From CNN’s Will Ripley, Chie Kobayashi and Taylor Barnes
Two earthquakes off the coast of Hasaki, Japan, were felt in Tokyo, where the Summer Olympics are currently taking place, according to a CNN correspondent on the ground.
The quakes occurred at 5:33 a.m. and 5:43 a.m. local time (4:33 p.m. and 4:43 p.m. ET).
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquakes registered magnitudes 5.8 and 5.1 and occurred about 75 miles offshore at depths of about 6 miles.
The Japan Meteorological Agency has not issued a tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
2 hr 39 min ago
Here's who won gold medals at the Olympics on Tuesday
It was a day to remember in the track and field events, with Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah completing a historic sprint double-double and Norway's Karsten Warholm smashing the 400m hurdles world record on his way to gold. 26gold medals in all were won Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics. Here are the latest winners who are taking home gold:
Women's Kayak Single 200m: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand
Men's Canoe Double 1000m: Cuba
Men's Kayak Single 1000m: Balint Kopasz, Hungary
Women's Kayak Double 500m: New Zealand
Cycling Track
Women's Team Pursuit: Germany
Men's Team Sprint: Netherlands
Diving
Men's 3 meter Springboard: Xie Siyi, China
Sailing
Women's Skiff-49er FX: Brazil
Men's Skiff-49er: Great Britain
Men's One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight): Giles Scott, Great Britain
Mixed Multihull-Nacra 17 Foiling: Italy
Weightlifting
Men's 109kg: Akbar Djuraev, Uzbekistan
Wrestling
Men's Greco-Roman 77kg: Tamas Lorincz, Hungary
Men's Greco-Roman 97kg : Musa Evloev, Russian Olympic Committee
Women's Freestyle 68kg: Tamyra Mensah Stock, United States
8 hr 25 min ago
Sweden's Armand "Mondo" Duplantis secures gold in the pole vault
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok
Sweden’s Armand "Mondo" Duplantis fell agonizingly short of setting a new world record on the way to securing gold in the men’s pole vault on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old failed on three occasions at the height of 6.19 meters.
Duplantis was bidding to surpass his own world record of 6.18 meters.
The last athlete to win the pole vault Olympic title in a world record was Poland’s Wladyslaw Kozakiewicz at the 1980 Games in Moscow.
Duplantis’s gold was confirmed after he cleared a height of 6.02 meters with his first effort.
He remains the only man to surpass six meters this year.
American Chris Nilsen won the silver medal, and Brazil’s Thiago Braz, who was defending his 2016 Rio title, took bronze.
8 hr 44 min ago
Poland’s Anita Włodarczyk makes history with third straight women’s hammer throw gold
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok
Poland’s Anita Włodarczyk became the first woman to win a specific individual athletics event three times in a row at the Olympic Games with gold in the women’s hammer throw on Tuesday.
World and Olympic record holder added to her golds at London 2012 and Rio 2016 with a dominant display on Tuesday, throwing a season’s best 78.48 meters in the fourth round.
The 35-year-old, who has four world championship golds, in 2015 became the first ever woman to send the hammer past the 80-meter mark.
China’s Wang Zheng secured silver with a season’s best throw of 77.03 meters with Poland’s Malwina Kopron taking the bronze medal.
8 hr 45 min ago
Athing Mu becomes first American to win women’s 800 meter in more than 50 years
From CNN's Aleks Klosok
19-year-old Athing Mu became the second-youngest Olympic 800 meter champion with a blistering performance at the Tokyo Olympic stadium on Tuesday.
Mu is the first US athlete to win the title in more than half a century, setting a new US national record in the process with a time of 1:55.21.
American Madeline Manning was the last US winner in this event back at the 1968 Games in Mexico City.
Great Britain’s 19-year-old Keely Hodgkinson set a new British record of 1:55.88 to claim silver, with American Raevyn Rogers claiming bronze in a personal best time of 1:56.81.
Mu is the second-youngest of seven siblings and was the first to be born in the United States a year after her family immigrated to the US from Sudan.
8 hr 49 min ago
Elaine Thompson-Herah completes historic sprint double-double with women’s 200 meter gold
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok
Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah became the first ever woman to win the 100 meter and 200 meter sprint double at two consecutive Olympic Games, with a stunning gold in Tuesday’s women’s 200 meter final.
Thompson-Herah won gold in 21.53 seconds – the second fastest time in women’s 200 meter history.
The Jamaican completed the first of her 100 meter and 200 meter sprint doubles at the 2016 Rio Games – the first woman to achieve this feat in 28 years.
The 29-year-old won her 100 meter gold at Tokyo in an Olympic record time on Saturday before sealing her place in history with an emphatic performance in the women’s 200 meter on Tuesday.
In men’s athletics, only Usain Bolt has surpassed this feat winning the sprint double on three straight occasions – Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.
Christina Mboma of Nambia secured a stunning silver in a time of 21.81 seconds – a new junior world record.
Gabby Thomas of the United States took bronze.
9 hr 24 min ago
World champion Tamás Lőrincz becomes Olympic champion with 77 kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling gold
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London
Tamás Lőrincz became the first Hungarian Olympic champion in wrestling in 17 years when he secured gold in the men’s 77 kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling on Tuesday.
Lőrincz emulated Istvan Majoros, who won the men’s 55 kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling title at the 2004 Games in Athens.
The Hungarian, who won the 77 kilogram event at the 2019 world championships, defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Akzhol Makhmudov in Tuesday’s final.
Makhmudov had been hoping to win Kyrgyzstan’s first ever gold medal at an Olympics.
Lőrincz's brother, Viktor, will also bid to become an Olympic champion on Wednesday when he competes in the 87 kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling category.
Shohei Yabiku of Japan and Rafig Huseynov of Azerbaijan claimed the bronze medals.
10 hr 4 min ago
Simone Biles is a "trailblazer" in changing gymnastics culture, Olympian Dominique Dawes says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Three-time Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes said Biles recognizes she is "very much a trailblazer in helping to change the culture of the sport of gymnastics."
After Biles earned a bronze medal in the women's balance beam finals, Dawes said she "wasn't afraid watching her" during the event, Biles' first competition after withdrawing from other to focus on her mental well-being.
"Even when she earned the bronze medal, it took me back to my 1996 Olympic Games, when I came back after falling in the all-around to come back for my floor individual event finals and I earned a bronze medal, and even to this day, my bronze means so much more to me because of the journey than my gold medal does, as well, and I'm sure she feels the same way," Dawes said.
Dawes commended Biles, as well as Naomi Osaka and Michael Phelps, for being open about mental health issues.
"It's creating this national and global dialogue about it. I think that's very important, and that's where it starts, and many people are going to feel comfortable talking about mental issues they have, and recognizing that they are human," Dawes said.
10 hr 56 min ago
Defending champion Brazil reaches men’s football final
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok
Defending champion Brazil reached the men’s Olympic football final with a hard-fought semifinal victory over Mexico on Tuesday.
In a rematch of the London 2012 gold medal final, Brazil won 4-1 in a penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes.
Brazilian goalkeeper Santos saved from Mexico’s Eduardo Aguirre before Johan Vasquez hit the post.
Daniel Alves, Gabriel Martinelli and Bruno Guimaraes all scored for Brazil with Reinier converting the decisive penalty.
Brazil will meet the winners of Tuesday’s second men’s semifinal between host Japan and Spain.
Japan has never reached a men’s Olympic football final whilst Spain was the last European men’s team to claim gold in 1992.