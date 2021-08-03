China's Guan Chenchen wins gold as Simone Biles takes bronze

Chinese gymnast Guan Chenchen won gold in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics balance beam final, followed by China's Tang Xijing, while Simone Biles took the bronze.
This is Biles' seventh Olympic medal overall and her second bronze in balance beam.
The International Gymnastics Federation said Biles' set consisted of: "3/1 wolf turn. Front aerial, jumps. Back handspring to two layout stepouts. Switch to switch 1/2, pause, back pike. Side aerial. And two back handsprings to terrific double pike dismount."
As Biles was performing her beam routine, a man in the stands held up cardboard cutouts of the gymnast's dogs -- Lilo and Rambo.
Biles finished her routine with a standing ovation from the crowd. She displayed a confident return to form after previously having withdrawn from other artistic gymnastics event due to mental health concerns.
Guan scored 14.633 while her teammate Tang finished on 14.233, ahead of Biles' 14.000 points.
The win was particularly significant for Guan as the 16-year-old identifies Biles as her hero, according to her biography on the Games' website. Guan and Tang are both first-time Olympic medalists.