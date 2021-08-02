Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn gushes after Daddy Yankee praises her historic Olympic win

Sifan Hassan of Netherlands reacts as she wins gold in the 5000-meter final on August 2. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sifan Hassan obliterated the rest of the field to win gold in the women's 5000 meter final and complete the first leg of her historic treble attempt.

The Dutch runner is aiming to become the first athlete in Olympic history to win the 1500 meter, 5000 meter and 10000 meter gold at a single Games.

Hassan broke away from her competitors on the final lap and never looked like she was in trouble, finishing almost two seconds ahead of Kenya's Hellen Obiri in second to claim her first Olympic title.

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay clinched the bronze medal.

Hassan also becomes the first Dutchwoman to win an Olympic medal in a long distance event.

It's been an action-packed day for Hassan, who fell earlier on Monday in the 1500 meter heats and had to make up more than 20 meters on the field before eventually winning the race.

"I can't believe it. I used all my energy this morning and I was kind of tired," she said after winning gold. "I couldn't believe what happened. It was terrible when I tripped.

"I felt terrible afterwards and I never thought I am going to be Olympic champion.

"It has been an amazing day. When I fell down and had to jump up, I felt like I was using so much energy. I couldn't believe the feelings in my legs. All the energy seemed to leave me.

Before the race here, I didn't even care. I was so tired. Without coffee, I would never be Olympic champion. I needed all the caffeine.

"I was so scared I wasn't going to do it."