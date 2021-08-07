It's the last full day of competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. But there's still a lot of action left in these unprecedented Games.
The final night of athletics: It's a busy Saturday night at the Olympic Stadium. Events kick off with the women's high jump at 7:35 p.m., followed by the women's 10,000 meter final, the men's javelin throw final; the men's 1,500 meter final; and the men's and women's 4x400 meter relay finals.
Medal tally: China leads with 37 gold medals, followed by the United States with 31 and Japan with 24. The US leads the total medal table with 99 bronze, silver and golds. China is second with 81 and the Russian Olympic Committee third with 63.
What is on tap later in Tokyo (all times local):
- Baseball: Team USA will take on Japan in the gold medal game at 7 p.m.
- Basketball: The Americans look to avenge their tournament-opening loss to the French as the two sides face off in the gold medal game.
- Boxing: Four gold medal fights begin at 2 p.m.: men's fly, women's fly, men's middleweight and women's welterweight.
- Football: Brazil and Spain play for gold at 8:30 p.m.
- Golf: A women's winner will be declared Sunday. American Nelly Korda entered the final round with a three-shot lead.
- Volleyball: The men's tournament wraps with the bronze medal match that will see Argentina take on Brazil at 1:30 p.m. and the gold medal match between France and the Russian Olympic Committee at 9:15 p.m.
- Water polo: Women's play concludes with the bronze and gold medal matches. Hungary and the Russian Olympic Committee play for third place at 1:40 p.m., then Spain and US play for gold at 4:30.
The full Olympic schedule can be found here.