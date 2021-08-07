World
Live Updates

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By John Sinnott, Ben Church, George Ramsay, Sana Noor Haq, Joshua Berlinger, Brett McKeehan and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 7:27 p.m. ET, August 7, 2021
2 min ago

Bidens virtually meet with members of Team USA

From CNN's Alaa Elassar and DJ Judd

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on August 5.
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on August 5. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden virtually met with members of Team USA in a in a virtual teleconference Saturday, thanking the group of athletes for giving Americans "so much hope.”

"I know you have a sense of it, but I don't think you'll appreciate until you get home how proud you made America, not just the winning ... You really represented America. You really represented the soul of the country," Biden said.

"It wasn't just your athletic ability. It was your moral courage," he added.

Biden offered shout-outs to some of the athletes, including middle-distance runner Isaiah Jewett and swimmer Katie Ledecky who won the 1500-meter and 800-meter freestyle golds in Tokyo and silvers in the 400-meter freestyle and 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

"Katie, if you're on here, I realize that you can probably swim a mile quicker than most people can run a mile," he joked.

The president also offered high praise for gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from the team competition citing her health.

"Simone Biles, the courage you had to get back up on that beam at the very end and you still won the Bronze, you showed everything about who we are as a people," Biden said. “You had the courage—no, I really mean it, I'm not, I'm not playing, you had the courage to say, ‘I need some help. I need some help, I need some time.’ And you gave an example to everybody -- and guess what, you got back up on that damn beam, and by the way, the thing that frightens me the most is the beam.”

Biles won the bronze medal on the balance beam after withdrawing from four individual finals at the Tokyo Olympics. After her win, she revealed that her aunt "unexpectedly" died during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"These are the things people look at around the world, more than anything that I do as your President or other people do in public life," Biden said. "They get the impression of who we are as Americans, who we are, and you handle yourself with such grace and such decency. You made me so damn proud,"

The President also took the opportunity to invite the athletes to visit him in the White House this fall.

“We'll set a date, and I'd love to have you all come to the White House, if you're willing to do that, so the nation can see, and I can brag more on you," he said.

3 hr 34 min ago

Bidens to virtually meet with members of Team USA

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House on July 25, in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House on July 25, in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The White House announced that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will virtually meet with members of Team USA on Saturday.

The Bidens will "congratulate them on their accomplishments, thank them for representing their country so proudly, and hear about their journeys to and competition in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," starting at 6 p.m. ET, according to the President's schedule.

In a pre-recorded message posted Saturday, the President applauded the Olympic athletes for their work leading up to and throughout the Olympic games, acknowledging, "I know getting to the Olympics is a long journey, and the pandemic made it especially difficult and draining, it made the impossible even harder. But in you, a country saw itself, and saw what was possible."

5 hr 47 min ago

What's next for Simone Biles after the Tokyo Olympics?

From CNN's Theresa Waldrop

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles left Tokyo on Wednesday with her fame intact, but changed from the person she had been before the Games.

Suffering from the "twisties" — a mental condition in which gymnasts lose the sense of where their bodies are in midair — Biles stunned the world by withdrawing from some Olympics events.

"I had no idea where I was in the air," Biles said in an interview on the "Today" show, speaking of her performance in a team event. "You can literally see it in my eyes in the pictures, like I was petrified."

Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze in the 2016 Olympics, went on to win bronze on the balance beam in Tokyo, a medal that meant "more than all the golds, because I've pushed through so much the last five years and the last week," she said.

The experience, she said, allowed her to realize that she is "more than my medals in gymnastics. I'm a human being, and I've done some courageous things outside of this sport," she said in the interview.
"I don't think, if this situation didn't happen, I would have never seen it that way," she said.

After four Olympic golds and 19 world championship titles, the 24-year-old has brought about a wider discussion on the mental health challenges facing top-performing athletes, an amazing feat in itself.

Read more here to find out about Biles' next steps:

6 hr 31 min ago

Laura Kraut becomes the oldest woman since 1904 to win an Olympic medal for the US

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

United States' Laura Kraut, riding Baloutinue, celebrates after a jump-off during the equestrian jumping team final at Equestrian Park in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on August 7, in Tokyo.
United States' Laura Kraut, riding Baloutinue, celebrates after a jump-off during the equestrian jumping team final at Equestrian Park in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on August 7, in Tokyo. Carolyn Kaster/AP

American Laura Kraut, 55, became the oldest woman representing the United States to win an Olympic medal since 1904, when 58-year-old Emily Woodruff won gold in archery.

The United States earned silver in the equestrian jumping team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Kraut claimed her second Olympic medal after winning gold in the same event at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Sweden won a record fourth Olympic gold medal in the team jumping final, surpassing Germany, United States and the Unified Team of Germany of three each. 

This is Sweden's first gold medal in jumping team since 1924 and the first gold in any equestrian event since 1956.

7 hr 18 min ago

These are all the medals given out at Saturday's Olympics

India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony for winning gold in the men's javelin throw event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7.
India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony for winning gold in the men's javelin throw event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7. Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

There were 34 medals handed out on Saturday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

Artistic Swimming

Team Free Routine: Russian Olympic Committee

Athletics

Women's Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya

Women's High Jump: Mariya Lasitskene, ROC

Women's 10,000m: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, India

Men's 1500m: Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway

Women's 4x400m Relay: United States

Men's 4x400m Relay: United States

Baseball

Japan

Basketball

Men's: United States

Beach Volleyball

Men's: Norway

Boxing

Men's Fly: Galal Yafai, Great Britain

Women's Fly: Stoyka Krasteva, Bulgaria

Men's Middle: Hebert Sousa, Brazil

Women's Welter: Busenaz Surmeneli, Turkey

Canoe Sprint

Women's Canoe Double 500m: China

Men's Canoe Single 1000m: Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos, Brazil

Women's Kayak Four 500m: Hungary

Men's Kayak Four 500m: Germany

Cycling Track

Men's Madison: Denmark

Diving

Men's 10m Platform: Cao Yuan, China

Equestrian

Jumping Team Jump-Off: Sweden

Football

Men's: Brazil

Golf

Women's: Nelly Korda, United States

Handball

Men's: France

Karate

Women's Kumite +61kg: Feryal Abdelaziz, Egypt

Men's Kumite +75kg: Sajad Ganjzadeh, Iran

Modern Pentathlon

Men's Individual-Laser Run: Joseph Choong, Great Britain

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Individual All-Around: Linoy Ashram, Israel

Volleyball

Men's: France 

Water Polo

Women's: United States

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 65kg: Otoguro Takuto, Japan

Men's Freestyle 97kg : Abdulrashid Sadulaev, ROC

Women's Freestyle 50kg: Susaki Yui, Japan

7 hr 14 min ago

France edges past Denmark for gold in men's handball final

From CNN's Homero De La Fuente

France's right back Dika Mem prepares to shoot during the men's final handball match between France and Denmark at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on August 7.
France's right back Dika Mem prepares to shoot during the men's final handball match between France and Denmark at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on August 7. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

In a rematch of the Rio 2016 final, France avenged their loss to Denmark, winning 25-23 for a record third Olympic gold medal in the men’s handball competition.

Denmark trailed by six goals early in the second period but staged a furious comeback, going on a 5-1 run to get to within one goal.

With France ahead 24-23 in the final minute, the Danish team had a chance to tie it but Mathias Gidsel fumbled it away, leading to a steal and empty-net score by Ludovic Fabregas for the win.

France previously won the gold medal in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 before losing to Denmark in the final in 2016.

Denmark won the silver medal, while Spain defeated Egypt in the bronze medal match.

7 hr 13 min ago

Brazil defeats Spain to clinch gold in thrilling men's football final

From CNN's Homero De La Fuente

Malcom of Team Brazil celebrates after scoring Brazil's second goal during the men's gold medal match between Brazil and Spain on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on August 7, in Yokohama, Japan.
Malcom of Team Brazil celebrates after scoring Brazil's second goal during the men's gold medal match between Brazil and Spain on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on August 7, in Yokohama, Japan. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Defending champions Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 to win their second consecutive gold medal in men’s football.

The goal from Team Brazil's Malcom, with under 10 minutes left in the second extra time period, put the Brazilians ahead to seal the win for the Rio 2016 champions.

Brazil became the fifth team in history to win back-to-back men’s titles at the Olympics. Argentina was the last to accomplish the feat in 2004 and 2008.

Spain won the silver medal, while Mexico defeated Japan to win the bronze.

8 hr 47 min ago

USA cruises to gold in men's 4x400m relay

Rai Benjamin of Team United States competes in the Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 7, in Tokyo.
Rai Benjamin of Team United States competes in the Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 7, in Tokyo. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The United States men’s track and field anchor Rai Benjamin led the way, blowing past the field to clinch the gold medal in the 4x400m relay. 

Michael Cherry started the relay for the Americans and kept toward the front before handing it to Michael Norman, who was able to open the lead. Norman then handed it off to Bryce Deadmon, who maintained in front before passing the baton to Benjamin, who cruised to the finish line for the comfortable win in a time of 2:55.70. 

The medal is the first for the US men’s team on the track.

Netherlands finished in second for the silver medal, and Botswana came in third for the bronze.

9 hr ago

Jessica Springsteen wins silver medal after "wild" equestrian team jumping final

Jessica Springsteen of Team USA rides horse Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve during the Jumping Team Final at the Equestrian Park on the fifteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 7, in Tokyo.
Jessica Springsteen of Team USA rides horse Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve during the Jumping Team Final at the Equestrian Park on the fifteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 7, in Tokyo. Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Talk about "born to jump." Jessica Springsteen — the daughter of American rock star Bruce — helped her team nab silver in the team jumping final at Equestrian Park at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Springsteen said she called her family after medaling alongside her teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward.

“I FaceTimed them really quick. They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything," she said.
“Just saw their team USA gear; there was just lots of shouting. I couldn’t make a lot out but I know that they’re so excited.”

Sweden won gold in the jump-off, and Springsteen said the experience was "wild."

"You definitely start to get the jitters," she said. "But it was also super exciting. My horse jumped it beautifully. And we really gave it our all out there.”