Shaunae Miller-Uibo retains gold in women's 400m as Allyson Felix gets 10th Olympic medal

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Team Bahamas reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 400 meter final on August 6. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bermuda retained the women's 400 meter title in impressive fashion, as Team USA's Allyson Felix won bronze -- the 10th Olympic medal of her career.

With those ten medals, Felix passes Jamaican Merlene Ottey-Page for the most career Olympic medals by a female track athlete.

Silver went to Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic.

Coming into the final, the starting eight were as impressive as we've seen, with Felix -- an Olympic legend -- and reigning champion Miller-Uibo headlining the group.

After an even first 200 meters, Miller-Uibo turned on the style.

An extremely strong back half of the race propelled her far in front of Paulino in second, allowing her to cruise over the line with a time of 48.36.

Paulino set a national record of 49.20, while Felix finished with a time of 49.46.