The United States' Brittney Griner, right, defends Japan's Maki Takada during the gold-medal basketball game on Sunday, August 8. (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

The United States defeated host nation Japan 90-75 in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics, giving the American women their seventh consecutive gold medal. It is the fifth gold in a row for stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

The win gives the US 37 gold medals at these Olympics and 109 total medals.

France won the bronze medal game against Serbia on Saturday.