Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the gold medal in the 400 meters hurdles final on Tuesday. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Norwegian runner Karsten Warholm said he had a "special feeling" on Monday. The kind he'd felt as a 6-year-old, but an excitement that had eluded him until the day before the biggest race of his life.

"I’ve spent thousands of hours thinking about this," he said, adding that he'd been training like "a maniac."

Warholm already held the world record in the men's 400 meters hurdles before the Olympic final Tuesday. Then he smashed his previous best, becoming the first person ever to run the event in under 46 seconds.

"It’s by far the biggest moment of my life," he said. "It defines everything, all the hours I put in, everything that my coach has been working for."

The race was one of the Games' most exciting events to date. World Athletics called it the "the highest quality 400 meter hurdles race in history." Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin also managed to beat Warholm's previous world record, but had to settle for silver.

Norway's Karsten Warholm leads in the 400 meters hurdles final on Tuesday. (Petr David Josek/AP)

Warholm said he didn't touch a single hurdle and, coming to the race's final stretch, he "found another gear."

"The Olympic gold medal is what everybody talks about. I knew this race was going to be the toughest of my life, but I was ready," he said. "It’s just so big. It’s almost like history here."

Tough loss for Benjamin: The silver medalist was in tears on the track after posting the second-fastest time in the event in history, only to come in second.

Benjamin said he was "full of emotion."

"Knowing that you want to be the best, this is what it costs. It’s hard. It hurts. But it is what it is," he said. "I have worked so hard. This is what matters. I got a medal but it just hurts to lose."

Benjamin said he plans to spend some time with his family but then come roaring back.