The US women's soccer team misses out on gold after semifinal loss
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
In a major upset, the US Women's National Team lost to Canada in the Olympic semifinal on Monday in Japan, ending their bid for the gold medal.
Jessie Fleming’s penalty gave Canada a 1-0 win over the world champions.
The US women were trying to become the first reigning World Cup champion to win Olympic gold but will now play in the bronze medal match.
Canada will play the winner of Australia vs. Sweden for the gold medal on Friday.
1 hr 34 min ago
China's brilliant Olympic day continues with gold and silver in gymnastics men's rings
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
China continued its excellent Olympic Monday as gymnasts Liu Yang and You Hao won gold and silver in the men's rings event at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Liu finished with a score of 15.500, ahead of You's 15.300.
It was China's fourth 1-2 finish in a men's artistic gymnastics event, after the men's vault and men's floor exercise in 1984 and the men's rings in 2008.
This is China's third Olympic gold medal in this event -- Li Ning in 1984 and Chen Yibing in 2008 both won the rings.
Bronze went to defending champion Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece.
2 hr 5 min ago
Australian cyclist's handlebars break off bike mid-race
From CNN's Matias Grez in London
Australian cyclist Alexander Porter got a nasty shock during qualifying in the men's team pursuit.
While riding at the back of the four-man group, Porter's handlebars collapsed under his hands, leading him to fall face first into the track at high speed.
Fortunately, the 25-year-old appeared to avoid serious injury and was checked over immediately by medical staff, but he was left with visible graze marks on his nose.
Australia will have the chance to start their run again and try to qualify for the medal races.
2 hr 16 min ago
China sets a world record in women's team sprint cycling
From CNN's Aleks Klosok in London
China broke its own women’s team sprint world record on Monday with a stunning performance in the heats.
The Chinese pair of Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi secured a world record time of 31.804 seconds.
Bao and Zhong's time beat the 32.034 seconds set by Zhong and Gong Jinjie at the 2015 world championships.
Gong and Zhong won the Olympic title in 2016 -- the first and only gold medal for China in a cycling event.
2 hr 21 min ago
Tokyo reports more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases after a record weekend
From Arthur Syin in Tokyo
Tokyo reported 2,195 new Covid-19 cases Monday, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
On Saturday, the city reported a record 4,058 new Covid-19 cases.
While Monday's figure is a drop from over the weekend, it is the highest number of cases to ever be recorded on a Monday, according to local media.
On Friday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the extension of Japan’s Covid-19 state of emergency to the end of August, while expanding the restrictions to cover four new prefectures -- three of which surround Tokyo.
There have been at least 281 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, according to organizers.
2 hr 35 min ago
Simone Biles to take part in Tuesday’s balance beam final
From CNN's Aleks Klosok in London
US gymnast Simone Biles will take part in Tuesday’s balance beam final, USA Gymnastics confirmed in a tweet on Monday.
A tweet from the organization read: “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!”
Biles participated in gymnastics qualifications on July 25 and then completed the United States’ vault rotation in the women’s team final on July 27 before withdrawing from competition, citing mental health concerns.
Biles did earn a silver medal as part of the US team’s second place finish in the team final.
The 24-year-old, who won four golds in the 2016 Rio Olympics, subsequently withdrew from four individual finals at the Tokyo Games -- the all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor.
Tuesday’s balance beam will be her last opportunity to secure an individual medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
3 hr ago
Germany sets stunning world record time in women’s team pursuit cycling
From CNN's Aleks Klosok
Germany set a world record time in the women’s team pursuit with a blistering performance in qualifying on Monday.
The team of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger smashed Great Britain’s previous record by almost three seconds.
The German quartet completed 16 laps, setting a time of 4:07.307.
Great Britain, whose previous world record mark had been 4:10.236, finished second quickest, with the United States in third and Italy in fourth.
3 hr 18 min ago
"I really wanted to make history." Indonesian duo win gold in women's doubles badminton
From CNN’s Jacob Lev and Ben Church
Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia won gold in women's doubles badminton, defeating Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in straight games 2-0.
The win gave Indonesia its first gold medal of the 2020 Olympic Games and fourth medal overall.
“Twenty years ago when I was 13 years old I knew that Indonesia hadn’t made any history in women’s doubles," an emotional Polii said after the win.
"I know that I was born to be a badminton player, and I have that fate. I was 13 years old, and I really wanted to make history for Indonesia in women’s doubles.
God has given me the dreams and the fate into my heart."
Polii has overcome plenty of obstacles after being disqualified from London 2012, where she was accused of not doing her best to win a match.
But her partnership with Rahayu has given her new life and a refreshed love for the game.
“I cannot believe that this is what I’ve got. I really did not think I would have made it this far because all I’ve ever thought about is how to get through, how to keep on pushing," Rahayu said after the gold medal match.
"I really did force myself to get this far and do the best that I can. I really want to thank God and my partner.”
Heeyong Kong and Soyeong Kim from Republic of Korea won bronze.
3 hr 22 min ago
BMX veteran Daniel Dhers finally gets to show off ‘crazy tricks’ to the world
From CNN's Amanda Sealy and Elizabeth Pérez
Venezuelan BMX freestyle rider Daniel Dhers has been in the game for decades, but this is the first year his sport has been part of the Olympics giving him the opportunity to demonstrate his skill and athleticism to the world.
The 36-year-old Dhers nabbed the silver medal behind Australia’s Logan Martin who is almost 10 years younger than the Venezuelan.
Fresh off his Olympic high, Dhers brought his energy to the CNN set in Tokyo describing to CNN”s Elizabeth Pérez how much this moment means to him.
“I think it’s been super important to be able to showcase freestyle BMX on the biggest stage in the world. BMX Freestyle has come a long way, we used to go out in the streets, kind of create havoc. Now, we are real athletes. The Olympics solidified that position for us.
"We take care of our body, we take care of our minds and we just love to do crazy tricks. I’m glad, I’m so psyched that people back at home are watching it, enjoying it because it’s a beautiful sport. To me, it means the world that we finally made it to the big event.”
Dhers was beyond excited for his first time at the Olympics getting to meet athletes from countries all over the world.
“I kept asking people, 'Hey where are you from? Kenya -- oh that’s awesome.' All sorts of crazy places that I don’t know if i’ll ever be able to go there, but those places united here and we all had a massive party in the sense of, hey we are having a sports party, so it was awesome.”
But will we see Dhers at the Paris games in. 2024? According to Dhers, yes. “You will see me in Paris. So stay tuned.”