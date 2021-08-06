Kenya's Jepchirchir and Kosgei take home gold and silver in women's marathon

The Olympics have already been plagued by one tropical system when Nepartak made landfall during the first week. Now another, Tropical Storm Mirinae, is set to impact the final weekend. Events such as rowing were postponed two days due to the storm.

The center of the storm is expected to pass just southeast of Tokyo on Sunday morning.

For now, it looks like the majority of the rain will be Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. Some showers and scattered storms could linger into the evening for the closing ceremony. Winds will be a bit gusty, especially the first half of Sunday, but it shouldn’t be too bad as Mirinae is expected to remain a mid-range tropical storm.

The Closing Ceremony takes place Sunday at 8 p.m local time (7 a.m. ET).

Heat, humidity and tropical systems have been the nemesis of athletes during these Olympic Games, and the closing weekend will bring more of the same.

While heat and humidity in July are common, these levels were above average. Tropical systems can also happen in July, but traditionally the peak months in Japan are August and September.

Why this is a dangerous combination: It’s not just the temperatures but also the humidity. When both are high, conditions can be oppressive for athletes.

When your body gets too hot, you sweat to cool off. But if the sweat cannot evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature. You need evaporation in order to effectively cool your body.

When the relative humidity is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases, according to the National Weather Service. In other words, the human body feels warmer in humid conditions.

To find cooler temperatures, the Olympics marathon events are taking place this weekend in Sapporo. Sapporo, about 500 miles north of Tokyo, can be as much as 40 degrees Fahrenheit cooler.

Here's Saturday's forecast for the women's marathon: