Competitors try to stay cool during the high jump event on August 4. Martin Meissner/AP

The mercury is expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in Tokyo on Wednesday, making it the hottest day of the Olympics so far.

For athletes competing outdoors, the conditions during the day will likely be punishing. Tokyo's stifling summer humidity means temperatures will feel as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Because of these conditions, Japan's Meteorological Agency may issue a code red heat alert, the highest level on the scale.

Conditions are hot throughout Japan. Forty of the country's 47 prefectures were placed under heat illness alerts on Wednesday.

An ongoing issue: Tokyo's high summer temperatures and thick humidity concerned many going into the Summer Games. Makoto Yokohari, a professor of environment and urban planning at the University of Tokyo and adviser to Olympic organizers, told CNN before the opening ceremony that "when you take into account not only the temperature, but also humidity, I would say that a Tokyo summer is the worst in the history of Olympics."

Several athletes, including tennis star Novak Djokovic, have voiced concerns about the dangers of the heat and humidity. Djokovic called the conditions "brutal" when he was competing.