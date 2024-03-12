Editor’s Note: This CNN series is, or was, sponsored by the country it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.

Dubai CNN —

Untold Festival has earned a reputation as one of Europe’s most lively dance music festivals. Since launching in 2015, the annual event held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, has attracted big-name performers from Armin van Buuren to Tiësto, and earned accolades that include being named the Best Major Festival by the European Festival Awards 2015.

Last month, it launched an offshoot in the United Arab Emirates, a four-day event that featured global stars including Ellie Goulding and Bebe Rexha. CNN was there to speak with co-founder Edy Chereji.

The interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

CNN: Tell us a little bit about Untold Festival and what it’s like for you to be in Dubai.

Edy Chereji: It’s our first time in Dubai … and we created Dubai’s first mega festival. It’s an honor for us to be present here after 10 years in Europe, where we created the first Untold