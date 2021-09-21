Biden: This is "a decisive decade for our world"

White House press secretary Jen Psaki previewed President Biden’s United Nations message Tuesday, saying the US is “looking outward.” He is set to deliver remarks at 10 a.m. ET before the UN General Assembly.
“He’s going to say to the world, all the leaders in the room, we're not looking inward after we end a 20-year war. We're going to look outward, and we're going to prioritize what's most important to address, whether that's the climate crisis, whether that's cyber threats, continuing to work with partners on counterterrorism, and that's what we need to have our resources and focus and our eyes on, and we're gonna do that through rebuilding our allies and partnerships,” she said during an appearance on CBS Mornings.
Psaki said Biden will be working on the US’s relationships abroad.
“The President is the first to say, you've got to work on relationships – we know this our real lives as well. And he is here to do that too. So when he speaks to the world today, he’s going to convey alliances are the backbone of who we are. We’re going to build and address these issues in the world based on those alliances,” she said.
As for another relationship, China, Psaki said that Biden conveyed to UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres during their meeting Monday that “you do not have to be concerned that we’re trying to start a cold war with China – that is not what the United States is going to do.”
Rather, Psaki said, Biden views the relationship “through the prism of competition.”
Pressed on the “incoming” facing the Biden administration, Psaki acknowledged the challenges of the time.
“The way the President sees it, and we all do, is that’s what you do as president: you navigate crises, you weather storms, and we’re certainly doing that right now,” she said.
She touted the “long-abiding friendship” with France when asked about current tension in the relationship.
“We have a long abiding relationship, friendship, alliance with France. What we're talking about here – this is about an economic deal. We have the best nuclear sub technology in the world, and the Australians wanted our technology. Prior to that, they were buying this from France. We understand that they're displeased about that but we have a long abiding friendship with them, that's going to endure and we're going to rely on that long history of friendships,” she said.
And asked Biden’s reaction to video that appears to show law enforcement officers on horseback confronting Haitian refugees at the US border, Psaki said Biden “also felt they were horrific and horrible,” going on to note a statement from Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas on the investigation and the additional personnel sent to the area.
“I think it’s important for people to know that’s not who we are, that’s not who the Biden-Harris administration is, and we’re going to absolutely pursue that investigation and get to the bottom of what happened here,” she said.