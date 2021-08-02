World
The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:14 AM ET, Mon August 2, 2021
13 min ago

What's on tap for the Olympics on Monday in Tokyo

People gather outside Tokyo's Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 31.
People gather outside Tokyo's Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 31. (Kyodo News/Getty Images)

There is less than a week left in these Olympic Games, and lots of competition left. Here's what you need to know.

Japan's fans find a way: Many of Tokyo's residents appear to be getting into the Olympic spirit. Crowds are shopping for souvenirs and flocking to the Olympic rings to snap photos. Some are lining sidewalks to watch public facing-events, like cycling and the mixed triathlon. On Sunday, people lined a bridge from hundreds of meters away to watch BMX.

This Olympic fervor seemed unlikely two weeks ago. Tokyo remains under a state of emergency due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, and polls ahead of the Games showed a majority of the Japanese public opposed holding a massive sporting event in the middle of a pandemic. Protesters came out the day of the opening ceremony to voice their displeasure with the government's decision to push ahead with the competition.

Since the Games have been in full swing, the tide has been turning, and that's in large part due to Japan's unprecedented success. The country has already won a record 17 gold medals.

Though organizers have done a good job keeping the pandemic from affecting most competitions, Covid-19 cases are surging to new highs in Tokyo. Authorities reported another 3,058 cases in the Japanese capital Sunday, more than double from the week before, and are trying to get fans to enjoy the Games from home.

Fans greet the USA Men's National Team as they depart for their game against the Czech Republic on July 31.
Fans greet the USA Men's National Team as they depart for their game against the Czech Republic on July 31. (Brian Choi/NBAE/Getty Images)
Croatian, German and New Zealand fans watch from near Enoshima Yacht Harbour on August 1 in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan.
Croatian, German and New Zealand fans watch from near Enoshima Yacht Harbour on August 1 in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan. (Igor Kralj/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images)

Belarus' unlikely defector: Sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya said in a video on Sunday that Belarus' Olympic team was forcibly removing her from competition and sending her home to the authoritarian regime. Timanovskaya had trained to run the 200 meter race, but said that she had been included on a list to compete in the 4x400 meter relay without her consent.

It does not appear that Timanovskaya is defecting for political reasons. She told Belarusian sports outlet Tribuna that she had never competed in the 400 meters and was "outraged" by the decision.

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko has ruled the country for 27 years. He was also in charge of Belarus' national Olympic committee for decades before his son, Victor, took over this year.

Italy's great night: The Italians grabbed two gold medals in an exciting evening of athletics Sunday. Lamont Marcell Jacobs took top prize in the men's 100 meter sprint, the high-profile race that Usain Bolt had dominated since Beijing 2008. Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi shared the gold medal with Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim.

Medal tally: China leads all nations with 24 golds, followed by the US with 20 and Japan with 17. The Americans have 60 total medals, more than any other country.

What's coming later in Tokyo:

  • New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender woman to compete in the Olympics on Monday night. Her inclusion in the event generated a fierce debate on gender, sexism and sports.
  • There are three more individual gymnastics golds up for grabs: the men's parallel bars, men's horizontal bar and women's balance beam.
  • Sifa Hassan will go for gold in the women's 5,000 meter final. The Dutch distance runner is aiming for an unprecedented treble in that race, the 1,500 meters and the 10,000 meters.
16 min ago

Mixed events are about equality, says triathlon gold medalist Jonny Brownlee

From CNN's Rebecca Wright in Tokyo

Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jonny Brownlee, and Jessica Learmonth of Britain celebrate after winning the gold medal in the mixed relay triathlon on Saturday, July 31.
Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jonny Brownlee, and Jessica Learmonth of Britain celebrate after winning the gold medal in the mixed relay triathlon on Saturday, July 31. (Francisco Seco/AP)

As part of a drive to bring in younger audiences to the Olympic Games, mixed-gender sports are debuting at Tokyo 2020 in a host of different disciplines, including the mixed triathlon relay.

Jonny Brownlee, who won a gold medal for Great Britain in the new event, said he believes this new trend is “great for the Olympics.”

“I think it’s what the Olympic movement is all about — equality, male and females competing on the same course, same distance, and also the team aspect of you’re competing as part of a team, and you win together and you lose together as well,” Brownlee said. 
Jessica Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee of Britain pose with their gold medals following the mixed relay triathlon on Saturday, July 31.
Jessica Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee of Britain pose with their gold medals following the mixed relay triathlon on Saturday, July 31. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Brownlee’s teammates in the relay were Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, and Jessica Learmonth. Yee and Taylor-Brown also won silver medals in the individual triathlon events last week.

“It’s just really special, just to be a part of the mixed team relay, the first team relay in the Olympics,” Taylor-Brown said. “And to bring home the gold is even more special, and I think we have a great team, we all believe in each other.”

Watch the team's interview with CNN:

15 min ago

Sifan Hassan fell during her 1,500 meter heat — and still managed to finished first

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan and Kenya's Edinah Jebitok trip and fall during a 1,500 meter heat on August 2.
Dutch runner Sifan Hassan and Kenya's Edinah Jebitok trip and fall during a 1,500 meter heat on August 2. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan began her bid for an unprecedented distance triple crown on Monday, and it got off to a wild start.

With a lap to go in Hassan's 1,500 meter heat, the runner in front of her tripped and fell. Hassan then fell over her, and it looked like her attempt to make history was in peril.

Kenyan runner Edinah Jebitok falls, tripping Sifan Hassan during a 1,500 meter heat on Monday.
Kenyan runner Edinah Jebitok falls, tripping Sifan Hassan during a 1,500 meter heat on Monday. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

But Hassan was able to quickly get back up and start running. Then she turned on the jets.

As the heat drew to its close, she had surpassed most of the field. By the final leg, she was, somehow, back in contention.

Sifan Hassan crosses the line to finish first during a 1,500 meter heat on Monday.
Sifan Hassan crosses the line to finish first during a 1,500 meter heat on Monday. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

In the final steps, Hassan surged ahead and managed to win the heat in a photo finish. She ran the 1500 meters — just under a mile — in 4:05.17, despite falling midway through.

Hassan will go for her first gold medal tonight in Tokyo in the women's 5,000 meter final.

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan celebrates after winning her 1,500-meter heat on Monday.
Dutch runner Sifan Hassan celebrates after winning her 1,500-meter heat on Monday. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

3 hr 23 min ago

Japan's Yui Ohashi hopes the hosts' gold medal rush can help heal a divided nation

From CNN's Selina Wang and Sana Noor Haq

When Olympic swimmer Yui Ohashi won gold in the women's 200 meter individual medley on Wednesday, she pulled off both a personal and historic achievement.

With her victory, she became the first Japanese woman ever to clinch two gold medals in a single Games, after she also claimed the 400 meter individual medley the week before.

It made Tokyo 2020 the seventh straight Olympics where the winner of the women's 200 meter and 400 meter individual medley has been the same person.

"It's surreal," Ohashi said. "I've received a lot of comments from people who said they were moved by athletes winning gold medals and other medals, seeing athletes trying so hard, so I'm very happy about that."

Read more:

Japanese swimmer hopes gold medal rush can help heal divided nation
1 hr 56 min ago

Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins historic 100m gold at the Tokyo Olympics

From CNN's George Ramsay in the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs set a new European record as he claimed a shock victory in the men's 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jacobs' winning time of 9.80 seconds on Sunday saw him finish 0.04 seconds ahead of the USA's Fred Kerley in second and 0.09 seconds ahead of Canada's Andre De Grasse in third.

It capped a glorious few minutes for Italy at the Olympic Stadium with Jacobs' victory coming shortly after Gianmarco Tamberi's gold medal in the high jump.

The two men embraced as Jacobs — the first Italian man to win 100 meter gold at the Olympics and the first European man to do so since Great Britain's Linford Christie in 1992 — surged across the finish line.

"It was my childhood dream to win an Olympic Games, and obviously, a dream can turn into something different, but to run this final and win it is a dream come true," said 26-year-old Jacobs.
"I want to thank my family that has always supported me, my children, and my mom, who has been my number one fan since I was a child, and my team who have followed me and those who support me."

Read more:

Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins 100m gold at the Tokyo Olympics
