Catch up: Here's what happened at the Olympics on Wednesday

Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze poses with his gold medal in the 109kg+ weightlifting event on August 4. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world record to win a stunning gold medal in the men's +109kg weightlifting on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old set world and Olympic records in the snatch (223kg) and the clean and jerk (265kg) to post a new eye-watering total of 488kg.

Talakhadze’s total of 488kg at the Tokyo Games surpassed the previous record of 485kg which the Georgian set at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow in April.

The Georgian’s winning total was 47kg more than Iran’s Ali Davoudi, who took silver.

Man Asaad of Syria took the bronze with a total of 424kg.

Ever since winning gold in the +105kg division at Rio 2016, Talakhadze has won every title in the men's super heavyweight category at European championships and world championships, collecting 12 European titles and nine world titles.