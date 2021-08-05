USWNT edge past Australia in thrilling bronze medal match
From CNN's Homero De la Fuente and Ben Morse
The United States Women’s National Team looked more like the squad that won the World Cup in 2019, as it defeated Australia 4-3 to win the bronze medal in the women’s football at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Megan Rapinoe scored a spectacular Olimpico goal -- a goal straight from a corner kick -- in the eighth minute to open the scoring for the US.
Australia’s Sam Kerr leveled the scores minutes later, but Rapinoe scored her second before the halftime break to put the US ahead.
39-year-old Carli Lloyd scored a brace of her own to give the U.S a three-goal lead. With her two goals, Lloyd passed Abby Wambach to become the all-time leading scorer in USWNT Olympic history.
Caitlin Foord and Emily Gielnik scored in the second half to cut the USWNT's lead to one but it would be too little, too late.
The bronze medal is the first in USWNT history. They’ve previously won four gold medals in 1996, 2004, 2008, and 2012.
59 min ago
CNN goes inside Simone Biles’ “secret gym” outside Tokyo
From CNN's Bex Wright in Tokyo
Around an hour’s drive from Tokyo, a university campus surrounded by rice paddies was the unlikely setting behind Simone Biles' Olympic comeback.
CNN was given exclusive access to the Ogawa Gymnastics Arena at Juntendo University, where the Team USA gymnast secretly trained over several days last week to get back into form to compete on the balance beam.
She won a bronze medal in the event on Tuesday, her seventh Olympic medal.
Biles had earlier pulled out of the all-around team event and the majority of individual events after a shaky performance on the vault, saying she was struggling with mental health issues and “the twisties” -- when gymnasts feel lost when they’re flying through the air.
Team USA had contacted the facility via Professor Kazuhiro Aoki of Juntendo University to ask if Biles could train there discreetly away from the capital.
"Working with Team USA and helping get Simone back on her feet, if we were even a small part of that, I think it was a big success and it makes me very happy,” Aoki told CNN.
Last week, Biles posted a series of videos on her Instagram account showing her struggling to find her form and crashing into landing pads while practicing dismounts on the uneven bars.
The gymnastics coach at the arena said he tried to help Biles beat what she described as her “demons.”
“It looked like she was suffering,” coach Wataru Kawai said. “I was hoping I could do something to help her.
“She was trying to do things that she wasn’t able to do,” Kawai added. “She was really trying to figure out what was wrong."
Biles said Wednesday on Twitter she would “forever be thankful” to Juntendo “for allowing me to come train separately to try to get my skills back.”
The Japanese, she wrote in her tweet, "are some of, if not the sweetest people I’ve ever met."
Simone also left a thank you message on the whiteboard of the Ogawa Gymnastics Arena.
The staff there said they will never wipe it off.
1 hr 21 min ago
Britain's Matt Walls wins gripping omnium cycling gold
From CNN's Ben Morse in London
Team Great Britain's Matt Walls won a gripping gold medal in the omnium cycling event.
The 23-year-old put in a dominant display in his Olympic debut to claim Britain's first track cycling gold at Tokyo 2020.
Walls led the overall rankings heading into the final event, having won the opening scratch race, and finishing third in the tempo race and second in the elimination race.
He eventually finished on a total of 153 points.
New Zealand’s Campbell Stewart took silver with Rio 2016 champion Elia Viviani finishing in bronze.
Walls becomes the third British medal winner in this event, after Ed Clancy won bronze at the 2012 Games in London and Mark Cavendish secured silver at the 2016 Games in Rio.
1 hr 34 min ago
“I was a little nervous": 14-year-old diving sensation Quan Hongchan on gold medal performance
From CNN's Ben Morse and Gawon Bae
The concerns of most 14-year-old's typically stretch from school to social encounters.
Not for Quan Hongchan though.
The 14-year-old diving sensation -- China's youngest athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics -- won a stunning gold medal in the women’s 10 meter platform diving on Thursday.
Afterwards, she admitted the nerves of the occasion affected her slightly.
“I was a little nervous, but not very, just a little bit,” she told reporters.
She produced two perfect-10 dives in a dominant display. Quan becomes the second-youngest woman ever to win gold in the event after her compatriot Fu Mingxia took the title at the 1992 Barcelona Games at the age of just 13.
Although when asked about what she thinks when people calls her a "diving prodigy," Quan said she didn't agree with that label.
“I don’t think I’m a prodigy. I’m not very bright. I don’t do well in my studies. You ask me all these questions and there’s only a blank in my mind.”
She saw off compatriot Chen Yuxi to finish first and the win extends China’s dominance in women’s diving.
The Asian nation has now claimed gold in all women’s diving events at four successive Games -- Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.
The last time a non-Chinese woman won an Olympic diving event was when Australia’s Chantelle Newbery secured women’s 10 meter platform gold at the 2004 Games in Athens.
And although she's not getting ahead of herself about competing at Paris 2024, Quan already has an idea about how she wants to celebrate.
“I want to eat a lot of delicious things tonight! I feel like eating latiao (a popular Chinese spicy snack) the most."
2 hr 25 min ago
Tokyo sees another record day of Covid-19 infections, adding more than 5,000 new cases
From CNN's Arthur Syin in Tokyo
Tokyo reported 5,042 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, its highest-ever daily increase since the pandemic began.
This is the capital's second consecutive day of a record increase, topping Wednesday's figure of 4,058 new cases.
At least 358 cases have been linked to the Tokyo 2020 Games, which is in its 13th day of official competition.
The Tokyo metropolitan area is currently under a state of emergency, in effect until August 31.
2 hr 23 min ago
Nelly Korda narrowly misses out on golf history, storms into four-shot lead
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London
World No.1 golfer Nelly Korda shot a blistering 9-under-par 62 in the second round to lead the women’s golf tournament by four shots on Thursday, narrowly missing out on a historic single-round score of 59.
The reigning Women's PGA champion carded nine birdies and an eagle through 17 holes.
A birdie on the 18th and final hole would have seen Korda tie Annika Sorenstam’s record round of 59, which the Swede posted 20 years ago in Phoenix, Arizona.
The 23-year-old, though, missed her fairway shot and paid a visit to the bunker before ending her round with a double bogey six.
“It was definitely one of the best (rounds), yes, but golf humbles you -- I got a nice little double (bogey) on 18,” Korda said in comments posted by Tokyo 2020.
“When people ask me if I prepare more or put more meaning to majors or Olympics or whatever, I say 'no' because I go into any type of event with the same demeanor and the same goal,” added Korda.
She leads the competition on 13-under-par, four ahead of Danish duo Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emily Kristine Pedersen and India’s Aditi Ashok.
The 60 players in the women’s golf tournament have been warned by officials that the competition could be reduced from 72 to 54 holes due to the weather forecast.
A developing tropical system near Okinawa, Japan, is likely to impact the Games over the weekend.
“I'm going to have the mindset that it's going to be a 72-hole golf tournament and whatever happens, happens,” said Korda.
2 hr 50 min ago
Hugues Fabrice Zango ready for "great party" in Burkina Faso after winning country's first ever Olympic medal
Hugues Fabrice Zango made history on Thursday by clinching Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal -- and his success came on the same day the country celebrates its independence day, no less.
His distance of 17.47 meters was enough to secure bronze in the men's triple jump, behind Portgual's Pedro Pichardo in gold and China's Zhu Yaming in silver.
"I'm pretty happy for Burkina Faso because today is the independence day of my country, and I got the first medal for my country," he said.
"This is really good and it's historic for me and for my country.
"It's not the medal I wanted, but it's good for Burkina Faso and it's historic. Burkina Faso is really happy. Everybody is happy.
"I think they will throw a great party when I go back."
Despite making history for his country, Zango wasn't entirely pleased with the result.
The 28-year-old had been in brilliant form coming into the Games -- setting the indoor world record earlier this year -- and had his eyes set on the top prize.
"I'm a bit sad because the performance wasn't there," he said. "I gave all I could give in this competition but I wasn't able to produce my best performance.
"This is the sad side of the competition but I'm more happy than sad for this medal. I don't know what happened at these Olympics because I didn't feel pressure.
"All this season I was able to produce good performances and for the Olympics, I fall, so this is why I'm a bit sad.
"It's a lesson so I'll take time to analyze what happened and try to fix some things for the next challenge."
3 hr 19 min ago
China’s youngest athlete at Tokyo 2020 wins gold with stunning display in women’s 10m platform
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London
China’s Quan Hongchan, who at age 14 is the country’s youngest athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, saw off compatriot Chen Yuxi to secure a stunning gold in women’s 10 meter platform diving on Thursday.
The diving sensation produced two perfect-10 dives in a dominant display.
Quan becomes the second-youngest female ever to win gold in the event after her compatriot Fu Mingxia took the title at the 1992 Barcelona Games at the age of just 13.
Quan’s victory on Thursday extends China’s dominance in women’s diving.
China has now claimed gold in all women’s diving events at four successive games -- Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.
The last time a non-Chinese woman won an Olympic diving event was when Australia’s Chantelle Newbery secured women’s 10 meter platform gold at the 2004 Games in Athens.
15-year-old reigning world champion Chen collected the silver medal with Australia’s Mellisa Wu claiming bronze.
3 hr 40 min ago
110 meters hurdles champion Hansle Parchment had to change his "style" to beat favorite Grant Holloway
From CNN's Matias Grez
America's Grant Holloway had looked completely dominant in the 110 meters hurdles heats and cemented his place as the favorite to take gold in the event with a couple of blistering runs.
In the final, however, Jamaican Hansle Parchment stunned Holloway to claim the Olympic title by just 0.05 seconds.
After the race, the newly-crowned Olympic champion said he'd been keeping an eye on his opponent and knew he needed to make some adjustments to stand any chance of winning.
“It was an amazing race," Parchment said. "I was watching Grant from the first round -- and at home as well during the season -- and I had to make some changes to my style, I knew I had to be closer to him from the start if I wanted to do better than him.”
At just 23, Holloway is eight years Parchment's junior and suggested that nerves on the big occasion may have got the better of him.
"The anxiousness got the better of me maybe, I was a bit sloppy and he had an amazing race plan."
He added:
“Hat goes off to Hansle Parchment for an amazing race," he said. I was watching him in 2017 in high school. "We have run each round together he had a taste of how I was going to put down my performance."