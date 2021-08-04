American Ryan Crouser takes gold again in men's shot put

Jamaica's Hansle Parchment wins gold in men’s 110m hurdles, defeating USA's Grant Holloway
From CNN's Seamus Fagan
Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment upset American Grant Holloway to win the men’s 110 meters hurdles at the Tokyo 2020 Games, earning gold with a time of 13.04 seconds.
Parchment, a bronze medalist at London 2012, becomes the eighth athlete to win two Olympic medals in this event.
Holloway, who was the favorite to win gold, narrowly took silver with a time of 13.09. Jamaica’s Ronald Levy clinched bronze in 13.10.
Jamaica is now the second nation to win the 110 meters hurdles in two successive Olympics.
38 min ago
US men's 4x100 meters relay Olympic medal drought continues — 17 years and counting
From CNN's Jill Martin
The United States has won the men's 4x100 meters relay a record 15 times at the Olympic Games — but not since 2000 in Sydney. And the American men haven’t medaled in this event since winning silver in Athens in 2004.
That drought will continue. The Americans finished sixth in their heat Thursday and did not qualify for the final, extending their longest run ever without an Olympic medal in this event.
The US men failed to finish the race in 2008 and were disqualified at the past two Olympic Games (2012 and 2016).
Jamaica, anchored by Usain Bolt, took gold in the event at Rio 2016.
58 min ago
Games organizers report highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo Olympics
From CNN's Chandler Thornton
Tokyo 2020 organizers reported 31 new coronavirus cases linked to the Olympics on Thursday. This is the highest number of daily new infections linked to Games, bringing the total to 358.
One new athlete and resident of Tokyo's Olympic Village tested positive and was identified as another member of Greece's artistic swimming team. Six of its members have now tested positive for the virus, including one team official, according to the Hellenic Olympic Committee.
There have been 33 cases reported from the village as of Thursday.
The Games is in its 13th day of official competition.
2 hr 10 min ago
Karate makes its debut at the Olympics
Karate has made its Olympic debut in the country where it was invented.
The Olympics' first karate competition began Thursday morning in Tokyo at the Nippon Budokan. Karatekas will compete in two disciplines: kata, a choreographed demonstration of karate forms and moves against an imaginary opponent, and fighting, which is called kumite, for different weight classes.
Karate competition will continue through Saturday.
56 min ago
Australia's Kieran Woolley knocks over cameraman during skateboard run
Athletes aren't the only people putting their bodies on the line at this year's Tokyo Olympics.
Australia’s Kieran Woolley was spotted accidentally skating into a cameraman during his first qualifying heat in men's park. The cameraman appeared uninjured after Woolley checked on him.
Woolley scored a 82.69 during the heat.
The men's park final is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. Tokyo time.
3 hr 33 min ago
Germany's Wellbrock and Italy's Paltrinieri join list of athletes to medal in swimming and marathon swimming
From CNN’s Seamus Fagan
Germany’s Florian Wellbrock and Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri have become the second and third athletes in Olympic history to medal in both swimming and marathon swimming at a single Olympic Games.
Wellbrock, a bronze medalist in the men’s 1,500 meter freestyle, won gold in the men’s marathon swimming 10 kilometers event, the Olympics’ longest swim, by upwards of 25 seconds, with a time of 1:48:33.7.
The German swimmer also becomes the first male marathon swimmer to win an Olympic medal as the reigning world champion in the event.
Paltrinieri, a silver medalist in the 800 meter freestyle, took bronze in 1:49:01.1. The Italian swimmer becomes the first Italian man to claim an Olympic medal in marathon swimming.
Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky earned silver in 1:48:59.0.
4 hr 1 min ago
US BMX racer Connor Fields will be released from hospital in Tokyo following brain hemorrhage
From CNN's Jillian Martin
Olympic US BMX racer Connor Fields, who crashed in the third run of the men’s semifinals on Friday and sustained a brain hemorrhage, will be released from St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo on Thursday, according to Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Fields has been under the care of the USOPC, USA Cycling and local physicians, according to a release from USA Cycling.
He will return home to Henderson, Nevada, to start his rehabilitation and will be with family and friends, the release said.
4 hr 42 min ago
Olympic marathon events will take place in hot and humid conditions this weekend
From CNN's Taylor Ward
In an attempt to find cooler temperatures, the Olympic marathon events are taking place this weekend in Sapporo, roughly 500 miles (800 kilometers) north of Tokyo. Unfortunately, the high temperatures that are impacting Tokyo are spreading throughout the entire country, even into Hokkaido.
The women’s marathon takes place Saturday morning while the men race Sunday. This weekend Sapporo will see morning low temperatures of around 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) and afternoon highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius (90-93 degrees Fahrenheit). These temperatures are 5-7 degrees Celsius (9-13 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal for early August.
Despite the fact that the races take place in the morning hours, temperatures during both races will likely be between 27-30 degrees Celsius (80-86 degrees Fahrenheit). In addition to the warm temperatures, relative humidity values between 70% and 80% will make it feel even warmer.