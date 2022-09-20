World
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York City

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Published 8:31 AM ET, Tue September 20, 2022
2 Posts
4 min ago

World leaders are meeting at the UN General Assembly this week

From CNN's Richard Roth

The UN gang is finally getting back together in person, after three years of leaders speaking by video due to the global pandemic. But many leaders from the 193 UN member countries were in the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, forcing their missions to the UN to scramble to reschedule speeches and rendezvous.

Perhaps most prominent among the changes, US President Joe Biden will speak on Wednesday morning instead of taking America's traditional second speaking slot after Brazil on Tuesday. Biden has also built in time for chats with country leaders in London, which may limit some discussions in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will be the only world leader to speak by video, occupied as he is by the war in his country. The Assembly on Friday overrode Russian objections to permit Zelensky to speak virtually.

You can read more about what to expect at this year's UN General assembly here.

4 min ago

Russia's invasion of Ukraine expected to be key issue during this year's UN General Assembly

From CNN's Richard Roth

The invasion of UN member country Ukraine by Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, could cast a shadow over the entire 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The General Assembly is meeting at a time of great peril," UN Secretary-Antonio Guterres said at a news conference last week. "Geostrategic divides are the widest they have been since at least the Cold War. They are paralyzing the global response to the dramatic challenges we face."

Don't expect this year's General Assembly to be "business as usual," US Assistant Secretary for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison said on Sept. 17. "Russia's unprovoked, ongoing assault on Ukraine raises serious questions about its commitment to diplomacy, the UN Charter, and the territorial integrity of nations."

Many UN diplomats say that Russia has put the UN's credibility and image at stake this year by invading another UN country, with the UN unable to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop.

Here's a look at some ways the issue could emerge at the assembly:

  • The great majority of UN membership strongly opposes Russia's war in Ukraine. Expect Western countries to use their official speeches to bash Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak on Saturday, but no Western country has said if they have bilateral planned with the Russian visitor.
  • On Thursday morning, there will be a ministerial Security Council session on Thursday morning on Ukraine, with Lavrov the highest ranking member of the Russian government to attend.
  • Food security is another major topic for the global forum, with the world economy hard-hit by the pandemic, inflation and struggling supply chains. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is expected to chair a meeting on food during the high level week.