Two earthquakes off the coast of Hasaki, Japan, were felt in Tokyo, where the Summer Olympics are currently taking place, according to a CNN correspondent on the ground.

The quakes occurred at 5:33 a.m. and 5:43 a.m. local time (4:33 p.m. and 4:43 p.m. ET).

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquakes registered magnitudes 5.8 and 5.1 and occurred about 75 miles offshore at depths of about 6 miles.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has not issued a tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.