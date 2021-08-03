Simone Biles reveals her aunt unexpectedly died during the Olympics

Armand Duplantis of Team Sweden during the Men's Pole Vault Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 3, 2021. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Sweden’s Armand "Mondo" Duplantis fell agonizingly short of setting a new world record on the way to securing gold in the men’s pole vault on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old failed on three occasions at the height of 6.19 meters.

Duplantis was bidding to surpass his own world record of 6.18 meters.

The last athlete to win the pole vault Olympic title in a world record was Poland’s Wladyslaw Kozakiewicz at the 1980 Games in Moscow.

Duplantis’s gold was confirmed after he cleared a height of 6.02 meters with his first effort.

He remains the only man to surpass six meters this year.

American Chris Nilsen won the silver medal, and Brazil’s Thiago Braz, who was defending his 2016 Rio title, took bronze.