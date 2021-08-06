USA’s Nelly Korda leads after 3 rounds of women's golf tournament

American golfer Nelly Korda plays her shot on August 6. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

American Nelly Korda, ranked No. 1 in the world in women’s golf, will enter the final round of the women's golf tournament at the Olympics with a three-shot lead at 15-under par.

Korda, after shooting a 9-under-par 62 in Thursday’s second round, shot a 2-under 69 on Friday.

The 23-year-old won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for her first major title back in June.

India’s Aditi Ashok is in second at 12-under after shooting a 3-under 68 in round three. There’s a four-way tie for third place at 10-under par with New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, Australia’s Hannah Green, Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen and Mone Inami of Japan.

Korda, who says she is proud of the "fight" she's displayed over the first 54-holes at Tokyo's Kasumigaseki Country Club, admitted she has found herself at times dreaming of winning that gold medal.

"Oh yeah, yeah. I feel like everyone does it, for sure," she told reporters after her third round.

"That is when you take a step back and (tell yourself): 'You know, there's still 18 holes, there's still a lot that can happen.' I mean, today, I wasn't hitting it well, and just because I was making these par putts (she maintained a lead), but tomorrow could be different."

She added:

"I try to remind myself, even though I think about it, I quickly shake my head and I'm like, 'no, no, we are not there yet, we still have a long way to go'."

The final round has been moved up to start at 6:30 a.m. local time on Saturday due to inclement weather -- an hour earlier than it was previously scheduled.