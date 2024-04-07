World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Total solar eclipse

live news

Live

Israel-Gaza news

Live Updates

America gets ready for the total solar eclipse

By Maureen Chowdhury, Antoinette Radford and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 11:28 AM ET, Sun April 7, 2024
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
8 min ago

Ancient records of eclipses date back to 772 BC

From CNN's Ashley Strickland and Terry Ward

The sun is eclipsed by the moon during an annular solar eclipse on the outskirts of Beijing in January, 2010.
The sun is eclipsed by the moon during an annular solar eclipse on the outskirts of Beijing in January, 2010. Grace Liang/Reuters

Eclipses have long inspired terror and awe as ancient cultures sought ways to explain the celestial phenomenon.

“I find the mythology and folklore of eclipses fascinating,” said Mark Littman, a journalism professor at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and coauthor of “Totality: The Great North American Eclipse of 2024.”

“To see how people long ago and people today reacted to a total eclipse of the Sun, a sight so unexpected, so dramatic, so surprising in appearance, and so unnatural even though it is utterly natural.”

Ancient records of eclipses date back to 772 BC, when the Chinese marked them on animal bones, and 750 BC, when Babylonians recorded eclipses in their cuneiform writing on clay tablets, Littmann said. Both cultures "realized there was a rhythm to eclipses," which meant they could be calculated and predicted in the future.

Despite the ability to predict eclipses, the cause of the eclipse remained unknown, so myths and folklore filled the knowledge gap.

"The mythology of eclipses most often involves a beast that tries to eat the sun for lunch. For the Chinese, that beast was a dragon or a dog. For Scandinavians, it was a wolf," Littmann said.

Those in northern South America thought the sun and moon fought one another, trying to shut off each other's light, he said.

Transylvanian folklore suggested that the sun looked down on Earth, saw the corruption of humans, and turned away in disgust.

And the Fon people of western Africa thought the male sun ruled the day, while the female moon ruled the night.

"They love each other, but they are so busy traversing the sky and providing light that they seldom get together," Littmann said. "Yet when they do, they modestly turn off the light."

24 min ago

Follow this step-by-step guide to make your own eclipse viewer

If you plan to be one of the millions of Americans gazing up at the sky during the total solar eclipse on April 8, don't forget to protect your eyes.

If you can't get your hands on a pair of eclipse glasses, don't worry: You can make your own eclipse viewer with a few items you already have in your house.

Watch the step-by-step guide here:

40 min ago

Animals from giraffes to crickets may act oddly during tomorrow's eclipse

From CNN's Taylor Nicioli

Bees fly in and out of the hives near the rapeseed field on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, in June, 2020. 
Bees fly in and out of the hives near the rapeseed field on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, in June, 2020.  Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters/FILE

During the Great American Eclipse of 2017, zoo animals acting strangely took researchers by surprise — the giraffes gathered and broke into a gallop, the Galápagos tortoises began to mate, and the gorillas started to get ready for bed.

These odd behaviors were just a few of several anomalies that scientists stationed at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, observed during the historic solar event spanning the United States, according to a March 2020 report.

Reports of animals acting strangely during a solar eclipse date back hundreds of years, according to NASA, but the causes and effects of the unusual behaviors are not fully understood. The most consolidated study is from nearly 100 years ago, when a team of scientists led by entomologist William M. Wheeler collected almost 500 observations from the public.

Here's some behaviors documented over the years:

51 min ago

How to tell the difference between the 4 types of solar eclipses

From CNN's Elise Hammond

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the US Capitol building in Washington, on June 10, 2021.
A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the US Capitol building in Washington, on June 10, 2021. Bill Ingalls/NASA

Millions of people across Mexico, the United States and Canada will be able to see a solar eclipse on Monday — not to be confused with a lunar eclipse.

The difference is all about how the sun, the moon and Earth line up.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon is directly in front of the sun. In a total solar eclipse, like the one we'll see tomorrow, the moon completely blocks out the sun, causing everything to go dark for a few minutes. 

In addition to total solar eclipses, there are three other types:

  • Annular: When the moon is near its furthest distance from Earth, it won’t cover the entire sun. This creates what looks like a ring around the moon, NASA says
  • Partial: As the name suggests, this is when the moon only blocks part of the sun, creating a crescent shape. On Monday, only people in the path of totality will see a total solar eclipse, but most people in the US will still get to see a partial solar eclipse.
  • Hybrid: Due to the curve in Earth’s surface, an eclipse can shift between annular and total, according to the space agency.

A lunar eclipse is the other way around: the Earth blocks the sun’s light from hitting the moon. This sometimes makes the moon look red because Earth’s atmosphere absorbs the other colors, according to NASA.

Eclipses are rare events because the moon does not orbit on the same plane as the Earth and the sun, NASA says, it is tilted at about 5 degrees. It’s the reason why there isn’t a lunar eclipse every month — sometimes even when the moon is behind Earth, it can still get hit with some sunlight.

1 hr 4 min ago

This will be the US's 2nd total solar eclipse in 7 years

From CNN's Ashley Strickland

People watch the solar eclipse in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on August 21, 2017.
People watch the solar eclipse in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on August 21, 2017. John Sommers II/Reuters

Americans are a little spoiled when it comes to eclipses. After all, we're about to experience one that the majority of the country will see, and it comes on the heels of the "Great American Eclipse" that tracked from Oregon to South Carolina in 2017.

But that doesn't often happen. And it won't again until the 2040s.

On average, an eclipse occurs in the same place every 375 years, said Dr. John Mulchaey, Carnegie Institution for Science’s deputy for science and the director and Crawford H. Greenewalt Chair of the Carnegie Observatories.

And we’re living at the right time to truly enjoy the sight of a total eclipse on Earth, he said.

While eclipses occur throughout the solar system, none are exactly like the ones experienced in our world.

The moon is about 400 times smaller than the sun, but the moon is also about 400 times closer to Earth than the sun is, creating a “beautiful coincidence” that results in eclipses when the three celestial bodies align, Mulchaey said.

This alignment is called syzygy, or when three objects line up in space.

In the distant past, the moon was much closer to Earth, which means totality likely didn’t appear as it does now. And within another 60 million years or so, the moon will be so far away that it will never cover the sun, making this a rare moment in time, Mulchaey said.

1 hr 19 min ago

There's a total solar eclipse tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know about the dramatic event

From CNN's Ashley Strickland

The moon moves in front of the sun during the solar eclipse in Salem, Oregon, on August 21, 2017.
The moon moves in front of the sun during the solar eclipse in Salem, Oregon, on August 21, 2017. Dominic Hart/NASA

Almost seven years since a total solar eclipse arced over the US, it's time to grab your eclipse glasses and enjoy watching one of the best celestial shows in the sky.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun’s face.

Those within the path of totality, or locations where the moon will completely cover the sun, will see a total solar eclipse. People outside the path of totality will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon only blocks part of the sun’s face.

During a total solar eclipse, the sky will darken as it would at dawn or dusk. Here's the stage-by-stage guide on what to expect:

  • It all begins with a partial solar eclipse, where it looks like the moon is taking a "bite" out of the sun.
  • Just before totality, keep an eye out for Baily's beads, when the sun's rays will shine around valleys on the moon’s horizon, creating glowing drops of light around the moon. The beads will then merge into a single point of light resembling a giant diamond ring.
  • The ring will disappear when totality arrives, and there is no longer any sign of direct sunlight. Bright stars or planets may shine in the dark sky, and the air temperature will drop as the sun disappears. The sudden darkness causes animals to grow quiet.
  • The chromosphere, or part of the sun’s atmosphere, may glow in a thin pink circle around the moon during totality, while the sun’s hot outer atmosphere, or corona, will appear as white light.
  • As the moon continues its trek across the sun’s face, the diamond ring and Baily’s beads and the partial solar eclipse will appear on the opposite side of the moon until the sun fully reappears.
1 hr 19 min ago

How to check to make sure your eclipse glasses are safe to wear

From CNN's Ashley Strickland

A spectator holds his safety glasses prior to the eclipse in Garden City, New York, on August 21, 2017.
A spectator holds his safety glasses prior to the eclipse in Garden City, New York, on August 21, 2017. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Experts have been reminding spectators to grab a pair of eclipse glasses to view the total solar eclipse — and to make sure they aren’t fake. Counterfeit eclipse glasses are “polluting the marketplace,” according to a release shared by the American Astronomical Society, or AAS.

The lenses of solar eclipse glasses are made of black polymer, or resin infused with carbon particles, that blocks nearly all visible, infrared and ultraviolet light, according to The Planetary Society. And sunglasses won’t work in place of eclipse glasses or solar viewers, according to a release by the American Optometric Association.

Looking at the sun without properly made eclipse glasses can result in severe eye injury, from temporary vision impairment to permanent blindness. But the AAS has discovered the production of fraudulent eclipse glasses that won’t provide the necessary protection needed to view the sun safely without incurring eye damage.

Counterfeit eclipse glasses with black lenses that have straight left and right edges from China (top) are printed with text copied from real eclipse glasses, but the counterfeit glasses are missing the company address. Meanwhile, real eclipse glasses from American Paper Optics (bottom) have reflective lenses with curved left and right edges.
Counterfeit eclipse glasses with black lenses that have straight left and right edges from China (top) are printed with text copied from real eclipse glasses, but the counterfeit glasses are missing the company address. Meanwhile, real eclipse glasses from American Paper Optics (bottom) have reflective lenses with curved left and right edges. American Astronomical Society

Here's how to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are safe to wear: The counterfeit glasses might be hard to spot because they include information and even original artwork that suggest they were made by a known reputable manufacturer of the products, but different factories that have yet to be identified actually made them, according to the AAS. "APO is one of the major U.S. manufacturers of safe solar viewers and prints its name and address on its eclipse glasses, whereas the Chinese copycat products have APO’s name but not its address," the AAS shared in a news release. But close tracking by the AAS revealed that more unidentified factories are producing counterfeit glasses printed with the name and address of a Chinese factory called Cangnan County Qiwei Craft Co., which creates safe products. Some of the fake glasses also include the name or logo of Solar Eclipse International, Canada, which is Qiwei’s North American distributor.

1 hr 20 min ago

Track the path: Here's a look at where tomorrow's eclipse will be most visible across the US