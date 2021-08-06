World
The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 3:04 a.m. ET, August 6, 2021
2 hr 48 min ago

Team USA's April Ross and Alix Klineman win gold in women's beach volleyball

From CNN's Jill Martin

American's Alix Klineman and April Ross celebrate after defeating Team Australia on Friday.
American's Alix Klineman and April Ross celebrate after defeating Team Australia on Friday. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have won the gold medal in women's beach volleyball.

The duo beat Australians Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar in two sets, 21-15 and 21-16.

The win gives the US a record-extending fourth Olympic gold medal in the event. Famed duo Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won gold three times in a row for the US from 2004 to 2012.

After previously winning silver at the 2012 London Games and bronze at Rio 2016, Ross, 39, has now secured her first Olympic gold medal. This was the 31-year-old Klineman's Olympic debut.

Earlier Friday, Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich defeated Latvia’s Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka in straight sets to win bronze.

6 hr 52 min ago

Here's why Olympic divers take showers between dives

From CNN's Faith Karimi

Viewers of the Tokyo Olympics are apparently a little baffled by the behavior of athletes in the diving events.

Divers typically emerge from the water after a plunge and immediately take a quick shower by the side of the pool — even though they are already wet. Then they dry themselves off with little towels — even though they will get wet again on their next dive.

"Why do divers shower after each dive?" has been one of the top Google searches about the Olympics in the past week.

So yes, why? As the platform diving events continue this week, we spoke to Jacob Brehmer, diving coach for Ball State University in Indiana, for some answers.

Why divers take showers: According to Brehmer, the answer comes down to one thing.

"Divers shower in between dives typically just to keep themselves and their muscles warm," he says. They usually rinse off in water that's warmer than the pool.

Indoor diving pools like the one at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre must maintain water temperatures of at least 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit), according to FINA, the governing body thats sets rules for international water sports competitions.

"Usually after a diver does a dive, they will have to wait a good amount of time before their next dive," Brehmer says. "The ... air temperature on the pool deck may be a little chilly, so the shower can help keep muscles warm. Diving is such a precise and fast-twitch sport, if the diver gets a little cold and tight, it could really affect their performance."

6 hr 39 min ago

Quinn, the first out trans Olympian, isn't just thinking about medals at Tokyo 2020

From CNN's Becky Thompson

A gold medal is the ambition, but Quinn has already made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by becoming the first trans and the first non-binary athlete to win a medal.

Canada will face Sweden in the women's football ​final on Friday after defeating the United States 1-0 in the semifinal on Monday. That means Quinn is guaranteed to win either silver or gold.

But at Tokyo 2020, ​the star athlete known by the single name Quinn isn't just thinking about medals.

After Monday's semifinal success — Canada's first win over the United States Women's National Team in 20 years — Quinn, who uses they and them pronouns, told CBC Sports that they've been "getting messages from young people saying they've never seen a trans person in sports before."

"Athletics is the most exciting part of my life and it brings me the most joy.
"If I can allow kids to play the sports they love, that's my legacy and that's what I'm here for."

Quinn's mother ​Linda played basketball at the University of Waterloo in Canada, while their father Bill played rugby at the University of Western Ontario.

Quinn, who plays for Seattle OL Reign in the NWSL, made their debut for Canada in 2014.

The 25-year-old has since made 68 appearances for their country, including winning a bronze medal with the team in Rio in 2016 — but at the time they ​were not publicly known to be trans.

Fast forward to 2021 and on July 21, Quinn became the first out trans athlete to compete at an Olympic Games.

"First openly trans Olympian to compete. I don't know how to feel," they wrote in a post on Instagram.
"I feel proud seeing "Quinn" up on the line-up and on my accreditation. I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world.
"I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets."
"Mostly, I feel aware of the realities. Trans girls being banned from sports. Trans women facing discrimination and bias while trying to pursue their Olympic dreams. The fight isn't close to over ... and I'll celebrate when we're all here."

6 hr 19 min ago

US men's 4x100m relay fail is a "total embarrassment," says US sprint great Carl Lewis

From CNN's Ben Morse and Jill Martin

American track and field legend Carl Lewis didn't hold back in his assessment of the US men's 4x100m relay team after the quartet finished sixth in its semifinal on Thursday.

The performance by the team, which comprised of two of the individual 100 meters finalists, Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker, world leader Trayvon Bromell and Cravon Gillespie, ensured the US extended its longest run without an Olympic medal in this event.

"The USA team did everything wrong in the men's relay," 60-year-old Lewis, who won the 4x100 Olympic gold medal twice as well as seven other golds, wrote on Twitter.
"The passing system is wrong, athletes running the wrong legs, and it was clear that there was no leadership. It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable for a USA team to look worse than the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) kids I saw."

Despite the pedigree of its runners, the US team struggled with changeovers and their speed, as the anchor Gillespie — a shock inclusion ahead of Kenny Bednarek or Noah Lyles — struggled to make an impression in the final stint.

China ended up the surprise heat winners with a time of 37.92. Canada, with anchor 200 meters champion Andre de Grasse, finished second, and Italy, with individual 100 meters champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, posted a national record 37.95 to also advance.

Germany and Ghana also finished ahead of Team USA to take the two fastest losers' slots in Friday's final.

The US has won the men's 4x100 meters relay a record 15 times at the Olympic Games, but not since 2000 in Sydney.

And the American men haven't medaled in this event since winning silver in Athens in 2004.

