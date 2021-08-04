USA women's basketball team wins 53rd consecutive Olympic game to advance to semifinals

The US women’s basketball team, the top team in the world and winners of the past six Olympic gold medals, advanced to the semifinals Wednesday with a 79-55 win against world number two Australia.

Breanna Stewart had 20 points in the first half and would finish with 23 on the day to lead Team USA.

This quarterfinal clash between the two teams Wednesday was a rematch of the gold medal games from the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games. The Americans have won gold in this event in every Olympics since 1996 and currently have a 53-game win streak in Olympic play, dating back to the bronze medal game in 1992.

Up next for the US will be Serbia, which defeated China 77-70 earlier in the day.

The other quarterfinals still to come Wednesday are Japan vs Belgium and Spain vs France.

Australia, competing in this Olympics without their best player, Liz Cambage of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, will leave Tokyo without a medal. The Opals had to take a tougher route to get to the quarterfinal stage after losing early in preliminary play. Cambage withdrew ahead of the Olympics when the team was preparing in Nevada, citing mental health.