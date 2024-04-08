World
By Ashley Strickland, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Antoinette Radford, CNN

Updated 4:01 AM ET, Mon April 8, 2024
1 min ago

Be careful if you're driving today. There was a brief surge in car accidents during the 2017 eclipse

From CNN's Mira Cheng

A digital sign along the Long Island Expressway advises drivers of the solar eclipse, in Medford, New York on April 2, 2024.
A digital sign along the Long Island Expressway advises drivers of the solar eclipse, in Medford, New York on April 2, 2024. James Carbone/Newsday RM/Getty Images

There was a significant increase in fatal car crashes in the United States around the time of the 2017 total solar eclipse, analysis shows.

The analysis, published as a research letter last month in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found a 31% increase in traffic risks around the time of the eclipse, similar to the increase in risk around other holidays like Thanksgiving. In absolute terms, this is an average of 1 extra crash-involved person every 25 minutes and 1 extra crash fatality every 95 minutes.

Dr. Don Redelmeier, co-author of the analysis and professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, said that the heightened traffic risk is not due to the eclipse itself and the transient change in light but rather the increase in the number of people traveling.

An estimated 20 million people in the US traveled to another city to view the 2017 solar eclipse, according to the study.

People are more likely to be distracted, driving on unfamiliar roads and speeding to arrive at their destination on time, Redelmeier said.

They may also be intoxicated from eclipse-related celebrations or may choose to view the event from unsafe roadside locations, he added.

35 min ago

It'll be 20 years before the contiguous United States gets another total solar eclipse

Locals and travelers from around the world gather on Menan Butte to watch the total solar eclipse, in Menan, Idaho, on August 21, 2017.
Locals and travelers from around the world gather on Menan Butte to watch the total solar eclipse, in Menan, Idaho, on August 21, 2017. Natalie Behring/Getty Images

If you miss today's eclipse, you'll be waiting for a while for your next chance to see one on US soil. The next total solar eclipse won’t be visible across the contiguous United States again until August 2044.

Parts of Europe, including areas of Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a small area of Portugal, will see the world's next total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, according to NASA.

And there will be annular solar eclipses — which are like total solar eclipses, except the moon is at the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, so it can’t completely block the sun — even sooner.

An annular solar eclipse will be visible in South America later this year on October 2. There will be another one in February 2026 for parts of Antarctica.

55 min ago

99% of Americans will be able to see at least part of today's eclipse

From CNN's Ashley Strickland

Signage announcing the upcoming total solar eclipse hangs in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania.
Signage announcing the upcoming total solar eclipse hangs in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania. Gene J. Puskar/AP

Almost every American will be able to see at least part of today's solar eclipse.

32 million people in the US live along the path of totality, where the moon will appear to entirely block the sun.

And people outside the path of totality will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon only blocks part of the sun’s face.

A whopping 99% of those living across the US, including parts of Hawaii and Alaska, will be able to glimpse at least a partial solar eclipse without having to travel.

1 hr 12 min ago

Use this map to track the total solar eclipse's path

1 hr 13 min ago

What is a total solar eclipse? Here's what you can expect

From CNN's Ashley Strickland

The moon moves in front of the sun during the solar eclipse in Salem, Oregon, on August 21, 2017.
The moon moves in front of the sun during the solar eclipse in Salem, Oregon, on August 21, 2017. Dominic Hart/NASA

The wait is nearly over. Almost seven years since a total solar eclipse arced over the US, it's time to grab your eclipse glasses and enjoy watching one of the best celestial shows in the sky.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun’s face.

Those within the path of totality, or locations where the moon will completely cover the sun, will see a total solar eclipse. People outside the path of totality will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon only blocks part of the sun’s face.

During a total solar eclipse, the sky will darken as it would at dawn or dusk.

It all begins with a partial solar eclipse, where it looks like the moon is taking a "bite" out of the sun.

  • Just before totality, keep an eye out for Baily's beads, when the sun's rays will shine around valleys on the moon’s horizon, creating glowing drops of light around the moon. The beads will then merge into a single point of light resembling a giant diamond ring.
  • The ring will disappear when totality arrives, and there is no longer any sign of direct sunlight. Bright stars or planets may shine in the dark sky, and the air temperature will drop as the sun disappears. The sudden darkness causes animals to grow quiet.
  • The chromosphere, or part of the sun’s atmosphere, may glow in a thin pink circle around the moon during totality, while the sun’s hot outer atmosphere, or corona, will appear as white light.
  • As the moon continues its trek across the sun’s face, the diamond ring and Baily’s beads and the partial solar eclipse will appear on the opposite side of the moon until the sun fully reappears.