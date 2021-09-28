World
Senate hearing on Afghanistan

UK fuel shortage

The latest on the UK's fuel crisis

By Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha, Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 11:04 a.m. ET, September 28, 2021
1 min ago

UK fuel supply crisis seeing "first tentative signs of stabilization," transport secretary says

From CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite

The UK's fuel supply crisis is seeing the "first tentative signs of stabilization" as more fuel is now in the filling stations, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told journalists on Tuesday.

"A lot of petrol is now being transferred into people's cars and there are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won't be reflected in the queues as yet," Shapps said, adding that, "it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations."

"As the industry said yesterday, the sooner we can all return to our normal buying habits, the sooner the situation will return to normal," he said, as he urged people not to bring water bottles to fill up at fuel stations.

Shapps claimed that the fuel crisis was "almost entirely caused by coronavirus and the inability during lockdowns to test new HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) drivers."

"Brexit I hear mentioned a lot, and it no doubt will have been a factor. On the other hand, it's actually helped us to change rules to be able to test more drivers more quickly – flexibilities that we have received by coming outside of the EU and being able to change the law," Shapps said.

43 min ago

"A thimble of water to put out a bonfire": British business body slams UK's temporary visa offering 

British Chamber of Commerce President Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith slammed the UK government's plan to offer temporary visas to up to 10,500 truck drivers and poultry workers to avoid supply chain disruptions ahead of Christmas.

In a statement Sunday, McGregor-Smith called the measure "insufficient," comparing it to throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire.

The full statement says:

“Government has made clear its priority is to transition from a reliance on EU workers to a focus on the domestic workforce, and businesses have been ready to participate in this, but it is a long-term project.
A managed transition, with a plan agreed between government and business, should have been in place from the outset. Instead, the supply of EU labour was turned off with no clear roadmap as to how this transition would be managed without disruption to services and supply chains.
Now some action has been taken, but additional testing will take time and the low number of visas offered is insufficient. Even if these short-term opportunities attract the maximum amount of people allowed under the scheme, it will not be enough to address the scale of the problem that has now developed in our supply chains. This announcement is the equivalent of throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire.
Government should be prepared to significantly expand the number of visas issued within this scheme and convene a summit that brings business and government together to find both immediate and longer-term solutions to the many challenges facing firms throughout the UK.
Without further action, we now face the very real prospect of serious damage to our economic recovery, stifled growth as well as another less than happy Christmas for many businesses and their customers across the country.”

Some background: Worker shortages are a growing problem in Britain, which had a record 1 million job vacancies between June and August, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The shortage of truck drivers has been exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit, which resulted in tens of thousands of EU nationals leaving their trucking jobs in the United Kingdom.

A number of sectors have been affected by the shortage of truck drivers, including food and fuel deliveries.

46 min ago

Group representing UK fuel sellers: "There are early signs that the crisis at pumps is ending"

The head of the Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent petrol retailers in the UK, said there are "early signs that the crisis at pumps is ending."

Gordon Balmer, the executive director of the association, said more of the group's members are reporting deliveries of fuel.

Here's the full statement:

“There are early signs that the crisis at pumps is ending, with more of our members reporting that they are now taking further deliveries of fuel. Fuel stocks remain normal at refineries and terminals, although deliveries have been reduced due to the shortage of HGV drivers. We have conducted a survey of our members this morning and only 37% of forecourts have reported being out of fuel today. With regular restocks taking place, this percentage is likely to improve further over the next 24 hours”. 
46 min ago

UK will offer more than 10,000 foreign workers temporary visas to tackle supply chain crisis

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Up to 10,500 lorry drivers and poultry workers are to be offered temporary UK visas in an attempt to avoid supply chain disruptions ahead of Christmas, the government said in a statement.

The UK government previously ruled out issuing visas to foreign workers, but reports on Saturday suggested ministers were planning a U-turn.

According to government's statement, 5,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers and 5,500 poultry workers have been added to the existing visa scheme until Christmas 2021 "to ease supply chain pressures in food and haulage industries during exceptional circumstances this year."

Up to 4,000 people will be trained as new HGV drivers "to help tackle skills shortages and support more people to launch careers within the logistics sector," and nearly 1 million letters will be sent to all drivers who hold an HGV license, "encouraging them back into the industry," the government said.

Worker shortages are a growing problem in Britain, which had a record 1 million job vacancies between June and August, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The shortage of truck drivers has been exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit, which resulted in tens of thousands of EU nationals leaving their trucking jobs in the United Kingdom.

A number of sectors have been affected by the shortage of truck drivers, including food and fuel deliveries.

The UK's Road Haulage Association says Britain needs 100,000 more drivers to meet demand. The driver shortage has been caused partly by Brexit and Covid-19, and the loss of about a year of driver training and testing.

"This government continues to do everything we can to help the haulage and food industries contend with the HGV driver shortage," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in the statement.

CNN's Hannah Ryan, Hanna Ziady and Chris Liakos contributed to this report.

1 hr 38 min ago

The army is on standby to deliver fuel as service stations run dry

From CNN's Charles Riley

The UK military is on standby to deliver gasoline to service stations after a shortage of tanker drivers forced some to close last week, triggering a spate of panic buying by British motorists.

With thousands of service stations having since run dry, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has announced a series of emergency measures to address the fuel crisis, including issuing temporary work visas for up to 5,500 foreign truck drivers and suspending competition law to allow suppliers to deliver fuel to rival operators.

The government said late on Monday that British Army tanker drivers had been "brought to a state of readiness" and could be used to deliver fuel where it is needed most.

"If required, the deployment of military personnel will provide the supply chain with additional capacity as a temporary measure to help ease pressures caused by spikes in localized demand for fuel," UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement.

The Automobile Association (AA) appealed for calm on Friday after BP was forced to temporarily close some of its stations for the second time in as many months because of the driver shortage. Yet many Brits paid little heed, flocking to service stations in hopes of securing fuel for the week ahead.

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent fuel suppliers, told the BBC that as many as two-thirds of the 5,500 service stations operated by its members were out of fuel, with the rest of them "partly dry and running out soon." Social media users have reported long lines at stations across the country, and some motorists on longer trips have been forced to abandon their cars after running out of fuel.

Companies including ExxonMobil and Shell said in a statement released by the government on Sunday they wanted to "reassure the public that the issues that have arisen are due to temporary spikes in customer demand, not a national shortage of fuel."

Worker shortages are a growing problem in Britain, which has a record 1 million job vacancies. The shortage of truck drivers has been exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit, which resulted in tens of thousands of EU nationals leaving trucking jobs and other occupations in the United Kingdom.

According to the Road Haulage Association, the United Kingdom is short around 100,000 truck drivers. Last month, the UK government said that "most of the solutions" to the crisis would be driven by industry, and that it did not want to rely on workers from outside the country.

Read more here.

1 hr 41 min ago

British drivers urged not to panic buy gas

From CNN's Chris Liakos and Hanna Ziady

British drivers are being urged not to panic buy gasoline after a shortage of truck drivers forced BP to temporarily close some of its UK service stations.

The Automobile Association (AA) appealed for calm on Friday as drivers in some parts of the United Kingdom flocked to gas stations.

"There is no shortage of fuel and thousands of [stations] are operating normally with just a few suffering temporary supply chain problems," AA President Edmund King told CNN Business. He warned drivers against filling up "outside their normal routines" as "even if the occasional petrol station is temporarily closed, others just down the road will be open."

Yet some Brits paid little heed as the weekend approached, with Shell warning of long lines at stations.

"We are seeing an increased demand today for fuel at some of our stations, which may in some instances result in larger queues. We are adapting our delivery schedules to ensure sufficient supplies for our customers," Shell said in a statement.

Worker shortages are a growing problem in Britain, which had a record 1 million job vacancies between June and August, according to the Office for National Statistics. The shortage of truck drivers has been exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit, which resulted in tens of thousands of EU nationals leaving their trucking jobs in the United Kingdom.

BP said in a statement on Thursday that it was "experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades."

The company blamed "industry-wide driver shortages across the [United Kingdom]" for the supply chain crunch. "We are prioritizing deliveries to motorway service areas, major trunk roads and sites with largest demand and seeking to minimize the duration of stock outs," it added.

BP declined to comment on how many gas stations would be affected, but a person familiar with the situation said that "tens" of sites were experiencing fuel shortages.

This is the second time in as many months that BP has had to temporarily shutter some UK locations because of problems distributing fuel due to a lack of truck drivers. According to the Road Haulage Association, the United Kingdom is short around 100,000 truck drivers, 20,000 of whom were EU nationals that left the country after Brexit.