USA's Gable Steveson earns last-second victory to win gold in men's 125kg freestyle wrestling

USA's Gable Steveson celebrates winning the 125kg freestyle wrestling gold medal in dramatic fashion over Georgia's Geno Petriashvili on August 6. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

USA's Gable Steveson defeated Georgia's Geno Petriashvili to win the gold medal in the men's 125kg final on Friday.

Trailing 8-5 with just 10 seconds remaining in the match, Steveson staged a dramatic comeback, scoring five points -- the last on a move coming with under just a second left on the clock -- to capture the gold medal in a movie-like ending.

The Georgian corner challenged the call without success, as officials confirmed the last-second victory, even adding a point for a final score of 10-8.

The 21-year-old, who celebrated with his signature backflip, reacted to the last-second victory saying, "I looked at the clock, and it was like point three. And I was like, 'No way!' My head was just like flush with everything, my face was like, stunned."

"Everybody talks about bringing home a gold medal. And I did it," he added.

After the win, Steveson was asked what he was going to do with the $250,000 USA Wrestling awards its competitors for winning gold, he said, “I’ll buy my mom a Louis Vuitton purse. She’s back at home breaking a sweat watching me wrestle, so she deserves something nice.”

Steveson is the first American freestyle heavyweight to win the gold since Bruce Baumgartner in 1992.

Petriashvili won the silver, while Amir Hossein Zare of Iran and Taha Akgal of Turkey each earned a bronze.