Live

The latest on Covid-19 pandemic

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

What's moving markets today

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 7:05 p.m. ET, August 4, 2021
38 Posts
34 min ago

Simone Biles thanks Japanese gym where she secretly trained to regain her Olympic form

From CNN's David Close

Simone Biles has tweeted thanks to a Japanese gym for allowing her to privately train while she attempted to regain her gold medal form after withdrawing during the women's artistic gymnastics team final at the Summer Olympics.

While thanking those at the Juntendo University in a Wednesday tweet, Biles retweeted a story first published in the Wall Street Journal. The report says Biles and her team asked the facility if she could discretely use the gym in an attempt to overcome her struggle with "the twisties," a mental block in gymnastics where competitors lose track of their positioning midair. 

The Wall Street Journal reported that university professor Kazuhiro Aoki got a phone call about 12 hours after Biles removed herself from the team final, asking to use the school’s gym for a "gymnast."

According to the report, during a four-day period, Biles practiced for hours behind locked doors working on moves she previously performed with precision.

Last week: Biles posted a series of videos on her Instagram account showing the four-time Olympic gold medal winner struggling to find her form and crashing into landing pads while practicing dismounts on the uneven bars.

Biles said Wednesday she would “forever be thankful” to Juntendo “for allowing me to come train separately to try to get my skills back.”

The Japanese, she wrote in her tweet, “are some of, if not the sweetest people I’ve ever met."

After not competing as originally planned in four individual finals at the Tokyo Olympics – the all-around individual competition, the vault, the uneven bars and floor – Biles returned on Tuesday to claim the bronze medal in the women's balance beam final. It was her second medal at these Summer Games and her seventh Olympic medal overall.

 

40 min ago

Tropical storm to impact Tokyo this weekend

From CNN's Taylor Ward

A developing tropical system near Okinawa, Japan, is likely to impact Tokyo and the Olympics over the weekend. 

The system is currently known as Tropical Depression 14 and is likely to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 to 24 hours. 

The system is expected to peak as a moderate tropical storm and should not become a typhoon (equivalent to a hurricane in the Atlantic basin). Rain and wind are likely to impact the Tokyo area Saturday, especially by the afternoon, and last through early Sunday afternoon.

There is still uncertainty with the degree of the impacts. If the storm makes landfall near, or just west of Tokyo, the rain will be heavier, but the current forecast is for the storm to pass slightly south and east of Tokyo early Sunday. 

The Olympics closing ceremony takes place Sunday at 8 p.m local time (7 a.m. ET).

4 hr 38 min ago

Catch up: Here's what happened at the Olympics on Wednesday

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse lies on the track after winning the 200-meter final on Wednesday, August 4. It's the first Olympic gold for De Grasse, who now has five medals in all.
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse lies on the track after winning the 200-meter final on Wednesday, August 4. It's the first Olympic gold for De Grasse, who now has five medals in all. Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Another day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is in the books. If you're just reading in now, here are some of the highlights and key storylines from Wednesday's Games:

  • Georgian weightlifter breaks own world record to win gold: Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world record to win a stunning gold medal in the men's +109kg weightlifting. The 27-year-old set world and Olympic records in the snatch (223kg) and the clean and jerk (265kg) to post a new eye-popping total of 488kg. Talakhadze’s total of 488kg at the Tokyo Games surpassed the previous record of 485kg, which the Georgian set at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow in April.
  • Canada's Andre De Grasse wins 200 meter gold medal: Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse finally got his hands on an Olympic gold medal after winning the 200 meters final. The 26-year-old also has one silver and three bronzes from Rio and Tokyo to his name.
  • Japanese skateboarders took gold and silver in the women's park skateboarding final: Japan's Sakura Yosozumi won gold and her teammate Kokona Hiraki claimed silver. Sky Brown of Great Britain took bronze.
  • Tokyo adds a record number of new Covid-19 cases Tokyo reported 4,166 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily increase since the pandemic began, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Wednesday's figure tops its previous record from Saturday when the capital reported 4,058 new cases.
  • Timanovskaya leaves Tokyo: Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya was seen boarding a Vienna-bound flight out of Tokyo on Wednesday, just days after she was threatened by team officials for refusing to compete in an event she had never trained for.
9 hr 32 min ago

Georgian weightlifter breaks own world record to win gold

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze poses with his gold medal in the 109kg+ weightlifting event on August 4.
Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze poses with his gold medal in the 109kg+ weightlifting event on August 4. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world record to win a stunning gold medal in the men's +109kg weightlifting on Wednesday. 

The 27-year-old set world and Olympic records in the snatch (223kg) and the clean and jerk (265kg) to post a new eye-watering total of 488kg.

Talakhadze’s total of 488kg at the Tokyo Games surpassed the previous record of 485kg which the Georgian set at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow in April.

The Georgian’s winning total was 47kg more than Iran’s Ali Davoudi, who took silver.

Man Asaad of Syria took the bronze with a total of 424kg.

Ever since winning gold in the +105kg division at Rio 2016, Talakhadze has won every title in the men's super heavyweight category at European championships and world championships, collecting 12 European titles and nine world titles.

 

9 hr 36 min ago

Poland's Wojciech Nowicki wins men's hammer throw gold

From CNN's Wayne Sterling and Aleks Klosok

Poland's Wojciech Nowicki competes in the hammer throw final on August 4.
Poland's Wojciech Nowicki competes in the hammer throw final on August 4. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Poland's Wojciech Nowicki won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw with an 82.52m throw, a personal best, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Nowicki took bronze in this event at the 2016 Rio Games.

The silver medal went to Norway's Eivind Henriksen who finished the competition with a farthest throw of 81.58m.

Four-time men's hammer throw world champion, Pawel Fajdek of Poland, claimed bronze with a throw of 81.53m.

Fajdek has won the most world titles in athletics without ever claiming a medal at the Olympic Games. 

Americans Rudy Winkler and Daniel Haugh finished seventh and eleventh, respectively.

Nowicki’s win comes a day after Poland’s Anita Włodarczyk won the gold medal in the women’s event.

9 hr 38 min ago

Indian women's hockey team loses semi to Argentina and now will compete for the bronze medal

From CNN's Swati A Gupta

Members of India's hockey team leave the pitch following a loss in the semifinal match against Argentina on August 4.
Members of India's hockey team leave the pitch following a loss in the semifinal match against Argentina on August 4. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Indian women’s hockey team was beaten 2-1 by Argentina in Wednesday's semifinal and will now play Great Britain, who lost to the Netherlands, in the bronze medal match.

Back in India, the semifinal against Argentina had revived memories of a wildly popular Hindi movie in which the Indian women’s team wins the Hockey World Cup against all odds.

The movie — "Chak De! India" — is one of the few Indian sports film which has portrayed the misogyny and adversity that female athletes face in a largely conservative India.

The film follows a winding road as the players are taught to play as a team by their coach, a stance that was never shown to an earlier neglected group of women collected from across India.

In the film, they ultimately play the final against Australia to win the World Cup. Shahrukh Khan, one of India’s biggest stars, played the fictional coach of the hockey team and shared a light moment Monday with the actual coach, Sjoerd Marijne.

9 hr 55 min ago

Team GB's Max Whitlock hugs his daughter in a surprise reunion after Olympics victory

From CNN's Mayumi Maruyama, Sana Noor Haq and Ben Morse

Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock hugs his daughter as he arrives back at London Heathrow Airport from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 3.
Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock hugs his daughter as he arrives back at London Heathrow Airport from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 3. (Steve Parsons/PA Images/Getty Images)

Olympic gymnast for Team GB, Max Whitlock, was greeted by his daughter Willow in a surprise reunion after returning from the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal on pommel horse.

Now with six Olympic medals to his name, 28-year-old Whitlock became the first man to successfully defend the pommel horse title since 1980. 

Tokyo 2020 was his third Olympic Games and his first as a father, with two-year-old Willow supporting him from home. 

“What an amazing surprise, my family kept it a secret so I didn’t think they were meeting me at the airport,” Whitlock tweeted on Tuesday. 

“Wow it feels good to be home,” he added.

9 hr 53 min ago

Canada's Andre De Grasse wins 200 meter gold medal

From CNN's Matias Grez

Canada's Andre de Grasse celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 200m on August 4.
Canada's Andre de Grasse celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 200m on August 4. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse finally got his hands on an Olympic gold medal after winning the 200 meters final at Tokyo 2020.

The 26-year-old, who had one silver and three bronzes from Rio and Tokyo, made his move in the final 50 meters to storm past Americans Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek to set a personal and national best of 19.62 seconds.

Bednarek took silver in a personal best time of 19.68 and Lyles, one of the strong favorites for gold in this event coming into Tokyo, took bronze in 19.74.

Remarkably, five men ran under 20 seconds in the final.

10 hr 21 min ago

Emmanuel Korir wins gold in men's 800 meters — Kenya's 4th gold in the event in a row

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

Emmanuel Korir of Kenya crosses the finish line alongside fellow Kenyan Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich in the men's 800m final on August 4.
Emmanuel Korir of Kenya crosses the finish line alongside fellow Kenyan Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich in the men's 800m final on August 4. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Kenya joined Great Britain and the United States in winning the men’s 800 meters at four consecutive Games after Emmanuel Korir won gold at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Korir, who came to Japan boasting this year’s second-fastest run, beat fellow Kenyan Ferguson Rotich to claim the title in a time of 1:45.06.

The 26-year-old’s victory ensures Kenya have now won the men’s 800 meter event at four straight games, after Wilfred Bungei won at Beijing 2008 and David Rudisha secured back-to-back titles at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Only Great Britain (1920-1932) and the United States (1936-1956) have equalled that record.

Patryk Dobek secured bronze for Poland — the country’s first ever Olympic medal in this event.