Defending champion Brazil reaches men’s football final

Defending champion Brazil reached the men’s Olympic football final with a hard-fought semifinal victory over Mexico on Tuesday.
In a rematch of the London 2012 gold medal final, Brazil won 4-1 in a penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes.
Brazilian goalkeeper Santos saved from Mexico’s Eduardo Aguirre before Johan Vasquez hit the post.
Daniel Alves, Gabriel Martinelli and Bruno Guimaraes all scored for Brazil with Reinier converting the decisive penalty.
Brazil will meet the winners of Tuesday’s second men’s semifinal between host Japan and Spain.
Japan has never reached a men’s Olympic football final whilst Spain was the last European men’s team to claim gold in 1992.