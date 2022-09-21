United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. (Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

The invasion of UN member country Ukraine by Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, could cast a shadow over the entire 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The General Assembly is meeting at a time of great peril," UN Secretary-Antonio Guterres said at a news conference last week. "Geostrategic divides are the widest they have been since at least the Cold War. They are paralyzing the global response to the dramatic challenges we face."

Don't expect this year's General Assembly to be "business as usual," US Assistant Secretary for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison said on Sept. 17. "Russia's unprovoked, ongoing assault on Ukraine raises serious questions about its commitment to diplomacy, the UN Charter, and the territorial integrity of nations."

Many UN diplomats say that Russia has put the UN's credibility and image at stake this year by invading another UN country, with the UN unable to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop.

Here's a look at some ways the issue could emerge at the assembly: