The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Ben Church, John Sinnott and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 6:54 AM ET, Sun August 8, 2021
2 hr 28 min ago

After she "finagled a media credential," Megan Rapinoe got to watch partner Sue Bird win gold

From CNN's John Sinnott

Sue Bird is congratulated by her partner, football player Megan Rapinoe, after the United States' victory versus Japan in the women's basketball final on Sunday.
Sue Bird says she feels "lucky" that partner and Team USA soccer star Megan Rapinoe was able to watch her win basketball gold at Tokyo 2020.

The US women's basketball team defeated host nation Japan 90-75 in the gold medal game. Team USA has now won seven consecutive Olympic golds dating back to 1996 as Bird and teammate Diana Taurasi picked up their fifth career Olympic golds.

"Obviously when your partner or your fiancee is also in the Olympics you would love to be able to go and support them, be around them, to give any kind of support possible," Bird told reporters.

"Megan somehow finagled a media credential and got herself in this arena today. We didn't really know it was going to happen until two days ago, it got confirmed. So I do I feel very lucky she was here to witness it, to share it with me.

"Just went over and obviously told her I loved her and told her I was tired, and that was pretty much the extent of the conversation, and she told me she was happy and proud of me."

On Thursday, Team USA defeated Australia to win the bronze medal in women’s soccer, with Rapinoe scoring twice in a 4-3 victory.

"Of course I'm so proud of her and her team (USA women's football) for winning that bronze medal," said Bird.

"The Olympics is hard. It's really hard. There's so much pressure involved and so to have both of us medal is something that I know we'll take that memory with us forever."

2 hr 48 min ago

Great Britain's Lauren Price wins women's middleweight boxing gold

From CNN's Kevin Dotson and Ben Church

Lauren Price celebrates after defeating China's Qian Li during the middleweight boxing final.
British boxer Lauren Price won the women’s middleweight (69-75kg) gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with a unanimous 5-0 decision over China’s Li Qian, who claimed the silver. 

Price’s dominant performance gave Great Britain its 22nd gold medal of the Games and 65th total medal.

Zenfira Magomedalieva of the Russian Olympic Committee and Netherlands’ Nouchka Fontijn claimed bronze.

Gold medalist Price is not just gold medal winning boxer. The 27-year-old has represented Wales in football and has competed at an international level in kickboxing, netball and taekwondo.

Ahead of Tokyo 2020, she sat down with Prince William where she discussed her life story and spoke about losing her grandfather.

“I’d bet your grandpa is very proud of you, and I’m sure you’ll make him even more proud at the Olympics," Prince William told Price.

3 hr 30 min ago

“The spectators really made it feel like a race," says Omnium gold medal winner Jennifer Valente

From CNN's Gawon Bae

Jennifer Valente waves to spectators aft celebrates winning the gold medal during the omnium cycling competition.
Team USA cyclist Jennifer Valente is a gold medalist after winning the Omnium track cycling event.

The American said clinching the win with spectators watching on made her victory more thrilling at the Tokyo 2020 velodrome.

Despite fans being unable to watch the vast majority of events at this year's Games, organizers permitted a 50% capacity of up to 1,800 people at the track cycling venue.

“The spectators really made it feel like a race," the 26-year-old Valente told reporters.

"We all kind of went into it thinking it was going to be a quiet venue, and a quiet velodrome, having that in the back of our heads that it was a possibility.

"To have spectators and feel the crowd and the energy definitely contributed to harder and faster racing.”

Valente's victory was the USA's first gold medal in track cycling since 2000.

“This result certainly has years and years behind it," added Valente. "With my teammates we won silver in the team pursuit in Rio (Olympic Games 2016) and bronze here this week.

“This past year we had all the team pursuit riders living and training in Colorado Springs. I think that was a huge contributing factor, to be around my teammates and constantly pushing each other day in and day out in different kinds of training sessions."

4 hr 42 min ago

Team USA takes gold in women's volleyball to win Tokyo 2020's overall medal tally

The US women's volleyball team beat Brazil 3-0 on Sunday, winning Team USA its 39th gold medal in Tokyo -- enough to clinch the top spot on the medal table for the Americans.

It is the first-ever gold medal in women's volleyball for Team USA.

China had led the gold medal table for several days leading into the final day of Olympic competition Sunday, but the US closed the gap in recent days. Wins on Sunday in Tokyo in women's volleyball, women's basketball and cycling gave the Americans the top prize.

United States' Jordyn Poulter, right, sets the ball during a gold medal volleyball match against Brazil on Sunday.
4 hr 57 min ago

Cuba's Andy Cruz beats American Keyshawn David for men's lightweight gold

Cuban boxer Andy Cruz beat the USA's Keyshawn Davis for the men's lightweight gold with a 4-1 decision.

Had Davis, won, the US would have taken the lead in the gold medal race.

The US and China are tied atop the medal table with 38 golds apiece. China's final chance at gold will see boxer Li Qian take on Great Britain's Lauren Price in the championship bout for women's middleweight.

The US women's volleyball team and heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. each have a shot at gold

The Americans, with more silver medals, hold the tie-breaker.

5 hr 7 min ago

Irish boxer Kellie Anne Harrington wins women's lightweight boxing gold

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

Irish boxer Kellie Anne Harrington, right, punches Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira during their lightweight gold medal match on Sunday.
Ireland’s Kellie Anne Harrington won the women’s lightweight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with a unanimous decision victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira, who will go home with silver. 

Harrington gives Ireland its second gold medal and fourth total medal of these Olympics.

Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee and Finland’s Mira Marjut Johanna Potkonen claimed bronze in the weight class.

6 hr 2 min ago

The race for the top spot on the medal table is coming down to the wire

A gold medal during a medal ceremony on August 7.
The race for the top spot in the gold medal table is coming down to the final day of the Olympics.

After leading for several days, China is now tied with the United States. Each has 38 golds, and there are mere hours to go until the closing ceremony.

The US will have three more opportunities to add to its haul. The American women's volleyball team is playing Brazil in the gold medal match, while boxers Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr. will fight in the gold medal bouts in the men's lightweight and mens' super heavyweight divisions, respectively.

China has one more shot at a gold medal, when boxer Li Qian takes on Great Britain's Lauren Price in the championship bout for women's middleweight.

6 hr 13 min ago

Bulgaria wins gold medal in women’s rhythmic gymnastics group all-around

From CNN’s Seamus Fagan

Team Bulgaria celebrates after winning the gold in women’s rhythmic gymnastics group all-around on Sunday.
Bulgaria has won the women’s rhythmic gymnastics group all-around, the country's first gold medal in the event.

Bulgaria has three gold medals in these Olympics and six total medals.

The Russian Olympic Committee narrowly missed out on the top prize, scoring 44.500 to Bulgaria's 44.550. Italy took bronze with a score of 42.850.

6 hr 20 min ago

US ties China in gold medal table with Jennifer Valente's cycling win

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

American Jennifer Valente celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's omnium cycling competition on Sunday.
American Jennifer Valente won gold in the women's omnium cycling competition, giving the United States its 38th gold medal of Tokyo 2020 to tie China atop the gold medal table.

Japan’s Yumi Kajihara took silver, and Kirsten Wild of Netherlands won bronze

The US has now won 110 medals, and has a chance for another gold when the American women's volleyball team takes on Brazil.