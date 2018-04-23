Van strikes pedestrians in TorontoBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Toronto crash appears to be deliberate, official says
From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz
A law enforcement official briefed on the situation in Toronto told CNN the incident is believed to be deliberate.
He saw the crash and assisted an injured man
From CNN’s Ellie Kaufman
An eyewitness said he rushed out of his restaurant to help treat a severely injured young man.
Bersat Noorai, manager of Taftan Kebab, said he saw a white van hit the bench in front of his restaurant. After seeing the crash, he ran outside and saw two or three people on the ground.
“I just bring for him a towel, water, whatever. I did call 911,” Noorai said.
He said the young man was bleeding and losing a lot of blood.
Shortly thereafter, police arrived and took him away in an ambulance.
Video appears to show standoff between armed individual and a police officer
The following video appears to show an individual and a police officer in a standoff near the scene of the Toronto van strike.
The individual appears to be pointing a handgun on a responding police officer, who is telling him to lay down.
Note: CNN has not yet confirmed this is the van driver police took into custody. CNN partner CTV says it obtained this video from a viewer who does not want to be named.
Two cars tried to stop the van, witness says
Chelsea Luelo, who initially heard very loud honking, said it looked as if the driver of the van was intentionally plowing into pedestrians.
“It looked like he was going straight, halfway through the sidewalk,” Luelo said.
She then saw two cars trying to stop the van.
Luelo said she also saw the driver hit a fire hydrant.
She also saw three more people hit — one in front of a nail spa, another near the Canadian post box, and yet another in front of another nearby restaurant.
The police and paramedics arrived to the scene quickly. She said the bodies were later removed.
7 people taken to Toronto hospital
From CNN's Chuck Johnston
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre has received seven patients from today's incident. They are unable to provide details on the severity of those injuries.
Here's the release:
Following an incident involving a van striking a number of pedestrians in the Yonge and Finch area, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre has received seven patients from the scene in its Trauma Centre.Sunnybrook’s Emergency Department has been locked down as an added precaution and access to the Bayview Campus is being controlled.Sunnybrook has activated its Hospital Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) and is meeting currently to ensure beds are available for the injured.
Eyewitnesses saw a white van hit four people
An eyewitness working at a nearby restaurant said he saw a white van hit four people.
Daniel Paik, who works at Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu in Toronto, said he initially thought it was a car accident.
He said there are police in front of his restaurant and four bodies on the ground.
Another eyewitness, a restaurant worker, saw four people hit.
She saw the first person hit in front of her restaurant, Capriccio Café.
Canada prime minister: "Thank you to the first responders"
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just tweeted about the crash in Toronto, saying he is closely monitoring the situation.
He said:
Toronto mayor: "My thoughts are with those affected"
Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a statement about today's pedestrian crash.
This is his full statement:
There has been a very tragic incident at Yonge St. and Finch Ave.My thoughts are with those affected by this incident and the frontline responders who are working to help those injured.I have spoken to Chief Mark Saunders and my office is being updated by Toronto Fire, EMS, TTC and the acting city manager. I am on my way to Mel Lastman Square right now for an update on the situation.I have offered any and all assistance that the city can provide to police to help this investigation.
Eyewitness: "Holy God, I have never seen a scene like this in my life"
A man told CNN partner CTV the driver of a van "just starting hitting everybody."
He said he thought the driver had a heart attack because the driver was plowing into everything.
The driver, he said, was just "hitting people one by one."
"It was a nightmare... It was a gruesome scene. It was really bad out there," said the man who was overcome with emotion. "I couldn't believe what I had seen."
He said at least one victim was dragged. There was blood everywhere, he said.
"Holy God, I have never seen a scene like this in my life," the man said.