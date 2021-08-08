Flag bearers enter the stadium to kick off the Closing Ceremony
The flag bearer of every country is making their way into the center of the stadium, forming a circle of color.
Unlike the Opening Ceremony, all the country's come in together, which speeds up proceedings.
With the majority of athletes required to leave Tokyo 2020 within two days of the end of their competition, some countries don't have representatives left in Japan so have leaned on volunteers to fly their flag — a vexillologist's dream.
17 min ago
The Olympics cost "lives and livelihoods," say protesters in Tokyo
From CNN's Emi Jozuka
Dozens of anti-Olympic protesters gathered nearby the New National Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday ahead of the closing ceremony for the Tokyo Games.
Holding banners saying “cancel the Olympics” and “the Olympics kill the poor,” the protesters were blocked by dozens of police from entering the road leading toward the stadium.
“The Paralympics are scheduled to go on after the Olympics, and we are against that, and the Olympics scheduled in Paris and Los Angeles,” Jun Ouenoki, one of the protest organizers, told CNN.
“The Olympics is costing lives and livelihoods — we should be funneling resources toward tackling the worsening Covid-19 emergency in Tokyo and Japan, instead of directing so much human power into putting on this superficial show,” added Ouenoki,
1 min ago
The Closing Ceremony has just started
The Closing Ceremony has started in Tokyo, officially bringing the 2020 Summer Games to an end.
The Games, which had been delayed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, were unlike any other Games in Olympic history.
As coronavirus cases rose in Japan, spectators were banned from Tokyo venues and rules around mask wearing, personal hygiene and social distancing were implemented in the Olympic Village.
26 min ago
Team USA finishes top of the medal table for third consecutive Olympic Games
From CNN's Ben Church
Team USA has finished top of the medal table at Tokyo 2020, winning 113 medals in 28 different sports.
A total of 626 athletes competed for the US, clinching 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals.
China and hosts Japan were closest to matching the US' gold medal haul, winning 38 and 27 respectively.
Team USA's performance at Tokyo ensured it finished top of the medal table -- ranked on golds -- tor the third consecutive Summer Olympic Games.
“We kept our team safe and we’re coming home successful,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
“The Tokyo 2020 Games have been remarkable in so many ways and I’m filled with gratitude and pride."
A record total of 94 different nations won a medal at Tokyo 2020, including Turkmenistan, San Marino and Burkina Faso -- who all claimed their first Olympic medals.
Japan, Italy, Netherlands, Brazil, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and Turkey also set new records for most medals secured at a single Olympic Games.
Ireland's Kellie Anne Harrington won gold in the women's light class after beating world champion Beatriz Ferreira from Brazil.
Harrington became only the second woman from Ireland to win Olympic boxing gold in the process.
“I have no words. The hard work, dedication, sacrifice that has gone into this," an emotional Harrington said after winning. "The lonely moments, the tears, you know it’s just like….my family knows, my coaches know, the coaches here know, it hasn’t even hit yet."
She may now be able to call herself an Olympic champion but Harrington insisted that success would not change her.
She said she expected to be back working as a part-time cleaner at a hospital in Dublin when she returned home.
“I’m an Olympic champion but it doesn’t define me as a person," she added.
"At home, I’d say it will be a bit mental, but I will be going back to work in two or three weeks. I’ll be back at work, back doing my normal thing, that’s what keeps me grounded.
“I’ll get home, have a break, eat loads of pizza. I’m sure there will be a little party in work for me and I’ll be bringing my medal there.”
Harrington's words proved prophetic on home being a "bit mental."
According to Irish Times journalist Jade Wilson, who went to the north of Dublin, where the boxer's family lives, there was ticker tape and joy as people congregated around a large screen set up in the street where Harrington grew up.
Harrington's mother Yvonne doesn't like to watch her daughter fight, according to the Irish Times. She was “out the back… in the garden” during the historic bout.
The Irish Times' reporter also posted a video of the scenes on Portland Row.
1 hr 3 min ago
Boxer Sudaporn Seesondee wants to buy "a present for my mother" after winning boxing bronze
From CNN's Ben Church
The Olympic Games have the ability to change lives and boxer Sudaporn Seesondee wants to do just that.
The Thai athlete won bronze in the women's light class competition at Tokyo 2020 and plans to use her success to help others.
“I will buy a new house and a farm for my mother after the Olympic Games. A fruit farm. Mangos, coconuts," she told reporters. "It’s a present for my mother. She’s been working very hard to support the family. I want to do everything I can to repay her. "I also want to buy medical tools and give it to hospitals in Thailand, about 500,000 baht ($15,000).”
The 29-year-old lost to eventual Olympic champion Kellie Anne Harrington in the semifinals on Thursday.
2 hr 24 min ago
Serbia men's water polo team wins the final gold medal at Tokyo 2020
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
Serbia won their second straight men's Olympic water polo competition and the final gold medal of Tokyo 2020.
The Serbians defeated Greece 13-10 at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre with Dusan Mandic, Nikola Jaksic and Andrija Prlainovic each scoring a hat-trick.
The men's water polo event is the most successful event for Serbia at the Olympic Games, delivering the nation four Olympic medals -- two golds and two bronzes.
Hungary won the bronze medal match against Spain 9-5.
Now that all the 339 sets of medals have been awarded, attention will turn to the closing ceremony in Tokyo.
2 hr 57 min ago
After she "finagled a media credential," Megan Rapinoe got to watch partner Sue Bird win gold
From CNN's John Sinnott
Sue Bird says she feels "lucky" that partner and Team USA soccer star Megan Rapinoe was able to watch her win basketball gold at Tokyo 2020.
The US women's basketball team defeated host nation Japan 90-75 in the gold medal game. Team USA has now won seven consecutive Olympic golds dating back to 1996 as Bird and teammate Diana Taurasi picked up their fifth career Olympic golds.
"Obviously when your partner or your fiancee is also in the Olympics you would love to be able to go and support them, be around them, to give any kind of support possible," Bird told reporters.
"Megan somehow finagled a media credential and got herself in this arena today. We didn't really know it was going to happen until two days ago, it got confirmed. So I do I feel very lucky she was here to witness it, to share it with me.
"Just went over and obviously told her I loved her and told her I was tired, and that was pretty much the extent of the conversation, and she told me she was happy and proud of me."
On Thursday, Team USA defeated Australia to win the bronze medal in women’s soccer, with Rapinoe scoring twice in a 4-3 victory.
"Of course I'm so proud of her and her team (USA women's football) for winning that bronze medal," said Bird.
"The Olympics is hard. It's really hard. There's so much pressure involved and so to have both of us medal is something that I know we'll take that memory with us forever."
3 hr 17 min ago
Great Britain's Lauren Price wins women's middleweight boxing gold
From CNN's Kevin Dotson and Ben Church
British boxer Lauren Price won the women’s middleweight (69-75kg) gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with a unanimous 5-0 decision over China’s Li Qian, who claimed the silver.
Price’s dominant performance gave Great Britain its 22nd gold medal of the Games and 65th total medal.
Zenfira Magomedalieva of the Russian Olympic Committee and Netherlands’ Nouchka Fontijn claimed bronze.
Gold medalist Price is not just gold medal winning boxer. The 27-year-old has represented Wales in football and has competed at an international level in kickboxing, netball and taekwondo.
Ahead of Tokyo 2020, she sat down with Prince William where she discussed her life story and spoke about losing her grandfather.
“I’d bet your grandpa is very proud of you, and I’m sure you’ll make him even more proud at the Olympics," Prince William told Price.