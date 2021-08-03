World
The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 9:04 p.m. ET, August 3, 2021
47 min ago

Simone Biles reveals her aunt unexpectedly died during the Olympics

From CNN's Jill Martin

American Simone Biles is seen during warm-ups prior to the balance beam final on August 3.
American Simone Biles is seen during warm-ups prior to the balance beam final on August 3. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Following her bronze medal win on balance beam Tuesday, Simone Biles revealed that her aunt had died during the Olympics.

"Two days ago my aunt unexpectedly passed, and that was something I wasn't expecting to happen at the Olympic Games either, so at the end of the day, you have to be a little bit more mindful of what you say online, because you have no idea of what these athletes are going through as well as (in) their sports," Biles said.

Biles didn’t compete in four individual finals at the Tokyo Olympics — the all-around individual competition, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise — after withdrawing during the women’s team final, citing mental health concerns.

"Every day I had to be medically evaluated by the doctors, and then I had two sessions with a sports psychologist which kind of helped keep me more level-headed,” said Biles, regarding preparations for the beam final. “I was cleared to do beam, which I honestly didn't think I'd be cleared to do last night."
1 min ago

Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha wins women's marathon swim in thrilling finish

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil celebrates her gold medal win in the 10 kilometer swimming event on August 4.
Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil celebrates her gold medal win in the 10 kilometer swimming event on August 4. Leonhard Foeger/AP

Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil won the women’s marathon swimming event, a 10 kilometer race, by less than a second.

Cunha swam the race, the Olympics' longest swim, in 1:59:30.8 to win her first ever Olympic medal. She has been named open water swimmer of the year by the sport's governing body FINA the last three times the award was given.

Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rouwendaal, the gold medalist in 2016, takes silver with a time of 1:59:31.7. Australian Kareena Lee finished just behind Van Rouwendaaal to claim bronze in 1:59:32.5.

2 hr 55 min ago

2 earthquakes off coast of Japan felt in Tokyo 

From CNN’s Will Ripley, Chie Kobayashi and Taylor Barnes

Two earthquakes off the coast of Hasaki, Japan, were felt in Tokyo, where the Summer Olympics are currently taking place, according to a CNN correspondent on the ground. 

The quakes occurred at 5:33 a.m. and 5:43 a.m. local time (4:33 p.m. and 4:43 p.m. ET).

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquakes registered magnitudes 5.8 and 5.1 and occurred about 75 miles offshore at depths of about 6 miles. 

The Japan Meteorological Agency has not issued a tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. 

5 hr 33 min ago

Here's who won gold medals at the Olympics on Tuesday

Malaika Mihambo of Team Germany celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Long Jump Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 3, 2021.
Malaika Mihambo of Team Germany celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Long Jump Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 3, 2021. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

It was a day to remember in the track and field events, with Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah completing a historic sprint double-double and Norway's Karsten Warholm smashing the 400m hurdles world record on his way to gold. 26 gold medals in all were won Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics. Here are the latest winners who are taking home gold:

Artistic Gymnastics:

  • Men's Parallel Bars: Zou Jingyuan, China
  • Women's Balance Beam: Guan Chenchen, China
  • Men's Horizontal Bar: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan

Track and Field:

  • Women's Long Jump: Malaika Mihambo, Germany
  • Men's 400m Hurdles: Karsten Warholm, Norway
  • Men's Pole Vault: Armand Duplantis, Sweden
  • Women's Hammer Throw: Anita Wlodarczyk, Poland
  • Women's 800 meters: Athing Mu, United States
  • Women's 200 meters: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica

Boxing:

  • Women's Feather: Sena Irie, Japan
  • Men's Welter: Roniel Iglesias, Cuba

Canoe Sprint

  • Women's Kayak Single 200m: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand
  • Men's Canoe Double 1000m: Cuba
  • Men's Kayak Single 1000m: Balint Kopasz, Hungary
  • Women's Kayak Double 500m: New Zealand

Cycling Track

  • Women's Team Pursuit: Germany
  • Men's Team Sprint: Netherlands

Diving

  • Men's 3 meter Springboard: Xie Siyi, China

Sailing

  • Women's Skiff-49er FX: Brazil
  • Men's Skiff-49er: Great Britain
  • Men's One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight): Giles Scott, Great Britain
  • Mixed Multihull-Nacra 17 Foiling: Italy

Weightlifting

  • Men's 109kg: Akbar Djuraev, Uzbekistan

Wrestling

  • Men's Greco-Roman 77kg: Tamas Lorincz, Hungary
  • Men's Greco-Roman 97kg : Musa Evloev, Russian Olympic Committee
  • Women's Freestyle 68kg: Tamyra Mensah Stock, United States
11 hr 19 min ago

Sweden's Armand "Mondo" Duplantis secures gold in the pole vault

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

Armand Duplantis of Team Sweden during the Men's Pole Vault Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 3, 2021.
Armand Duplantis of Team Sweden during the Men's Pole Vault Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 3, 2021. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Sweden’s Armand "Mondo" Duplantis fell agonizingly short of setting a new world record on the way to securing gold in the men’s pole vault on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old failed on three occasions at the height of 6.19 meters.

Duplantis was bidding to surpass his own world record of 6.18 meters.

The last athlete to win the pole vault Olympic title in a world record was Poland’s Wladyslaw Kozakiewicz at the 1980 Games in Moscow.

Duplantis’s gold was confirmed after he cleared a height of 6.02 meters with his first effort.

He remains the only man to surpass six meters this year.

American Chris Nilsen won the silver medal, and Brazil’s Thiago Braz, who was defending his 2016 Rio title, took bronze.

 

11 hr 38 min ago

Poland’s Anita Włodarczyk makes history with third straight women’s hammer throw gold

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

Anita Wlodarczyk, of Poland, during the women's hammer throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
Anita Wlodarczyk, of Poland, during the women's hammer throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. David J. Phillip/AP

Poland’s Anita Włodarczyk became the first woman to win a specific individual athletics event three times in a row at the Olympic Games with gold in the women’s hammer throw on Tuesday.

World and Olympic record holder added to her golds at London 2012 and Rio 2016 with a dominant display on Tuesday, throwing a season’s best 78.48 meters in the fourth round.

The 35-year-old, who has four world championship golds, in 2015 became the first ever woman to send the hammer past the 80-meter mark.

China’s Wang Zheng secured silver with a season’s best throw of 77.03 meters with Poland’s Malwina Kopron taking the bronze medal.

11 hr 39 min ago

Athing Mu becomes first American to win women’s 800 meter in more than 50 years

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

Athing Mu of Team United States competes in the Women's 800m final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 3, 2021.
Athing Mu of Team United States competes in the Women's 800m final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 3, 2021. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

19-year-old Athing Mu became the second-youngest Olympic 800 meter champion with a blistering performance at the Tokyo Olympic stadium on Tuesday.

Mu is the first US athlete to win the title in more than half a century, setting a new US national record in the process with a time of 1:55.21.

American Madeline Manning was the last US winner in this event back at the 1968 Games in Mexico City.

Great Britain’s 19-year-old Keely Hodgkinson set a new British record of 1:55.88 to claim silver, with American Raevyn Rogers claiming bronze in a personal best time of 1:56.81.

Mu is the second-youngest of seven siblings and was the first to be born in the United States a year after her family immigrated to the US from Sudan.

11 hr 43 min ago

Elaine Thompson-Herah completes historic sprint double-double with women’s 200 meter gold

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica celebrates with her country's flag after winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 3, 2021.
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica celebrates with her country's flag after winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 3, 2021. David Ramos/Getty Images

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah became the first ever woman to win the 100 meter and 200 meter sprint double at two consecutive Olympic Games, with a stunning gold in Tuesday’s women’s 200 meter final.

Thompson-Herah won gold in 21.53 seconds – the second fastest time in women’s 200 meter history.

The Jamaican completed the first of her 100 meter and 200 meter sprint doubles at the 2016 Rio Games – the first woman to achieve this feat in 28 years.

The 29-year-old won her 100 meter gold at Tokyo in an Olympic record time on Saturday before sealing her place in history with an emphatic performance in the women’s 200 meter on Tuesday.

In men’s athletics, only Usain Bolt has surpassed this feat winning the sprint double on three straight occasions – Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Christina Mboma of Nambia secured a stunning silver in a time of 21.81 seconds – a new junior world record.

Gabby Thomas of the United States took bronze.

12 hr 18 min ago

World champion Tamás Lőrincz becomes Olympic champion with 77 kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling gold

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Hungary's Tamas Lorincz celebrates his gold medal victory against Kyrgyzstan's Akzhol Makhmudov in the men's Greco-Roman 77kg wrestling final match on August 3.
Hungary's Tamas Lorincz celebrates his gold medal victory against Kyrgyzstan's Akzhol Makhmudov in the men's Greco-Roman 77kg wrestling final match on August 3. Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

Tamás Lőrincz became the first Hungarian Olympic champion in wrestling in 17 years when he secured gold in the men’s 77 kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling on Tuesday.

Lőrincz emulated Istvan Majoros, who won the men’s 55 kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling title at the 2004 Games in Athens.

The Hungarian, who won the 77 kilogram event at the 2019 world championships, defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Akzhol Makhmudov in Tuesday’s final.

Makhmudov had been hoping to win Kyrgyzstan’s first ever gold medal at an Olympics.  

Lőrincz's brother, Viktor, will also bid to become an Olympic champion on Wednesday when he competes in the 87 kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling category. 

Shohei Yabiku of Japan and Rafig Huseynov of Azerbaijan claimed the bronze medals.