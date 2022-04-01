World
Russia invades Ukraine

World Cup draw

World Cup draw: Teams discover Qatar 2022 groups

By Jack Bantock, Ben Morse, Matias Grez and John Sinnott, CNN

Updated 10:26 a.m. ET, April 1, 2022
8 min ago

How desert-filled Qatar answered the problem of grass

From CNN's Amanda Davies

It might make a great host for beach volleyball, but on paper, miles and miles of sand doesn't look like the ideal setting for a football tournament.

Qatar's solution is over a million square meters of grass turf, fine-tuned over six years, ready to fill out eight stadiums and a further 48 training pitches.

CNN went on site to find out more.

17 min ago

What to expect from a World Cup in Qatar

From CNN's Richard Parr

In the past two decades, FIFA have taken their prized possession the World Cup to new frontiers. From South Korea and Japan to Germany, South Africa to Russia. Now it’s time for the first ever Middle Eastern World Cup in Qatar.

Compactness. It will be the most compact World Cup in history. For the first time four matches will be played a day, across eight different stadiums (seven of them brand new). Fans will be able to travel to games using a newly constructed metro and the local taxi company Karwa (Uber also operates).

Heat. With average lows of 66°F and highs of 75°F, fans will need to not only remember sunscreen but a sweater as well. Especially if the hosts still plan on using the air conditioning systems they have devised for the competition. Initially conceptualized for the summer, even though the event is now being played in the winter they will likely still use it – and it can get chilly!

Noise. But if the atmosphere at the recent Arab Cup at the end of last year is anything to go by, it showed supporters in this region are ready to bring plenty of noise and color to the proceedings.

Protests? In such a small area it will be interesting to see how fans supporting 32 nations will interact and how they will be policed. Qatar has been constantly criticized for their poor human rights record. Will there be protests off and on the pitch during the tournament?

27 min ago

The dreaded 'Group of Death'

From CNN's Jack Bantock

They are three words that send shivers down the spine of every delegate attending any major draw, but what could this year's 'Group of Death' be?

The presence of footballing powerhouse Germany in pot two stands out as a mine that the rest will be desperate to avoid, with the four-time winners joined by the Netherlands and 2018 finalists Croatia in a daunting second pot.

AFCON winners Senegal -- buoyed by Premier League excellence in Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy, and assured by Napoli's defensive stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly -- will be tipped by many as a dark horse to emerge from pot three.

African pair Cameroon and Ghana both boast an array of stars from across the major European leagues, while the mercurial talents of Gareth Bale would be enough to worry any opponent should Wales beat the winner of Ukraine versus Scotland.

Potential group of death A

  • Brazil
  • Germany
  • Senegal
  • Wales (TBC)

Potential group of death B

  • France
  • Netherlands
  • Morocco
  • Canada

Potential group of death C

  • England
  • Uruguay
  • Poland
  • Cameroon
38 min ago

How the draw will work

From CNN's Jack Bantock

All 29 teams to have qualified have been split into four pots, to be assigned to eight World Cup groups. Six other teams are in the draw given they are still involved in World Cup playoffs. The winners of those matches will proceed to Qatar 2022.

Pots are drawn from in ascending order, from one to four, with each pot seeded based on the FIFA rankings as of March 31st.

Qatar are automatically assigned to pot one as hosts of the tournament, while pot four features teams yet to officially qualify via the upcoming intercontinental playoffs and final UEFA play-off game.

RULE: Teams from the same confederation cannot be grouped together (Ie. USA and Canada from CONCACAF), except UEFA teams from Europe, as there are 13 nations present.

Pot 1

  • Qatar
  • Brazil
  • Belgium
  • France
  • Argentina
  • England
  • Spain
  • Portugal

Pot 2

  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • Denmark
  • Germany
  • Uruguay
  • Switzerland
  • USA
  • Croatia

Pot 3

  • Senegal
  • Iran
  • Japan
  • Morocco
  • Serbia
  • Poland
  • South Korea
  • Tunisia

Pot 4

  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • Ecuador
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Ghana
  • Costa Rica or New Zealand
  • Peru or Australia or United Arab Emirates
  • Wales or Scotland or Ukraine
1 hr 5 min ago

The countdown to the draw begins

Welcome to CNN's live coverage of the 2022 World Cup draw in Doha, Qatar.

Today is the day that all competing nations find out their group stage fate -- and they will all be hoping to avoid the dreaded 'Group of Death.'

We'll bring you the draw as it happens and take you behind the scenes of an unprecedented World Cup, set to be played in November and December for the first time in its 92-year history.

The World Cup in 2018 attracted a record 3.572 billion viewers -- more than half the world's population -- according to a FIFA audit. This year's could be even bigger.