Heat, humidity and tropical systems have been the nemesis of athletes during these Olympic Games, and Sunday will bring more of the same.
The Olympics have already been plagued by one tropical system when Nepartak made landfall during the first week. Now another, Tropical Storm Mirinae, is set to impact this final weekend. Events such as rowing were postponed two days due to the storm.
The center of the storm was expected to pass just southeast of Tokyo on Sunday morning.
Some showers and scattered storms could linger into the evening for the Closing Ceremony. Winds will be a bit gusty, especially the first half of Sunday, but it shouldn't be too bad as Mirinae is expected to remain a mid-range tropical storm.
The Closing Ceremony takes place Sunday at 8 p.m local time (7 a.m. EDT).