A digital sign along the Long Island Expressway advises drivers of the solar eclipse, in Medford, New York on April 2, 2024. James Carbone/Newsday RM/Getty Images

There was a significant increase in fatal car crashes in the United States around the time of the 2017 total solar eclipse, analysis shows.

The analysis, published as a research letter last month in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found a 31% increase in traffic risks around the time of the eclipse, similar to the increase in risk around other holidays like Thanksgiving. In absolute terms, this is an average of 1 extra crash-involved person every 25 minutes and 1 extra crash fatality every 95 minutes.

Dr. Don Redelmeier, co-author of the analysis and professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, said that the heightened traffic risk is not due to the eclipse itself and the transient change in light but rather the increase in the number of people traveling.

An estimated 20 million people in the US traveled to another city to view the 2017 solar eclipse, according to the study.

People are more likely to be distracted, driving on unfamiliar roads and speeding to arrive at their destination on time, Redelmeier said.

They may also be intoxicated from eclipse-related celebrations or may choose to view the event from unsafe roadside locations, he added.