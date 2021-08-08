Ireland's Kellie Anne Harrington celebrates on the podium following her win over Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira. (Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images)

Ireland's Kellie Anne Harrington won gold in the women's light class after beating world champion Beatriz Ferreira from Brazil.

Harrington became only the second woman from Ireland to win Olympic boxing gold in the process.

“I have no words. The hard work, dedication, sacrifice that has gone into this," an emotional Harrington said after winning.

"The lonely moments, the tears, you know it’s just like….my family knows, my coaches know, the coaches here know, it hasn’t even hit yet."

She may now be able to call herself an Olympic champion but Harrington insisted that success would not change her.

She said she expected to be back working as a part-time cleaner at a hospital in Dublin when she returned home.

“I’m an Olympic champion but it doesn’t define me as a person," she added.

"At home, I’d say it will be a bit mental, but I will be going back to work in two or three weeks. I’ll be back at work, back doing my normal thing, that’s what keeps me grounded.

“I’ll get home, have a break, eat loads of pizza. I’m sure there will be a little party in work for me and I’ll be bringing my medal there.”

Harrington's words proved prophetic on home being a "bit mental."

According to Irish Times journalist Jade Wilson, who went to the north of Dublin, where the boxer's family lives, there was ticker tape and joy as people congregated around a large screen set up in the street where Harrington grew up.

Harrington's mother Yvonne doesn't like to watch her daughter fight, according to the Irish Times. She was “out the back… in the garden” during the historic bout.

The Irish Times' reporter also posted a video of the scenes on Portland Row.