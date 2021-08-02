Nearly 300 Covid-19 cases have now been linked to the Tokyo Olympics
The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has risen to 299, according to Games organizers Tuesday.
Of 18 new cases reported Tuesday, one was identified as an athlete, with the remaining infections found in contractors, Games-related personnel and one member of the media.
The athlete that tested positive Monday was a resident of Tokyo's Olympic Village, bringing the total number of cases reported from the village to 29. Organizers identified the athlete as a Greek artistic swimmer.
Tokyo 2020 maintains that the Games are not behind the recent surge in infections in Tokyo and Japan, which have seen multiple days of their highest increase of new cases in the past week.
Slovenia crushes Germany to advance to men's basketball semifinals
Luka Doncic and the Slovenian men's basketball team beat Germany 94-70 to reach the mens' semifinal.
Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks superstar, nearly turned a triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Zoran Dragic led all scorers with 27 points.
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen made history with his badminton gold
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen made history in Tokyo on Monday, becoming the first player from outside of Asia to win Olympic gold in men's singles badminton in more than 20 years.
Axelsen's fellow Dane Poul-Erik Høyer Larsen, who took gold at the Atlanta Games in 1996, was the last non-Asian winner.
Here's who has taken gold in the event since:
2000: Ji Xinpeng, China
2004: Taufik Hidayat, Indonesia
2008: Lin Dan, China
2012: Lin Dan, China
2016: Chen Long, China
Axelsen won bronze in the event at Rio 2016.
The words you'll need to know to watch these new Olympic sports
The Tokyo Olympics have marked the return of fan-favorite events like swimming and gymnastics. But viewers also are being treated to a number of sports — such as karate, skateboarding and sport climbing — new to the Games.
And to better understand and enjoy these sports, casual viewers may need to learn some new sports terms.
Here are some of those sports terms:
Sport climbing:Three types of sport climbing events will take place in Tokyo: speed climbing, where two climbers compete to make it to the top of a wall first; lead climbing, where athletes climb as high as they possibly can within a specified time, and bouldering, where climbers follow fixed routes within a specified time. Common phrases you might hear mentioned across the three events include:
Problem: A climber's term for a bouldering route.
Crux: The crux of a climbing route is considered its most difficult section.
Crimp: A small climbing hold, done by wrapping the thumb over the index finger in a kind of pinching motion.
Bridging: A climber in a corner might spread their legs so that each foot touches a separate wall. A bridge refers to a climber's legs, and bridging refers to the act of balancing by doing the splits.
Dyno: Short for dynamic, it describes a difficult move that involves jumping between holds and breaking contact with the wall completely.
Deadpoint: The moment in a dynamic move where the climber grabs a hold while moving between upwards acceleration and falling back down to the ground.
Flag: Sticking a leg out against a wall for balance.
Smearing: A climbing move that employs the wall, rather than holds, on a route. It involves smearing a foot down a wall to gain momentum in the absence of a foothold.
Pumped: A sign that a climber is weakened or in pain. It refers to bulging forearms that are pumped full of blood during a more grueling climb.
Skateboarding: This sport is new to this year's Olympics. The men and women's street events were held last week, with the park events taking place this week. Unlike street skating, where skaters navigate stairs, handrails, benches and other obstacles typically found in urban streetscapes, the park events feature riders tackling a hollowed-out course of curves and bowl-shaped ramps. Here are some key skateboarding terms to keep in mind, according to the San Francisco Exploratorium's skateboard science glossary.
Deck: The flat part of the skateboard a rider stands on.
Bail: When a skateboarder falls or decides in mid-air to not land a trick.
Bank: Any kind of incline used for a trick.
Fakie: Skating backwards.
Goofy-footed: Riding with the right foot at the front of the board (instead of the left foot, which is more common).
Grind: Scraping the board's axles on any kind of railing or curve.
Ollie: A jump that starts with the rider tapping the tail of the board on the ground. It's the basis of most tricks in skateboarding.
Kickflip: A variation of the Ollie where the skater kicks the board into a spin before landing on it.
Noseslide: Sliding the underside of the nose end of the board across the edge or lip of an obstacle.
Tailslide: Sliding the underside of the board's tail end across the edge of an obstacle.
Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn gushes after Daddy Yankee praises her historic Olympic win
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, the country's second woman to win an Olympic medal, has much to celebrate today — not only did she win gold in the 100 meter hurdles, she also got a shoutout from reggaeton star Daddy Yankee.
"Congratulations on that gold medal. Thank you for representing our island so highly. Worthy representation!" Daddy Yankee said in an Instagram post, which was translated from Spanish.
Daddy Yankee's surprising mention stunned Camacho-Quinn, who tweeted, "Do yall understand how that feels?"
Camacho-Quinn won the women's 100 meter hurdles, with a time of 12.37 seconds.
She claimed Puerto Rico’s first medal of these Olympics. It’s the country’s second-ever Olympic track and field medal, and its first gold medal in a track and field event.
China headlines Monday's Olympic gold medal winners
Monday saw a blitz of Chinese success as the country won five of 20 gold medals up for grabs, including men's rings, women's team cycling sprint and both weightlifting finals of the day.
Here are the latest winners of gold at this year's Olympics:
Artistic Gymnastics
Men's Rings: Liu Yang, China
Women's Floor Exercise: Jade Carey, United States
Men's Vault: Shin Jea-hwan, South Korea
Track and Field
Men's Long Jump: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece
Women's 100-meter Hurdles: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico
Women's Discus Throw: Valarie Allman, United States
Men's 3000-meter Steeplechase: Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco
Women's 5000 meters: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands
Badminton
Women's Doubles: Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu, Indonesia
Men's Singles: Viktor Axelsen, Denmark
Cycling
Women's Team Sprint: China
Equestrian
Eventing Jumping Team: Great Britain
Eventing Individual Jumping: Julia Krajewski, Germany
Shooting
Men's 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol: Jean Quiquampoix, France
Men's 50-meter Rifle 3 Positions: Zhang Changhong, China
History-making Turkish athlete hopes Olympics medal will ease wildfire pain
Turkey’s Yasemin Adar said she hoped her medal success at the Tokyo Games would bring “a glimpse of hope” to people back home currently experiencing serious wildfires.
Adar became her country’s first woman Olympic medalist in wrestling on Monday after winning bronze in the women’s freestyle 76kg category.
“I am thrilled that it’s the first for Turkey, and as a Turkish woman, I am very proud. I am very excited, very honored to be representing my country, and it means a lot more because our country is going through some rough times with the wildfires in many cities,” Adar said in comments posted by Tokyo 2020.
For the second straight day, more than 1,100 people have been evacuated by sea from the tourist hotspot of Bodrum to escape Turkey’s forest fires burning along the Mediterranean coast.
The death toll has increased to at least eight people killed on Sunday, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.
According to the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, 111 fires have started across the country since July 28. Six fires are still burning in three different cities, the ministry said.
“My tears are a mixture of joy and sadness because of what is going on in Turkey. My biggest happiness is to give Turkish people a glimpse of hope and happiness with my medal,” Adar added.