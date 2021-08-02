The US women's soccer team misses out on gold after semifinal loss

Greysia Polii (left) and Apriyani Rahayu of Team Indonesia celebrate after winning the women's badminton doubles on Monday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia won gold in women's doubles badminton, defeating Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in straight games 2-0.

The win gave Indonesia its first gold medal of the 2020 Olympic Games and fourth medal overall.

“Twenty years ago when I was 13 years old I knew that Indonesia hadn’t made any history in women’s doubles," an emotional Polii said after the win.

"I know that I was born to be a badminton player, and I have that fate. I was 13 years old, and I really wanted to make history for Indonesia in women’s doubles.

God has given me the dreams and the fate into my heart."

Polii has overcome plenty of obstacles after being disqualified from London 2012, where she was accused of not doing her best to win a match.

But her partnership with Rahayu has given her new life and a refreshed love for the game.

“I cannot believe that this is what I’ve got. I really did not think I would have made it this far because all I’ve ever thought about is how to get through, how to keep on pushing," Rahayu said after the gold medal match.

"I really did force myself to get this far and do the best that I can. I really want to thank God and my partner.”

Heeyong Kong and Soyeong Kim from Republic of Korea won bronze.