Team Bulgaria celebrates after winning the gold in women’s rhythmic gymnastics group all-around on Sunday. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bulgaria has won the women’s rhythmic gymnastics group all-around, the country's first gold medal in the event.

Bulgaria has three gold medals in these Olympics and six total medals.

The Russian Olympic Committee narrowly missed out on the top prize, scoring 44.500 to Bulgaria's 44.550. Italy took bronze with a score of 42.850.