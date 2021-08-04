World
Live

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Live Updates

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 2:28 p.m. ET, August 4, 2021
36 Posts
1 min ago

Catch up: Here's what happened at the Olympics on Wednesday

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse lies on the track after winning the 200-meter final on Wednesday, August 4. It's the first Olympic gold for De Grasse, who now has five medals in all.
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse lies on the track after winning the 200-meter final on Wednesday, August 4. It's the first Olympic gold for De Grasse, who now has five medals in all. Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Another day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is in the books. If you're just reading in now, here are some of the highlights and key storylines from Wednesday's Games:

  • Georgian weightlifter breaks own world record to win gold: Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world record to win a stunning gold medal in the men's +109kg weightlifting. The 27-year-old set world and Olympic records in the snatch (223kg) and the clean and jerk (265kg) to post a new eye-popping total of 488kg. Talakhadze’s total of 488kg at the Tokyo Games surpassed the previous record of 485kg, which the Georgian set at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow in April.
  • Canada's Andre De Grasse wins 200 meter gold medal: Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse finally got his hands on an Olympic gold medal after winning the 200 meters final. The 26-year-old also has one silver and three bronzes from Rio and Tokyo to his name.
  • Japanese skateboarders took gold and silver in the women's park skateboarding final: Japan's Sakura Yosozumi won gold and her teammate Kokona Hiraki claimed silver. Sky Brown of Great Britain took bronze.
  • Tokyo adds a record number of new Covid-19 cases Tokyo reported 4,166 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily increase since the pandemic began, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Wednesday's figure tops its previous record from Saturday when the capital reported 4,058 new cases.
  • Timanovskaya leaves Tokyo: Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya was seen boarding a Vienna-bound flight out of Tokyo on Wednesday, just days after she was threatened by team officials for refusing to compete in an event she had never trained for.
4 hr 55 min ago

Georgian weightlifter breaks own world record to win gold

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze poses with his gold medal in the 109kg+ weightlifting event on August 4.
Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze poses with his gold medal in the 109kg+ weightlifting event on August 4. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world record to win a stunning gold medal in the men's +109kg weightlifting on Wednesday. 

The 27-year-old set world and Olympic records in the snatch (223kg) and the clean and jerk (265kg) to post a new eye-watering total of 488kg.

Talakhadze’s total of 488kg at the Tokyo Games surpassed the previous record of 485kg which the Georgian set at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow in April.

The Georgian’s winning total was 47kg more than Iran’s Ali Davoudi, who took silver.

Man Asaad of Syria took the bronze with a total of 424kg.

Ever since winning gold in the +105kg division at Rio 2016, Talakhadze has won every title in the men's super heavyweight category at European championships and world championships, collecting 12 European titles and nine world titles.

 

4 hr 59 min ago

Poland's Wojciech Nowicki wins men's hammer throw gold

From CNN's Wayne Sterling and Aleks Klosok

Poland's Wojciech Nowicki competes in the hammer throw final on August 4.
Poland's Wojciech Nowicki competes in the hammer throw final on August 4. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Poland's Wojciech Nowicki won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw with an 82.52m throw, a personal best, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Nowicki took bronze in this event at the 2016 Rio Games.

The silver medal went to Norway's Eivind Henriksen who finished the competition with a farthest throw of 81.58m.

Four-time men's hammer throw world champion, Pawel Fajdek of Poland, claimed bronze with a throw of 81.53m.

Fajdek has won the most world titles in athletics without ever claiming a medal at the Olympic Games. 

Americans Rudy Winkler and Daniel Haugh finished seventh and eleventh, respectively.

Nowicki’s win comes a day after Poland’s Anita Włodarczyk won the gold medal in the women’s event.

5 hr 1 min ago

Indian women's hockey team loses semi to Argentina and now will compete for the bronze medal

From CNN's Swati A Gupta

Members of India's hockey team leave the pitch following a loss in the semifinal match against Argentina on August 4.
Members of India's hockey team leave the pitch following a loss in the semifinal match against Argentina on August 4. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Indian women’s hockey team was beaten 2-1 by Argentina in Wednesday's semifinal and will now play Great Britain, who lost to the Netherlands, in the bronze medal match.

Back in India, the semifinal against Argentina had revived memories of a wildly popular Hindi movie in which the Indian women’s team wins the Hockey World Cup against all odds.

The movie — "Chak De! India" — is one of the few Indian sports film which has portrayed the misogyny and adversity that female athletes face in a largely conservative India.

The film follows a winding road as the players are taught to play as a team by their coach, a stance that was never shown to an earlier neglected group of women collected from across India.

In the film, they ultimately play the final against Australia to win the World Cup. Shahrukh Khan, one of India’s biggest stars, played the fictional coach of the hockey team and shared a light moment Monday with the actual coach, Sjoerd Marijne.

5 hr 19 min ago

Team GB's Max Whitlock hugs his daughter in a surprise reunion after Olympics victory

From CNN's Mayumi Maruyama, Sana Noor Haq and Ben Morse

Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock hugs his daughter as he arrives back at London Heathrow Airport from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 3.
Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock hugs his daughter as he arrives back at London Heathrow Airport from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 3. (Steve Parsons/PA Images/Getty Images)

Olympic gymnast for Team GB, Max Whitlock, was greeted by his daughter Willow in a surprise reunion after returning from the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal on pommel horse.

Now with six Olympic medals to his name, 28-year-old Whitlock became the first man to successfully defend the pommel horse title since 1980. 

Tokyo 2020 was his third Olympic Games and his first as a father, with two-year-old Willow supporting him from home. 

“What an amazing surprise, my family kept it a secret so I didn’t think they were meeting me at the airport,” Whitlock tweeted on Tuesday. 

“Wow it feels good to be home,” he added.

5 hr 16 min ago

Canada's Andre De Grasse wins 200 meter gold medal

From CNN's Matias Grez

Canada's Andre de Grasse celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 200m on August 4.
Canada's Andre de Grasse celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 200m on August 4. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse finally got his hands on an Olympic gold medal after winning the 200 meters final at Tokyo 2020.

The 26-year-old, who had one silver and three bronzes from Rio and Tokyo, made his move in the final 50 meters to storm past Americans Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek to set a personal and national best of 19.62 seconds.

Bednarek took silver in a personal best time of 19.68 and Lyles, one of the strong favorites for gold in this event coming into Tokyo, took bronze in 19.74.

Remarkably, five men ran under 20 seconds in the final.

5 hr 44 min ago

Emmanuel Korir wins gold in men's 800 meters — Kenya's 4th gold in the event in a row

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

Emmanuel Korir of Kenya crosses the finish line alongside fellow Kenyan Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich in the men's 800m final on August 4.
Emmanuel Korir of Kenya crosses the finish line alongside fellow Kenyan Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich in the men's 800m final on August 4. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Kenya joined Great Britain and the United States in winning the men’s 800 meters at four consecutive Games after Emmanuel Korir won gold at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Korir, who came to Japan boasting this year’s second-fastest run, beat fellow Kenyan Ferguson Rotich to claim the title in a time of 1:45.06.

The 26-year-old’s victory ensures Kenya have now won the men’s 800 meter event at four straight games, after Wilfred Bungei won at Beijing 2008 and David Rudisha secured back-to-back titles at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Only Great Britain (1920-1932) and the United States (1936-1956) have equalled that record.

Patryk Dobek secured bronze for Poland — the country’s first ever Olympic medal in this event.

5 hr 45 min ago

Ben Maher wins dramatic individual showjumping gold for Great Britain

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok and Sana Noor Haq

Great Britain's Ben Maher rides Explosion W in the jump-off during the jumping individual final on August 4.
Great Britain's Ben Maher rides Explosion W in the jump-off during the jumping individual final on August 4. Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

Great Britain’s Ben Maher secured a stunning gold in the individual showjumping on Wednesday after a dramatic jump-off, claiming his first individual Olympic title.

Maher fended off competition from five other riders to secure gold on his horse, Explosion W.

The 38-year-old beat Sweden’s Peder Fredricson by the barest of margins -- just 17 hundredths of a second

Maher becomes the second Briton to win the jumping individual event at the Olympic Games, after Nick Skelton triumphed with Big Star at Rio 2016.

Fredricson retained his individual silver on his horse, All In, with Maikel van der Vleuten of the Netherlands winning bronze on Beauville Z.

"Now that's the performance of Olympic champions," Team GB tweeted of Maher's win.

Maher's victory takes Team GB to fourth place in the Tokyo 2020 medal count, tying Australia with 15 gold medals.

6 hr 3 min ago

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson out of medal contention after injury

From CNN's Matias Grez

Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain sustains an injury in the women's heptathlon 200m event on August 4.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain sustains an injury in the women's heptathlon 200m event on August 4. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, the reigning heptathlon world champion, is out of medal contention after pulling up with an injury in her 200 meter race.

The Team GB athlete turned down the assistance of a wheelchair and got up to finish, but was disqualified for leaving her lane.

Johnson-Thompson had been a doubt to recover in time for Tokyo 2020 after rupturing her Achilles in December.

She had her lower leg heavily taped, but set a brilliant time in the 100 meter hurdles, the first event of the heptathlon.

Johnson-Thompson, center, competes in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles on Wednesday.
Johnson-Thompson, center, competes in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles on Wednesday. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Johnson-Thompson subsequently struggled in the high jump, typically one of her stronger events, before setting a season's best in the shot put.

However, the 28-year-old pulled up with a grimace just as she was completing the bend in the 200 meter race.

She was visibly distraught as she sat on the track and appeared in considerable pain, but she still hobbled over the line to cheers from the delegations in the stands.