Athing Mu becomes first American to win women’s 800 meter in more than 50 years

Athing Mu of Team United States competes in the Women's 800m final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 3, 2021. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

19-year-old Athing Mu became the second-youngest Olympic 800 meter champion with a blistering performance at the Tokyo Olympic stadium on Tuesday.

Mu is the first US athlete to win the title in more than half a century, setting a new US national record in the process with a time of 1:55.21.

American Madeline Manning was the last US winner in this event back at the 1968 Games in Mexico City.

Great Britain’s 19-year-old Keely Hodgkinson set a new British record of 1:55.88 to claim silver, with American Raevyn Rogers claiming bronze in a personal best time of 1:56.81.

Mu is the second-youngest of seven siblings and was the first to be born in the United States a year after her family immigrated to the US from Sudan.