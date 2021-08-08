World
The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 12:42 a.m. ET, August 8, 2021
1 min ago

Bulgaria wins gold medal in women’s rhythmic gymnastics group all-around

From CNN’s Seamus Fagan

Team Bulgaria celebrates after winning the gold in women’s rhythmic gymnastics group all-around on Sunday. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bulgaria has won the women’s rhythmic gymnastics group all-around, the country's first gold medal in the event.

Bulgaria has three gold medals in these Olympics and six total medals.

The Russian Olympic Committee narrowly missed out on the top prize, scoring 44.500 to Bulgaria's 44.550. Italy took bronze with a score of 42.850.

8 min ago

US ties China in gold medal table with Jennifer Valente's cycling win

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

American Jennifer Valente celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's omnium cycling competition on Sunday. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

American Jennifer Valente won gold in the women's omnium cycling competition, giving the United States its 38th gold medal of Tokyo 2020 to tie China atop the gold medal table.

Japan’s Yumi Kajihara took silver, and Kirsten Wild of Netherlands won bronze

The US has now won 110 medals, and has a chance for another gold when the American women's volleyball team takes on Brazil.

8 min ago

Team USA women's basketball wins seventh gold medal in a row to tie record

The United States' Brittney Griner, right, defends Japan's Maki Takada during the gold-medal basketball game on Sunday, August 8. (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

The United States defeated host nation Japan 90-75 in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics, giving the American women their seventh consecutive gold medal. Only Team USA's men's basketball team had achieved the feat before, winning gold in every Olympics from 1936 in Berlin to 1968 in Mexico City.

It is the fifth gold in a row for stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

The win gives the US 37 gold medals at these Olympics and 109 total medals.

France won the bronze medal game against Serbia on Saturday.

39 min ago

Jason Kenny wins historic seventh gold for Great Britain

From CNN's Jacob Lev 

Jason Kenny of Great Britain has won gold in the men's keirin cycling final to become the first British athlete to win seven gold medals. He has nine total medals in his career.

Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia won silver and Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands won bronze.

Kenny's win gives Great Britain its 21st gold medal and its 64th overall medal of these Olympics.

Great Britain's Jason Kenny celebrates winning the gold medal during the keirin final on Sunday. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

45 min ago

The competitions left on the final day of the Olympics

There are still several exciting events before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics finish with Sunday night's closing ceremony in Tokyo.

Here's some of what's on tap (all times local):

  • Boxing: The first of four medal fights begins at 2 p.m.
  • Handball: The Russian Olympic Committee takes on France in the women's gold medal match at 3 p.m.
  • Volleyball: Team USA takes on Brazil in the women's gold medal match
  • Water Polo: Greece and Serbia play for men's the gold at 4:30 p.m.

Medal tally: China leads all countries with 38 gold medals. The United States is in second with 37 and Japan third with 27. The US has the most total medals, with 109, followed by China with 87 and the Russian Olympic Committee with 70.

1 hr 7 min ago

Eliud Kipchoge wins gold in men's marathon

From CNN's Jacob Lev

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line during the marathon final on Sunday. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya has won gold in the men's marathon, finishing with a time of 2:08:38 for his fourth career Olympic medal.

Kipchoge is one of the world's most successful distance runners. He holds the world record for the marathon and won the race at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I think I have fulfilled the legacy by winning the marathon for the second time, back-to-back," Kipchoge said after the race. "I hope now to help inspire the next generation."

The Netherland's Abdi Nageeye took silver with a time of 2:09:58, and Belgian Bashir Abdi won bronze with a time 2:10:00.

Kipchoge's win gives Kenya its fourth gold medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and its 10th medal overall. 

2 hr 24 min ago

Heat, humidity and another tropical storm are expected for the end of the Olympics

From CNN's Allison Chinchar and Taylor Ward

Heat, humidity and tropical systems have been the nemesis of athletes during these Olympic Games, and Sunday will bring more of the same.

The Olympics have already been plagued by one tropical system when Nepartak made landfall during the first week. Now another, Tropical Storm Mirinae, is set to impact this final weekend. Events such as rowing were postponed two days due to the storm.

The center of the storm was expected to pass just southeast of Tokyo on Sunday morning.

Some showers and scattered storms could linger into the evening for the Closing Ceremony. Winds will be a bit gusty, especially the first half of Sunday, but it shouldn't be too bad as Mirinae is expected to remain a mid-range tropical storm.

The Closing Ceremony takes place Sunday at 8 p.m local time (7 a.m. EDT).

1 hr 5 min ago

Here are some notable moments from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

US gymnast Simone Biles is congratulated by coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi as it became evident that Biles would earn a medal on August 3. Biles now has seven Olympic medals, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most by an American gymnast. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Time/Shutterstock)

The Tokyo Olympics is soon coming to close after two weeks of sports events highlighting the world's best athletes.

Here's a look at some of the Games' notable moments:

  • Simone Biles takes home the bronze: The US gymnastics star overcame mental health struggles to claim a bronze medal in the women's balance beam final after withdrawing from the women's team final. The 24-year-old then didn't compete in four individual finals at the Tokyo Olympics — the all-around individual competition, the vault, the uneven bars and floor.
  • Records shattered at the 400 meter hurdles: The six men and women who stood atop the podium after the men and women's 400 meter hurdles all made history. Gold medal winners Karsten Warholm of Norway and Sydney McLaughlin each broke their own previous world records to win gold. Silver medal winners Rai Benjamin and Dalilah Muhammad each clocked the second-fastest times ever in the event to win silver. Women's bronze winner Femke Bol of the Netherlands and men's winner and men's bronze winner Alison dos Santos of Brazil each ran the fourth-fastest time in history.
  • Americans Ledecky and Dressel dominate: Caeleb Dressel looked the part of a worthy successor to Michael Phelps, finishing with five gold medals in Tokyo. Katie Ledecky continued to cement her legacy as the great female swimmer ever, taking home gold in the 1,500 meter and 800 meter freestyle race silver in the 400 meter freestyle and 4x200 meter freestyle relay.
  • Making an impact: Canadian footballer Quinn made history at the Tokyo 2020Olympic Games by becoming the first trans and non-binary athlete to win a medal when Canada's women's football team won gold. New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard also made history as the first ​out transgender woman to compete in the 125-year history of the Olympics
  • Big splash: China's youngest athlete, 14-year-old Quan Hongchan, won a stunning gold medal in the women’s 10 meter platform diving on Thursday.
  • Historic firsts: Skateboarding and surfing debuted at the Olympics in Tokyo. American Carissa Moore and Brazilian Italo Ferreira won gold in surfing, while Japan dominated skateboarding -- taking three of the four golds up for grabs.
  • Philippines' first Olympic gold medal: Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz became the first athlete from the Philippines to win gold at the Olympics. The 30-year-old set an Olympic record, lifting a combined weight of 224 kilograms, to clinch the top spot in the women's 55-kilogram class in Tokyo.
  • US' Allyson Felix becomes most decorated female track and field Olympian: Felix took home a bronze medal in the 400 meter race during this year's games. Felix has 10 medals across five Olympic games, matching Carl Lewis' US record.
  • San Marino becomes the smallest country to win a medal: The tiny landlocked European country of just 34,000 people won its first-ever medal after shooter Alessandra Perilli — one of just five Sammarinese athletes at the Olympics — took bronze in the women's trap.
  • Indian men's hockey team dedicates award to frontline workers: Amid the joy of the Indian men's hockey team ending its 41-year Olympic medal drought by winning bronze, its players took time to reflect on the impact Covid-19 has had on the country over the past year. According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been almost 32 million positive cases of Covid-19 in India, as well as 426,290 deaths.
  • Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas smashes world record: On her opening attempt, the Venezuelan jumper leaped 15.41 meters to break the Olympic record. On her last jump of the evening on Aug.1, she smashed the world record that had stood since 1995, jumping 15.67 meters to claim her first Olympic gold medal.
  • China's Shi breaks his own world record: China's Shi Zhiyong put in a scintillating performance to break his own world record on the way to winning gold in the men's 73 kilogram weightlifting event on July 28.