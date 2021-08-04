Poland's Amelia Brodka competes in the park skateboarding preliminaries on Wednesday. Ben Curtis/AP

Skateboarding is back. Women's sport climbing makes its Olympic debut. And the women's 400 meters hurdles final proved to be just as exciting as the men's race on Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Timanovskaya leaves Tokyo: Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya was seen boarding a Vienna-bound flight out of Tokyo on Wednesday, just days after she was threatened by team officials for refusing to compete in an event she had never trained for.

Biles wins bronze: The best-ever female American gymnast finished Tokyo 2020 on a high note, taking home the bronze medal in the individual balance beam event. Biles had a tough Olympics, withdrawing midway through the team competition for mental health reasons.

She then skipped the next four individual finals — the all-around individual competition, the vault, the uneven bars and floor — to focus on her psychological well-being.

Biles said competing in beam was different than the other disciplines.

"For the other events, physically and mentally, it was not safe for me to do it because I could not do the skills without jeopardizing my health and safety," she told reporters after winning bronze.

"At the end of the day, we're not just entertainment. We're human and there are things going on behind the scenes that we're also trying to deal with on top of sports."

China's Guan Chenchen took gold and her teammate Tang Xijing claimed silver.

Morning medals:

Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin smashed her own world record to win the women's 400 meters hurdles. Fellow American Dalilah Muhammad, who also broke the previous world record, took silver.

Marathon swimming: Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil won the 10 kilometer race, the Olympics' longest swim, by less than a second. She swam in 1:59:30.8 to earn her first Olympic medal.

The leaderboard: China leads all countries with 32 gold medals, followed by the US with 25 and Japan with 19. The US has won 75 total medals, more than any other nation. China is second with 69 and the Russian Olympic Committee has 52.

What's on tap later:

Athletics: Wednesday's headliners include the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase final. For the men, gold is up for grabs in the hammer, 800 meters and 200 meters.

Women's basketball: Serbia beat China to advance to the semifinals, and the US takes on Australia next. The other two quarterfinals, Japan vs. Belgium and Spain vs. France, take place Wednesday evening in Japan.

Boxing: Among the medal fights, Cuba's Arlen Lopez bids for a second Olympic gold against Team GB's Ben Whittaker in the men's light heavyweight final at the Kokugikan Arena.

The full Olympic schedule can be found here.