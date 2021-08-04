American Ryan Crouser takes gold again in men's shot put

American Ryan Crouser competes in the shot put final on August 5. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Ryan Crouser has won the gold medal in shot put, smashing his own Olympic record that he set at the Rio 2016 Games in the process.

Crouser threw 23.30 meters, just 0.07 meters short of the world record he set in June. He set the previous Olympic record at Rio 2016 with a 22.52 meter throw.

Fellow American Joe Kovacs took silver and New Zealand's Tomas Walsh claimed bronze.

All three men claimed the same medals in the event five in Rio five years ago.