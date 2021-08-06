World
The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:08 AM ET, Fri August 6, 2021
13 min ago

Meet the Jamaican women who swept the Olympic podium for the 100 meters sprint

From CNN's Coy Wire in Tokyo

The Jamaican trio of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished 1-2-3 in the women's 100 meters in Tokyo. On Friday night in Japan, they have a chance to take the 4x100 meters relay title.

The three Olympians spoke to CNN about the legacy of sprinting in Jamaica, and why the island is responsible for some of the most dominant runners in the sport.

Watch their interview here:

51 min ago

Great Britain wins women's field hockey bronze after victory over India

From CNN’s Heather Law and Sara Turnbull

Great Britain's field hockey team celebrates after winning the women's bronze medal match by defeating India 4-3 on Friday.
Great Britain's field hockey team celebrates after winning the women's bronze medal match by defeating India 4-3 on Friday. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

Great Britain defeated India 4-3 to win the women’s field hockey bronze medal on Friday.

India scored three goals to wrap the first half, and Great Britain answered in the third quarter to tie the game.

Great Britain then scored another goal during the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, paving the way to a place on the podium.

The result left India’s women’s team just short of replicating what India’s men’s team had done a day earlier. On Thursday, India’s men’s field hockey team won bronze, giving the country its first Olympic medal in the sport since the 1980 Games in Moscow.

1 hr 8 min ago

Tokyo 2020 has just 3 days to go. Here's what you need to know

There's still plenty of competition left as the Olympics head into their final weekend. But a storm, hot weather and rising coronavirus cases loom over the forthcoming finale of the Tokyo Games.

Covid-19's surge continues: Tokyo reported 5,042 cases Thursday, a new-single day record for Japan's capital. Doctors and public health experts have increasingly voiced concerns the Olympics is contributing to the spike in infections, though Japanese leaders disagree.

“The flow of people in Tokyo’s downtown has not increased compared to the time before the opening of the Olympics. I don’t think the Olympics has led to the increase of infection," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference Friday.

Though the Olympics draw to a close Sunday, experts will likely be unable to analyze the Games' effect on Covid-19 cases for at least two weeks due to the virus' incubation period.

Belarus coaches forced to leave Games: The International Olympic Committee has revoked the accreditation of two Belarusian coaches allegedly involved in trying to force sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya to return home against her will.

The Olympic body said it decided to remove the two coaches to safeguard "the wellbeing of the athletes of the NOC (National Olympic Committee) of Belarus who are still in Tokyo and as a provisional measure."

Hasan's quest continues: Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands will go for her second gold medal in tonight's women's 1,500 meters final. She already won the 5,000 meters race and is set to compete in tomorrow's 10,000 meters final, too. No woman has ever won all three races in a single Olympics

Football gold, delayed: Team Canada and Sweden will play the women's football final in Yokohama, near Tokyo, tonight. The match was delayed from its initial 11 a.m. local start time due to stifling heat and humidity, which has affected many of the athletes competing outdoors — and could pose concerns for the men's and women's marathons this weekend.

The races are taking place in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo, where temperatures are usually cooler than Tokyo. Despite an early morning start, temperatures on Saturday for the women's marathon will likely be between 26-28 degrees Celsius (79-82 degrees Fahrenheit). It will be slightly cooler Sunday, when the men run, with a forecast of about 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit). Relative humidity values both days are expected to be between 70% and 80%, making it feel even warmer outside.

A tropical depression heading toward Tokyo could bring a much-needed respite from the heat, but also threatens to rain out Sunday's closing ceremony. However, the forecast for the storm is still uncertain.

Medal tally: China leads the way with 34 gold medals, followed by the US with 30 and Japan with 22. The Americans top the total medal table with 92. China is second with 74 and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in third has 58.

What's on tap:

  • Athletics: It's an action-packed penultimate night of competition at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. Medal events begin at 8:50 p.m. Tokyo time with the women's javelin throw, followed by three races: the men's 5,000 meters final, then the women's 400 meters and 1,500 meters finals. The night wraps with both the men's and women's 4x100 meters relay finals.
  • Basketball: The US takes on Serbia and Japan plays France in the women's semifinals.
  • Boxing: Cuba's Julio la Cruz fights for a second consecutive Olympic gold against the ROC's Muslim Gadzhimagomedov. La Cruz, who won light-heavyweight gold at Rio 2016, has moved up to heavyweight this time around.

The full Olympic schedule can be found here.

1 hr 16 min ago

Sky Brown, Great Britain's youngest-ever Olympic medalist, shares her sage advice: "You gotta enjoy life"

From CNN's Coy Wire in Tokyo

At just 13 years old, Great Britain's Sky Brown became her country's youngest-ever medal winner when she took home bronze in the women's park skateboarding competition at Tokyo 2020.

She said the Olympics will be "one of the best memories ever" for her.

Watch more from Brown's interview with CNN below:

53 min ago

Team USA's April Ross and Alix Klineman win gold in women's beach volleyball

From CNN's Jill Martin

American's Alix Klineman and April Ross celebrate after defeating Team Australia on Friday.
American's Alix Klineman and April Ross celebrate after defeating Team Australia on Friday. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have won the gold medal in women's beach volleyball.

The duo beat Australians Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar in two sets, 21-15 and 21-16.

The win gives the US a record-extending fourth Olympic gold medal in the event. Famed duo Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won gold three times in a row for the US from 2004 to 2012.

After previously winning silver at the 2012 London Games and bronze at Rio 2016, Ross, 39, has now secured her first Olympic gold medal. This was the 31-year-old Klineman's Olympic debut.

Earlier Friday, Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich defeated Latvia’s Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka in straight sets to win bronze.

4 hr 57 min ago

Here's why Olympic divers take showers between dives

From CNN's Faith Karimi

Viewers of the Tokyo Olympics are apparently a little baffled by the behavior of athletes in the diving events.

Divers typically emerge from the water after a plunge and immediately take a quick shower by the side of the pool — even though they are already wet. Then they dry themselves off with little towels — even though they will get wet again on their next dive.

"Why do divers shower after each dive?" has been one of the top Google searches about the Olympics in the past week.

So yes, why? As the platform diving events continue this week, we spoke to Jacob Brehmer, diving coach for Ball State University in Indiana, for some answers.

Why divers take showers: According to Brehmer, the answer comes down to one thing.

"Divers shower in between dives typically just to keep themselves and their muscles warm," he says. They usually rinse off in water that's warmer than the pool.

Indoor diving pools like the one at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre must maintain water temperatures of at least 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit), according to FINA, the governing body thats sets rules for international water sports competitions.

"Usually after a diver does a dive, they will have to wait a good amount of time before their next dive," Brehmer says. "The ... air temperature on the pool deck may be a little chilly, so the shower can help keep muscles warm. Diving is such a precise and fast-twitch sport, if the diver gets a little cold and tight, it could really affect their performance."

Read more:

4 hr 44 min ago

Quinn, the first out trans Olympian, isn't just thinking about medals at Tokyo 2020

From CNN's Becky Thompson

A gold medal is the ambition, but Quinn has already made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by becoming the first trans and the first non-binary athlete to win a medal.

Canada will face Sweden in the women's football ​final on Friday after defeating the United States 1-0 in the semifinal on Monday. That means Quinn is guaranteed to win either silver or gold.

But at Tokyo 2020, ​the star athlete known by the single name Quinn isn't just thinking about medals.

After Monday's semifinal success — Canada's first win over the United States Women's National Team in 20 years — Quinn, who uses they and them pronouns, told CBC Sports that they've been "getting messages from young people saying they've never seen a trans person in sports before."

"Athletics is the most exciting part of my life and it brings me the most joy.
"If I can allow kids to play the sports they love, that's my legacy and that's what I'm here for."

Quinn's mother ​Linda played basketball at the University of Waterloo in Canada, while their father Bill played rugby at the University of Western Ontario.

Quinn, who plays for Seattle OL Reign in the NWSL, made their debut for Canada in 2014.

The 25-year-old has since made 68 appearances for their country, including winning a bronze medal with the team in Rio in 2016 — but at the time they ​were not publicly known to be trans.

Fast forward to 2021 and on July 21, Quinn became the first out trans athlete to compete at an Olympic Games.

"First openly trans Olympian to compete. I don't know how to feel," they wrote in a post on Instagram.
"I feel proud seeing "Quinn" up on the line-up and on my accreditation. I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world.
"I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets."
"Mostly, I feel aware of the realities. Trans girls being banned from sports. Trans women facing discrimination and bias while trying to pursue their Olympic dreams. The fight isn't close to over ... and I'll celebrate when we're all here."

Read more:

4 hr 24 min ago

US men's 4x100m relay fail is a "total embarrassment," says US sprint great Carl Lewis

From CNN's Ben Morse and Jill Martin

American track and field legend Carl Lewis didn't hold back in his assessment of the US men's 4x100m relay team after the quartet finished sixth in its semifinal on Thursday.

The performance by the team, which comprised of two of the individual 100 meters finalists, Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker, world leader Trayvon Bromell and Cravon Gillespie, ensured the US extended its longest run without an Olympic medal in this event.

"The USA team did everything wrong in the men's relay," 60-year-old Lewis, who won the 4x100 Olympic gold medal twice as well as seven other golds, wrote on Twitter.
"The passing system is wrong, athletes running the wrong legs, and it was clear that there was no leadership. It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable for a USA team to look worse than the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) kids I saw."

Despite the pedigree of its runners, the US team struggled with changeovers and their speed, as the anchor Gillespie — a shock inclusion ahead of Kenny Bednarek or Noah Lyles — struggled to make an impression in the final stint.

China ended up the surprise heat winners with a time of 37.92. Canada, with anchor 200 meters champion Andre de Grasse, finished second, and Italy, with individual 100 meters champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, posted a national record 37.95 to also advance.

Germany and Ghana also finished ahead of Team USA to take the two fastest losers' slots in Friday's final.

The US has won the men's 4x100 meters relay a record 15 times at the Olympic Games, but not since 2000 in Sydney.

And the American men haven't medaled in this event since winning silver in Athens in 2004.

Read more:

