Simone Biles greeted with warm applause as she prepares for beam final
From CNN's George Ramsay and Selina Wang at Tokyo's Ariake Gymnastics Centre
As the gymnasts walked out into the arena, Sunisa Lee and Simone Biles were greeted by a round of applause from the US team members, who have assembled on the opposite side of the arena to the balance beam.
The pair also get the loudest cheer as the athletes were introduced to the crowd.
Biles is now waiting on the sides, marking through her routine. Canada’s Ellie Black -- the first gymnast up on the balance beam -- finishes her routine and is met by a hug and smile from Biles.
Biles will perform third.
10 min ago
The women's balance beam final is underway
From CNN's Coy Wire and George Ramsay at Tokyo's Ariake Gymnastics Centre
Eight athletes from around the world are competing in the women's balance beam final event, which features American superstar Simone Biles.
And the atmosphere is charged with anticipation.
While the event will host no fans amid the Covid-19 pandemic, you wouldn’t necessarily think it based on a glance around Tokyo’s Ariake Gymnastics Centre. The media section, occupying one side of the venue, is full. Photographers are squeezed around the edge of the arena and team staff are watching on from one corner.
It looks like about a third of the available seating is occupied.
Compared to the women’s all-around competition here last week, it looks like there are about 10 times the number of journalists present today.
With the men’s parallel bars final drawing to a close, the gymnasts competing in the women’s balance beam final, including Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee for the United States, have entered the arena.
26 min ago
Simone Biles' teammates are ready to cheer for their GOAT
From CNN's Amanda Sealy in Tokyo
Tokyo 2020 was already set to be an Olympics like no other, but for US gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, stepping up when star Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals added another layer of pressure to their Games experience.
“I know we all just kind of felt really bad for Simone because we know how hard she worked to get here and all the extra years she put into this," McCallum told CNN’s Coy Wire.
"It was nice that she came over to us and was like, 'You know what, you got this, like, I believe in you guys, you can do this.' And so that was really reassuring. And I think that's what gave us a jumpstart to the rest of the meet,” McCallum said.
Chiles, who was encouraged to get back into the sport by Biles, knew it was her time to shine.
“We knew we had to switch our flip, switch the light on basically like, 'Okay, look, guys, we have this, we know how to do it,'" Chiles told CNN.
"We've been working our butts off since we were little to be at this point. And we just had to do what we had to do."
The US went on to earn silver in the team finals, while other members of Team USA have also found success in the individual events -- Sunisa Lee won gold in the individual all-around as well as a bronze on bars, Jade Carey brought home gold in the floor exercise and MyKayla Skinner took silver on the vault.
Now, Biles is finally back for the balance beam final on Tuesday.
“SO LOUD!” is exactly how Chiles and McCallum will cheer for Biles tonight.
“She's truly an inspiration. She works so hard in the gym. She's always pushing us. She's always cheering us on. I mean, you really couldn't ask for a better role model. She's just an amazing person,” said McCallum.
“She's not a quitter at all,” said Chiles adding that, no matter what happens, she’ll still be the GOAT. “She'll still be Simone Biles. She’s still gonna be loved by all of America, she's gonna represent herself better than she did before.”
36 min ago
Sunisa Lee is competing in the balance beam final — her favorite event — along with Simone Biles
Sunisa "Suni" Lee, the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics, will be competing in Tuesday's balance beam final along with Simone Biles.
Together, Lee and Biles are up against six other gymnasts from Canada, China, Romania, Russian Olympic Committee and Brazil.
Lee won a stunning gold medal in the women's all-around title last Thursday, extending the USA's run of Olympic gold medals in the event to five.
Her historic performance also capped an immensely difficult journey, marred by injuries, losing an aunt and uncle to Covid-19, and grappling with a horrific accident that left her father paralyzed from the waist down.
36 min ago
Simone Biles is set to compete in balance beam final — the last day of artistic gymnastics at the Games
It is the last day of artistic gymnastics in Tokyo, making it the final opportunity for the 24-year-old to compete at the 2020 Games.
Biles — considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time — participated in the Olympic gymnastic qualifications on July 25, and then in the US's vault rotation in the women's team final on July 27 before withdrawing from competitive action, citing mental health concerns.
She will compete alongside Sunisa "Suni" Lee, who won a stunning gold medal in the women's all-around title.
Together, they're up against six other gymnasts from Canada, China, Romania, Russian Olympic Committee and Brazil.
38 min ago
Karsten Warholm shatters perceptions of what is possible in 400m hurdles
From CNN's George Ramsay in Tokyo
It started the way his races often do -- a slap of the chest, a pump of the fist and a roar to the camera -- but ended like none has done before.
As Karsten Warholm crossed the finish line of the men's Olympic 400-meter hurdles final and registered the numbers on the stadium clock, his face turned to a mixture of exhaustion, elation and disbelief.
The Norwegian's time of 45.94 seconds in Tokyo on Tuesday is likely to shift perceptions of what is possible in this event as he held off the USA's Rai Benjamin and shattered his own world record by more than half a second.
Tokyo continues to see a surge in Covid-19 cases after reporting 3,709 new cases Tuesday, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
On Saturday, Tokyo reported a record 4,058 new Covid-19 cases.
There have been at least 299 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, according to organizers.
On Friday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the extension of Japan’s Covid-19 state of emergency to the end of August, while expanding the restrictions to cover four new prefectures, three of which surround Tokyo.
54 min ago
Greek artistic swimming team is out of the Olympics after four members test positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Chris Liakos and Chandler Thornton
Greece's Olympic artistic swimming team will not participate in its event after four members of the team tested positive for Covid-19, according to Greece's National Olympic Committee (NOC).
“The Hellenic Olympic Committee announces that three new positive cases of coronavirus have been found in the artistic swimming team, following testing," the NOC said in a statement Tuesday, following a statement on Monday that a different member of the team had tested positive.
"After this development, Greece will not be represented in the artistic swimming team event," the NOC's statement added.
The three newly positive athletes show no "obvious symptoms" but will leave the Olympic Village and quarantine in a hotel, the NOC said.
The three new cases have not yet been included in Tokyo 2020's official count.
58 min ago
Chinese diver makes history with men’s 3 meter springboard gold
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London
China’s Xie Siyi made diving history as he secured a dominant gold in the individual 3 meter springboard final on Tuesday
Xie, who won gold with Wang Zongyuan in the men’s synchronized 3 meter springboard last Wednesday, becomes the first male diver in 21 years to win gold medals in both the synchronized and individual 3 meter springboard at the same Olympics.
The 25-year-old Xie emulates compatriot Xiong Ni who accomplished the same feat at the 2000 Sydney Games.
Wang Zongyuan claimed silver to make it a Chinese one-two, with Britain's Jack Laugher securing a bronze medal.
Xie's gold takes China’s overall gold medal tally to 30 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.