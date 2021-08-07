Eliud Kipchoge wins gold in men's marathon

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya has won gold in the men's marathon, finishing with a time of 2:08:38 for his fourth career Olympic medal.
Kipchoge is one of the world's most successful distance runners. He holds the world record for the marathon and won the race at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“I think I have fulfilled the legacy by winning the marathon for the second time, back-to-back," Kipchoge said after the race. "I hope now to help inspire the next generation."
The Netherland's Abdi Nageeye took silver with a time of 2:09:58, and Belgian Bashir Abdi won bronze with a time 2:10:00.
Kipchoge's win gives Kenya its fourth gold medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and its 10th medal overall.
2 hr 8 min ago
Bidens virtually meet with members of Team USA
From CNN's Alaa Elassar and DJ Judd
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden virtually met with members of Team USA in a in a virtual teleconference Saturday, thanking the group of athletes for giving Americans "so much hope.”
"I know you have a sense of it, but I don't think you'll appreciate until you get home how proud you made America, not just the winning ... You really represented America. You really represented the soul of the country," Biden said.
"It wasn't just your athletic ability. It was your moral courage," he added.
Biden offered shout-outs to some of the athletes, including middle-distance runner Isaiah Jewett and swimmer Katie Ledecky who won the 1500-meter and 800-meter freestyle golds in Tokyo and silvers in the 400-meter freestyle and 4x200-meter freestyle relay.
"Katie, if you're on here, I realize that you can probably swim a mile quicker than most people can run a mile," he joked.
The president also offered high praise for gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from the team competition citing her health.
"Simone Biles, the courage you had to get back up on that beam at the very end and you still won the Bronze, you showed everything about who we are as a people," Biden said. “You had the courage—no, I really mean it, I'm not, I'm not playing, you had the courage to say, ‘I need some help. I need some help, I need some time.’ And you gave an example to everybody -- and guess what, you got back up on that damn beam, and by the way, the thing that frightens me the most is the beam.”
Biles won the bronze medal on the balance beam after withdrawing from four individual finals at the Tokyo Olympics. After her win, she revealed that her aunt "unexpectedly" died during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
"These are the things people look at around the world, more than anything that I do as your President or other people do in public life," Biden said. "They get the impression of who we are as Americans, who we are, and you handle yourself with such grace and such decency. You made me so damn proud,"
The President also took the opportunity to invite the athletes to visit him in the White House this fall.
“We'll set a date, and I'd love to have you all come to the White House, if you're willing to do that, so the nation can see, and I can brag more on you," he said.
5 hr 40 min ago
Bidens to virtually meet with members of Team USA
From CNN's DJ Judd
The White House announced that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will virtually meet with members of Team USA on Saturday.
The Bidens will "congratulate them on their accomplishments, thank them for representing their country so proudly, and hear about their journeys to and competition in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," starting at 6 p.m. ET, according to the President's schedule.
In a pre-recorded message posted Saturday, the President applauded the Olympic athletes for their work leading up to and throughout the Olympic games, acknowledging, "I know getting to the Olympics is a long journey, and the pandemic made it especially difficult and draining, it made the impossible even harder. But in you, a country saw itself, and saw what was possible."
7 hr 53 min ago
What's next for Simone Biles after the Tokyo Olympics?
From CNN's Theresa Waldrop
Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles left Tokyo on Wednesday with her fame intact, but changed from the person she had been before the Games.
Suffering from the "twisties" — a mental condition in which gymnasts lose the sense of where their bodies are in midair — Biles stunned the world by withdrawing from some Olympics events.
"I had no idea where I was in the air," Biles said in an interview on the "Today" show, speaking of her performance in a team event. "You can literally see it in my eyes in the pictures, like I was petrified."
Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze in the 2016 Olympics, went on to win bronze on the balance beam in Tokyo, a medal that meant "more than all the golds, because I've pushed through so much the last five years and the last week," she said.
The experience, she said, allowed her to realize that she is "more than my medals in gymnastics. I'm a human being, and I've done some courageous things outside of this sport," she said in the interview. "I don't think, if this situation didn't happen, I would have never seen it that way," she said.
After four Olympic golds and 19 world championship titles, the 24-year-old has brought about a wider discussion on the mental health challenges facing top-performing athletes, an amazing feat in itself.
Kraut claimed her second Olympic medal after winning gold in the same event at the 2008 Beijing Games.
Sweden won a record fourth Olympic gold medal in the team jumping final, surpassing Germany, United States and the Unified Team of Germany of three each.
This is Sweden's first gold medal in jumping team since 1924 and the first gold in any equestrian event since 1956.
9 hr 24 min ago
These are all the medals given out at Saturday's Olympics
There were 34 medals handed out on Saturday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:
Artistic Swimming
Team Free Routine: Russian Olympic Committee
Athletics
Women's Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya
Women's High Jump: Mariya Lasitskene, ROC
Women's 10,000m: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands
Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, India
Men's 1500m: Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway
Women's 4x400m Relay: United States
Men's 4x400m Relay: United States
Baseball
Japan
Basketball
Men's: United States
Beach Volleyball
Men's: Norway
Boxing
Men's Fly: Galal Yafai, Great Britain
Women's Fly: Stoyka Krasteva, Bulgaria
Men's Middle: Hebert Sousa, Brazil
Women's Welter: Busenaz Surmeneli, Turkey
Canoe Sprint
Women's Canoe Double 500m: China
Men's Canoe Single 1000m: Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos, Brazil
Women's Kayak Four 500m: Hungary
Men's Kayak Four 500m: Germany
Cycling Track
Men's Madison: Denmark
Diving
Men's 10m Platform: Cao Yuan, China
Equestrian
Jumping Team Jump-Off: Sweden
Football
Men's: Brazil
Golf
Women's: Nelly Korda, United States
Handball
Men's: France
Karate
Women's Kumite +61kg: Feryal Abdelaziz, Egypt
Men's Kumite +75kg: Sajad Ganjzadeh, Iran
Modern Pentathlon
Men's Individual-Laser Run: Joseph Choong, Great Britain
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Individual All-Around: Linoy Ashram, Israel
Volleyball
Men's: France
Water Polo
Women's: United States
Wrestling
Men's Freestyle 65kg: Otoguro Takuto, Japan
Men's Freestyle 97kg : Abdulrashid Sadulaev, ROC
Women's Freestyle 50kg: Susaki Yui, Japan
9 hr 20 min ago
France edges past Denmark for gold in men's handball final
From CNN's Homero De La Fuente
In a rematch of the Rio 2016 final, France avenged their loss to Denmark, winning 25-23 for a record third Olympic gold medal in the men’s handball competition.
Denmark trailed by six goals early in the second period but staged a furious comeback, going on a 5-1 run to get to within one goal.
With France ahead 24-23 in the final minute, the Danish team had a chance to tie it but Mathias Gidsel fumbled it away, leading to a steal and empty-net score by Ludovic Fabregas for the win.
France previously won the gold medal in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 before losing to Denmark in the final in 2016.
Denmark won the silver medal, while Spain defeated Egypt in the bronze medal match.
9 hr 19 min ago
Brazil defeats Spain to clinch gold in thrilling men's football final
From CNN's Homero De La Fuente
Defending champions Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 to win their second consecutive gold medal in men’s football.
The goal from Team Brazil's Malcom, with under 10 minutes left in the second extra time period, put the Brazilians ahead to seal the win for the Rio 2016 champions.
Brazil became the fifth team in history to win back-to-back men’s titles at the Olympics. Argentina was the last to accomplish the feat in 2004 and 2008.
Spain won the silver medal, while Mexico defeated Japan to win the bronze.
10 hr 53 min ago
USA cruises to gold in men's 4x400m relay
The United States men’s track and field anchor Rai Benjamin led the way, blowing past the field to clinch the gold medal in the 4x400m relay.
Michael Cherry started the relay for the Americans and kept toward the front before handing it to Michael Norman, who was able to open the lead. Norman then handed it off to Bryce Deadmon, who maintained in front before passing the baton to Benjamin, who cruised to the finish line for the comfortable win in a time of 2:55.70.
The medal is the first for the US men’s team on the track.
Netherlands finished in second for the silver medal, and Botswana came in third for the bronze.