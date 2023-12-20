Tech for Good

This small turbine can harness the power of passing cars

By Jacopo Prisco, CNN
British company Alpha 311 has created small wind turbines capable of generating electricity from the energy created by passing cars. Here, an older version of the design is shown installed on the roof of London's O2 Arena.
Floating wind farms are capable of producing more energy than solar panels or onshore wind. Described as the "world's first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm" and located off the coast of Viana do Castelo, northern Portugal, WindFloat Atlantic was commissioned in 2020.
A prototype of the "Wind Tree," system, which generates electricity from multiple leaf-like turbines, produced by French company New World Wind.
WindCORES operates data centers inside wind turbines in western Germany, which it says makes the centers almost carbon neutral.
Powering ships using the wind is hardly a new idea, but the wind is increasingly being used to power huge cargo ships. Canopée is a cargo ship powered by diesel engines and sails called "Oceanwings," which could cut fuel consumption in half when fully deployed.
French company Airseas has developed the Seawing, which it says could help ships cut their carbon emissions by an average of 20%. Pictured, the Seawing being tested on the cargo ship "Ville de Bordeaux."
On the roof of the O2 Arena, one of London’s largest indoor venues, there’s a small cluster of very peculiar wind turbines.

They look nothing like the tall, imposing ones that are increasingly deployed both inland and offshore around the world — at less than six feet (1.8 meters) in height, they’re a fraction of their size, and produce much less energy.

But being small gives them a strategic advantage: they can be deployed almost anywhere, and were designed to be retrofitted onto existing streetlights, where they can be powered not just by the wind, but also by the artificial breeze created by passing vehicles.

“If you stand next to the road and a bus comes past, you feel that airflow,” says Barry Thompson, CEO of Alpha 311, the company that designed the turbines. “Why is nobody harnessing the energy that cars are generating when they drive past?”

Now, after the successful trial at the O2, Alpha 311 is preparing to launch a refined version of the turbine that will be suitable for commercial installations.

Like an F1 car

Alpha 311 was founded by Thompson and mechanical engineer John Sanderson, after they built a prototype of the turbine in Thompson’s backyard during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020. They then produced a more polished version with the help of an external company, and posted pictures of it on Thompson’s LinkedIn profile.

After it was featured in local news reports, it attracted the attention of the O2. “The facilities manager actually saw it and said, ‘Can we have these on the O2?’ He purely wanted to help a startup and provide some real-world testing,” Thompson says.

Three of the turbines were installed on the O2, although one was removed after storm Eunice, which damaged the venue in 2022.