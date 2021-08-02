Nearly 300 Covid-19 cases have now been linked to the Tokyo Olympics

The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has risen to 299, according to Games organizers Tuesday.

Of 18 new cases reported Tuesday, one was identified as an athlete, with the remaining infections found in contractors, Games-related personnel and one member of the media.

The athlete that tested positive Monday was a resident of Tokyo's Olympic Village, bringing the total number of cases reported from the village to 29. Organizers identified the athlete as a Greek artistic swimmer.

Tokyo 2020 maintains that the Games are not behind the recent surge in infections in Tokyo and Japan, which have seen multiple days of their highest increase of new cases in the past week.