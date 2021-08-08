After she "finagled a media credential," Megan Rapinoe got to watch partner Sue Bird win gold

Sue Bird is congratulated by her partner, football player Megan Rapinoe, after the United States' victory versus Japan in the women's basketball final on Sunday. (Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images)

Sue Bird says she feels "lucky" that partner and Team USA soccer star Megan Rapinoe was able to watch her win basketball gold at Tokyo 2020.

The US women's basketball team defeated host nation Japan 90-75 in the gold medal game. Team USA has now won seven consecutive Olympic golds dating back to 1996 as Bird and teammate Diana Taurasi picked up their fifth career Olympic golds.

"Obviously when your partner or your fiancee is also in the Olympics you would love to be able to go and support them, be around them, to give any kind of support possible," Bird told reporters.

"Megan somehow finagled a media credential and got herself in this arena today. We didn't really know it was going to happen until two days ago, it got confirmed. So I do I feel very lucky she was here to witness it, to share it with me.

"Just went over and obviously told her I loved her and told her I was tired, and that was pretty much the extent of the conversation, and she told me she was happy and proud of me."

On Thursday, Team USA defeated Australia to win the bronze medal in women’s soccer, with Rapinoe scoring twice in a 4-3 victory.

"Of course I'm so proud of her and her team (USA women's football) for winning that bronze medal," said Bird.

"The Olympics is hard. It's really hard. There's so much pressure involved and so to have both of us medal is something that I know we'll take that memory with us forever."