brick's pores, they react with the brick's chemical components, coating them in a web of plastic nanofiber, which is a good conductor of electricity.
The D'Arcy Laboratory in Washington University in St. Louis
A student in India had another brick-based brainwave. Along with three classmates from Jadavpur University, India, Abhishek Banerjee started the <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2019/11/25/asia/plastiqube-brick-india-scn-intl-c2e/index.html" target="_blank">Plastiqube</a> project in 2017 in response to human rights abuses in traditional brick kilns. The startup's bricks are made from recycled plastic and don't use any mortar -- a huge benefit when cement production accounts for up to <a href="https://www.chathamhouse.org/sites/default/files/publications/2018-06-13-making-concrete-change-cement-lehne-preston-final.pdf" target="_blank" target="_blank">8% of global CO2 emissions</a>.
Courtesy of Qube
It's <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/concrete-alternatives-future-building/index.html" target="_blank">bad for the planet</a> but concrete is everywhere in our built environment. What if it grew greenery instead of paving over it? <a href="https://econcretetech.com/econcrete-bio-active-wall-innovative-green-solution/" target="_blank" target="_blank">ECOncrete's</a> bio-enhanced concrete does just that -- supporting vegetation like lichen, moss and climbing plants. Encouraging plant growth on building is about more than just aesthetics: ECOncrete says plant coverage can help to improve air quality and energy efficiency, and reduce noise pollution.   
ECOncrete Tech LTD
Italian architect <a href="http://stefanoboeriarchitetti.net/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Stefano Boeri </a>wants us to think beyond a single green wall, though: his <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/vertical-forest-egypt-intl-scli/index.html" target="_blank">vertical forest</a> erected in Milan in 2014 (pictured) was the first of many projects aiming to regenerate urban environments while reducing carbon emissions and providing natural shade for residents.
Courtesy Paolo Rosselli
Boeri's smart, green city designs incorporate clean energy and transport into the infrastructure: sustainable solutions like solar panels and electric, semi-automatic transport networks are just a few ideas in the proposal for the Forest City of Cancun.
The Big Picture
<a href="https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/article/57/10/823/232363" target="_blank" target="_blank">Research</a> indicates that green roofs are a brilliant solution for naturally cooling buildings and managing water in storms and floods. With the right foliage, they can also act as urban carbon stores. Boeri's project in <a href="https://www.stefanoboeriarchitetti.net/project/tirana-riverside/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Tirana, Albania</a>, combines nature and technology in plans for a self-sufficient smart city for 12,000 residents, which can house as many plants as people.
The Big Picture
Texas-based construction tech innovators ICON are pioneering a low-waste solution to building: 3D printing. The company's giant printer, <a href="https://www.iconbuild.com/printer" target="_blank" target="_blank">Vulcan</a>, runs on a parallel gantry frame and can print up to 500 square-feet in just 24 hours.
ICON
In 2019, ICON broke ground on the first <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2019/12/12/business/worlds-first-3d-printed-neighborhood-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">3D-printed community in Mexico</a>, and earlier this year, completed several homes in Austin, Texas (pictured). Alongside these social housing projects, ICON is developing and testing technology with NASA: they hope to 3D print the first-ever moon base as part of the Artemis lunar missions.
ICON
A common challenge for architects working in tropical climates is designing buildings that keep cool. India-based design studio Ant came up with an old-school solution, inspired by beehives, that could reduce the need for air conditioning. <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/india-air-conditioning-ant-studio/index.html" target="_blank">CoolAnt</a> uses a honeycomb-like network of terracotta tubes, which circulate water with an electric pump. The water evaporates from the terracotta surface as air passes through, cooling the air.
CoolAnt
Green construction innovations
CNN  — 

If your morning can’t start without coffee, you’re not alone: globally, we drink over 2 billion cups of coffee each day, leading to 60 million tons of wet, spent coffee grounds every year.

Only a small portion of this is reused — mostly as soil fertilizer — with the vast majority being incinerated or ending up in landfill. There, like other organic compounds, coffee grounds decompose and release methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat.

Now, researchers say coffee grounds could be used as an ingredient in concrete, and they could even make it stronger, according to a recent study.

“We thought of this idea over a cup of coffee,” says Rajeev Roychand, a research fellow in the School of Engineering at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, who led the study. “We roasted the spent ground coffee in the absence of oxygen, and obtained something called biochar. When we added it to concrete as a replacement of sand, it provided a 30% increase in the strength of the material.”

Tiny reservoirs

Concrete is made of four basic ingredients: water, gravel, sand and cement. It is the world’s most widely used building material, and we go through 30 billion tons a year, three times as much as 40 years ago.

Roychand and his team partially replaced sand with biochar — a material similar to charcoal — derived from coffee waste; they obtained their best result when they replaced 15% of the sand and baked the grounds at 350 degrees Celsius (662 degrees Fahrenheit). The resulting concrete was 30% stronger than regular concrete by compressive strength — the ability of the material to withstand a load.

RMIT University researchers Dr Rajeev Roychand, Dr Mohammad Saberian and Dr Shannon Kilmartin-Lynch with Jordan Carter, Co-founder of the Indigenous-owned Talwali Coffee Roasters (pictured left to right).
From left to right, RMIT University researchers Dr. Rajeev Roychand, Dr. Mohammad Saberian and Dr .Shannon Kilmartin-Lynch, with Jordan Carter, co-founder of the Talwali Coffee Roasters.
Carelle Mulawa-Richards, RMIT University

In regular concrete, water, its second-largest ingredient by volume, is absorbed by the cement over time, reducing the amount of moisture that’s still inside the concrete, Roychand says. This drying effect, known as desiccation, causes shrinkage and cracking at a microscale, weakening the concrete.

Biochar from coffee waste can reduce this natural process. When the biochar is mixed with concrete, Roychand says, its particles act like tiny water reservoirs, distributed throughout the concrete. As the concrete sets and begins to harden, the biochar slowly releases the water, essentially rehydrating the surrounding material and reducing the impact of shrinkage and cracking.

“We’d be diverting this waste and transforming it into a valuable resource,” says Roychand. “There is also a scarcity of sand, and even if we replace some portion of it, we are still improving the sustainability aspect, and slowly we may come up to a stage where a significant chunk of the sand can be replaced with different waste materials.”

“High-value by-product”

According to Kypros Pilakoutas, a professor of construction innovation at the University of Sheffield in the UK, who was not involved with the work, the study is intriguing from a technological perspective.

However, he finds it improbable that concrete produced in this way will ever find widespread use in large-scale applications. “The main issue with waste is mainly collection and processing,” he says. “Whilst it would be great to collect all coffee grounds from around a country, the associated costs would be considerable and prohibitive.”

He adds that pyrolysis — the process through which the biochar is produced — is not cost-free, and he believes that it’s unlikely that high concentrations of carbon in concrete would enhance its long-term durability.

Roychad points out that waste collection is already mainstream, and that a number of companies in Australia are focusing on recycling coffee waste. He adds that the cost of pyrolysis is mainly related to the initial investment in equipment, and that biochar is produced at a much lower temperature than cement — 350 Celsius compared to about 1,450 Celsius. “But we are missing other benefits,” he argues, “as the waste material that ends up in landfills requires cost for its disposal. It can now be converted into a high-value by-product.”

The ingredient in concrete that contributes most to climate change is cement — which was responsible for 8% of global CO2 emissions in 2021 according to think tank Chatham House — and Roychand believes that increasing the strength of the concrete by 30% makes it viable to decrease the cement content by up to 10%, reducing its climate impact.

He says that the discovery has already attracted interest from both construction companies and organizations that recycle coffee grounds, and his team is now working with local councils in Australia to start field demonstrations.

“One of the things we will be doing is monitoring the concrete over time, for six months to one year,” he says. “This will make sure that the biochar maintains its properties over time.”

