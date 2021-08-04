Catch up: Here's what happened at the Olympics on Wednesday

Another day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is in the books. If you're just reading in now, here are some of the highlights and key storylines from Wednesday's Games:
- Georgian weightlifter breaks own world record to win gold: Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world record to win a stunning gold medal in the men's +109kg weightlifting. The 27-year-old set world and Olympic records in the snatch (223kg) and the clean and jerk (265kg) to post a new eye-popping total of 488kg. Talakhadze’s total of 488kg at the Tokyo Games surpassed the previous record of 485kg, which the Georgian set at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow in April.
- Canada's Andre De Grasse wins 200 meter gold medal: Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse finally got his hands on an Olympic gold medal after winning the 200 meters final. The 26-year-old also has one silver and three bronzes from Rio and Tokyo to his name.
- Japanese skateboarders took gold and silver in the women's park skateboarding final: Japan's Sakura Yosozumi won gold and her teammate Kokona Hiraki claimed silver. Sky Brown of Great Britain took bronze.
- Tokyo adds a record number of new Covid-19 cases Tokyo reported 4,166 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily increase since the pandemic began, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Wednesday's figure tops its previous record from Saturday when the capital reported 4,058 new cases.
- Timanovskaya leaves Tokyo: Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya was seen boarding a Vienna-bound flight out of Tokyo on Wednesday, just days after she was threatened by team officials for refusing to compete in an event she had never trained for.