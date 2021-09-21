Biden: This is "a decisive decade for our world"

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro addresses the United Nations General Assembly on September 21. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool/Getty Images)

With Covid-19 and the environment at the top of the agenda at this year’s United Nations’ General Assembly, observers might brace themselves for the first world leader to speak in the UN headquarters’ storied hall: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, notorious for his controversial handling of both issues at home.

Brazil traditionally goes first in the General Assembly’s weeklong roster of speeches by member states, and Bolsonaro, who is up for re-election next year, has wasted no time in setting a pugnacious tone for his appearance, publicly flouting the UN’s “honor system” that calls for foreign delegations to be vaccinated before entering the building, declaring last week that he would not get vaccinated, because he already had Covid-19.

“Why do you take a vaccine? To have antibodies, right? My antibodies rate is really high. I can show you the document,” he said in a live social media broadcast.

He added that he will only make a decision about getting vaccinated “after everyone in Brazil gets the vaccine” — a dissonant voice as the UNGA pushes this year to increase vaccination throughout the globe, and cajoling wealthier nations to share more doses with poorer ones.

Even in his home country, setting a good example is hardly Bolsonaro’s forte. He has long bucked pandemic restrictions and public health guidance, appearing maskless with crowds and frequently raging against municipal and state-level lockdown orders in Brazil, even during the grimmest moments of the pandemic, when hospitals filled to capacity and whole cities ran out of oxygen.

Over half a million Brazilians have died in the pandemic — the highest death toll in the world after the United States. Moreover, the Brazilian president tends to use appearances at the UN to reject foreign authority, showing a similar allergy to being told what to do when it comes to another globe-spanning crisis: global warming.

While Bolsonaro may test the ground with more measured rhetoric on climate and Covid-19, he has also launched new lines of attack domestically that hardly accord with the UN’s views on strengthening democracy and respect for institutions. In August, for example, Bolsonaro said he saw only three possibilities for his future — death, prison or winning the 2022 presidential elections — and has actively worked to undermine anything other than a victory at the polls, attacking his country’s voting system as unreliable unless it implements paper ballots.