An eyewitness said he rushed out of his restaurant to help treat a severely injured young man.

Bersat Noorai, manager of Taftan Kebab, said he saw a white van hit the bench in front of his restaurant. After seeing the crash, he ran outside and saw two or three people on the ground.

“I just bring for him a towel, water, whatever. I did call 911,” Noorai said.

He said the young man was bleeding and losing a lot of blood.

Shortly thereafter, police arrived and took him away in an ambulance.