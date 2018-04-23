Van strikes pedestrians in TorontoBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Van incident happened on one of Toronto's main thoroughfares
The incident occurred in the North York area at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, police said.
Yonge Street is one of the main thoroughfares in Toronto.
Police seen surrounding white rental van
From CNN's Isabella Gomez
Mark Dukes works at the Procter & Gamble building on Yonge Street and Poyntz Avenue in Toronto.
He told CNN he heard sirens outside of his office and looked down to the site of a van surrounded by police officers.
"There were tons of officers at first but not so many now," he said.
Canada prime minister: "Our hearts go out to anyone affected"
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau told CNN network partner CTV regarding the incident:
JUST IN: Driver of van arrested
From CNN's Julia Jones
The suspect in the Toronto collision is in custody and the van has been located, Toronto Police media representative Gary Long told CNN.
Police don’t have more information on the extent of the injuries of the victims and no further information on the suspect.
Police declined to confirm the color of the vehicle at this time.
Paramedics are treating multiple patients
From CNN's Julia Jones
Toronto paramedics are on the scene and treating multiple patients, according to Kim McKinnon, Toronto Paramedics superintendent.
Karl Mok took this photo of the scene, where the van hit multiple pedestrians in Toronto.
Mok did not see the incident, but looked out his 15th floor window when a co-worker told him about it.
Subway service suspended in the area
Subway service has been suspended near the crash due to the police investigation.
The Toronto Transit Commission issued these service alerts after the crash:
- No service on Line 1, between Sheppard and Finch Stations, due to a Toronto Police investigation. There will not be any shuttle bus service.
- From the Service suspended on Line 1, between Sheppard and Finch Stations due to a Toronto Police investigation at Sheppard Station, street level
- 36 Finch diverting eastbound via Talbot, Hendon due to a police investigation at Yonge and North York
- 97 Yonge diverting both ways via Elmhurst, Beecroft, Parkholme due to a police investigation at Yonge and North York.
Van strikes numerous pedestrians in Toronto
A white van has struck numerous pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, police said.
The incident happened at the busy intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, according to the Toronto Police Service.
Watch more: