Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn gushes after Daddy Yankee praises her historic Olympic win
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, the country's second woman to win an Olympic medal, has much to celebrate today — not only did she win gold in the 100 meter hurdles, she also got a shoutout from reggaeton star Daddy Yankee.
"Congratulations on that gold medal. Thank you for representing our island so highly. Worthy representation!" Daddy Yankee said in an Instagram post, which was translated from Spanish.
Daddy Yankee's surprising mention stunned Camacho-Quinn, who tweeted, "Do yall understand how that feels?"
Camacho-Quinn won the women's 100 meter hurdles, with a time of 12.37 seconds.
She claimed Puerto Rico’s first medal of these Olympics. It’s the country’s second-ever Olympic track and field medal, and its first gold medal in a track and field event.
2 hr 15 min ago
China headlines Monday's Olympic gold medal winners
Monday saw a blitz of Chinese success as the country won five of 20 gold medals up for grabs, including men's rings, women's team cycling sprint and both weightlifting finals of the day.
Here are the latest winners of gold at this year's Olympics:
Artistic Gymnastics
Men's Rings: Liu Yang, China
Women's Floor Exercise: Jade Carey, United States
Men's Vault: Shin Jea-hwan, South Korea
Track and Field
Men's Long Jump: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece
Women's 100-meter Hurdles: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico
Women's Discus Throw: Valarie Allman, United States
Men's 3000-meter Steeplechase: Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco
Women's 5000 meters: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands
Badminton
Women's Doubles: Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu, Indonesia
Men's Singles: Viktor Axelsen, Denmark
Cycling
Women's Team Sprint: China
Equestrian
Eventing Jumping Team: Great Britain
Eventing Individual Jumping: Julia Krajewski, Germany
Shooting
Men's 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol: Jean Quiquampoix, France
Men's 50-meter Rifle 3 Positions: Zhang Changhong, China
History-making Turkish athlete hopes Olympics medal will ease wildfire pain
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok
Turkey’s Yasemin Adar said she hoped her medal success at the Tokyo Games would bring “a glimpse of hope” to people back home currently experiencing serious wildfires.
Adar became her country’s first woman Olympic medalist in wrestling on Monday after winning bronze in the women’s freestyle 76kg category.
“I am thrilled that it’s the first for Turkey, and as a Turkish woman, I am very proud. I am very excited, very honored to be representing my country, and it means a lot more because our country is going through some rough times with the wildfires in many cities,” Adar said in comments posted by Tokyo 2020.
For the second straight day, more than 1,100 people have been evacuated by sea from the tourist hotspot of Bodrum to escape Turkey’s forest fires burning along the Mediterranean coast.
The death toll has increased to at least eight people killed on Sunday, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.
According to the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, 111 fires have started across the country since July 28. Six fires are still burning in three different cities, the ministry said.
“My tears are a mixture of joy and sadness because of what is going on in Turkey. My biggest happiness is to give Turkish people a glimpse of hope and happiness with my medal,” Adar added.
American Valarie Allman wins women's discus gold in Olympic debut
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
In her Olympic debut, American Valarie Allman won the gold medal in women's discus at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 68.98 meters on her first attempt.
This is the first gold in this Olympics for US Track and Field.
The US secures its 22nd gold medal of the Summer Games and the nation's 64th overall.
Germany's Kristin Pudenz threw a personal best 66.86 meters to take silver and Cuba's Yaime Perez earned bronze with 65.72 meters.
4 hr 8 min ago
Olympic records tumble as China’s Li Wenwen wins gold with a dominant display in weightlifting
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok
China’s Li Wenwen posted a series of new Olympic records on the way to a dominant gold in the +87kg weightlifting category on Monday.
The 21-year-old set an Olympic record in the snatch (140kg) and clean and jerk (180kg) to post a new Olympic record total of 320kg.
Emily Campbell became the first British woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal with silver, posting a total of 283kg, with United States’ Sarah Robles taking bronze with a total of 282kg.
4 hr 2 min ago
"Without coffee, I would never be Olympic champion": Sifan Hassan completes first step of quest for unprecedented treble
From CNN's Matias Grez in London
Sifan Hassan obliterated the rest of the field to win gold in the women's 5000 meter final and complete the first leg of her historic treble attempt.
The Dutch runner is aiming to become the first athlete in Olympic history to win the 1500 meter, 5000 meter and 10000 meter gold at a single Games.
Hassan broke away from her competitors on the final lap and never looked like she was in trouble, finishing almost two seconds ahead of Kenya's Hellen Obiri in second to claim her first Olympic title.
Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay clinched the bronze medal.
Hassan also becomes the first Dutchwoman to win an Olympic medal in a long distance event.
It's been an action-packed day for Hassan, who fell earlier on Monday in the 1500 meter heats and had to make up more than 20 meters on the field before eventually winning the race.
"I can't believe it. I used all my energy this morning and I was kind of tired," she said after winning gold. "I couldn't believe what happened. It was terrible when I tripped.
"I felt terrible afterwards and I never thought I am going to be Olympic champion.
"It has been an amazing day. When I fell down and had to jump up, I felt like I was using so much energy. I couldn't believe the feelings in my legs. All the energy seemed to leave me.
Before the race here, I didn't even care. I was so tired. Without coffee, I would never be Olympic champion. I needed all the caffeine.
"I was so scared I wasn't going to do it."
4 hr 26 min ago
Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali wins men's 3000 meters steeplechase gold
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali won the men's 3000-meter steeplechase gold in 8:08.90 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. El Bakkali finished fourth in this competition at the 2016 Rio Games
The 25-year-old becomes the second man to win an Olympic medal for Morocco in this competition – after Ali Ezzine won bronze in 2000.
Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma took silver and Kenyan Benjamin Kigen earned bronze.
Kenya was looking to win the men's 3000m steeplechase for the 10th straight time.
1 hr 6 min ago
Sweden to meet Canada in women’s football gold medal match after semifinal win
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok
Sweden will meet Canada in the women’s football gold medal match after a 1-0 semifinal victory over Australia on Monday.
Striker Fridolina Rolfo struck the decisive winner in the 46th minute to send Sweden into their second successive final.
Sweden will bid to go one step better than the 2016 Games when they lost 2-1 to Germany in the final.
Australia will face the United States in Thursday’s bronze medal match.
1 hr 53 min ago
Sport is "for all people," says Laurel Hubbard, the first out transgender woman to compete at an Olympics
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has affirmed that “sport is something for all people, it is inclusive, accessible," said New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard, the first out transgender woman to compete at an Olympics.
She also thanked the International Weightlifting Federation.
“They have been extraordinarily supportive. I think that they, too, have shown that weightlifting is an activity that's open to all the people of the world," she said after the event.
The 43-year-old said she is not "entirely aware" of the controversy surrounding her participation.
Some background: Hubbard has been eligible to compete in the Olympics since 2015, when the IOC issued new guidelines allowing qualifying women to compete in women's events provided their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before their first competition.