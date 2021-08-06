Canada wins first-ever gold in women's football

Teammates celebrate with Canada's Julia Grosso after she scored the winning goal against Sweden in the gold medal football final on August 6. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

It took two periods of extra-time and drama-filled penalties, but Canada's Julia Grosso buried the game-winner against Sweden to capture the first-ever gold medal for the country in women's football.

Stina Blackstenius scored the first goal to put Sweden ahead in the first half. Canada drew level on a Jessie Fleming penalty in the second half to force the game into extra time.

After two hard-fought extra periods, it came down to the wire in the penalty shootout, but Sweden's Jonna Andersson had her attempt saved, opening the door for Grosso's winner.

The match was the first-ever women's football Olympic final to be decided by penalties.

With the gold, Canada's Quinn becomes the first out trans and non-binary athlete to win a medal.

The United States' women's team defeated Australia in the bronze medal match on Thursday.