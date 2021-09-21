Tension between European leaders and the White House over a scuppered submarine deal threatened to overshadow President Biden's address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, with one EU official saying "something is broken" in the transatlantic alliance.

The French government has been seething since last week, when Australia abandoned a huge deal to buy conventional submarines from France. Instead, the US and UK announced they would help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new security pact called AUKUS.

The move has opened a new fissure in the Western alliance and sparked growing public criticism from other European officials.

Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner for internal markets, said in an interview with CNN on Monday that "something is broken between our relations in Europe and the US."

Breton warned there was a "growing feeling" in Europe over past few weeks and there had been a "lack of trust and confidence between allies."

"I'm here again to make sure that we rebuild this partnership, even if in some areas we may need to pause and reset it," he added.

Some background: France reacted with fury to news of the new pact on Thursday, and that Australia was abandoning its $65 billion deal to buy French-built, conventionally powered submarines. In the wake of the deal, France recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra, and asked the EU to reconsider Australia's bid for a free-trade deal with the bloc.

While Biden has asked for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in an attempt to smooth relations, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday he would not speak with Macron during the UN this week.

"That is not an opportunity for that at this time. I'm sure that opportunity will come in time. But right now, I understand the disappointment," Morrison said.

Macron will not be in New York for the UN General Assembly and will not send a pre-recorded address, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN Tuesday. He had originally been slated to deliver a pre-recorded statement.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that Biden and Macron had agreed to speak "in the coming days."

