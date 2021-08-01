From left, the US' Caeleb Dressel, Brazil's Bruno Fratus, Great Britain's Benjamin Proud and Italy's Lorenzo Zazzeri swim the 50-meter freestyle final on Sunday, August 1. Dressel went on to win with an Olympic record time of 21.07 seconds. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Swimming events have wrapped up at Tokyo 2020 with the US and Australia dominant on Sunday morning Japan time. Covid-19 cases are rising fast. And lots more gold medals are up for grabs today.

Tokyo's two worlds: Saturday saw Olympic records fall and new champions crowned in yet another exciting day of action. But outside Tokyo's stadiums, fields and race tracks, the city is struggling to combat what may be the most devastating surge of Covid-19 the Japanese capital has seen to date.

The Tokyo Metropolitan government said Saturday they had identified another 4,058 coronavirus cases, a new single-day record and more than three times the 1,128 infections reported the prior Saturday.

Tokyo broke its single-day case record four times this week. Nationwide, records fell three times this week — including Saturday, when 12,341 new infections were reported.

The so-called Olympic "bubble" appears to have held, with no major outbreaks so far. But there's still a week left until the closing ceremony, and the pandemic shows no signs of abating.

Swimming ends: Swimming wrapped up at Tokyo 2020 on Sunday with five medal events, all of which were won by either the United States or Australia. American Caeleb Dressel added two more gold medals to his haul — he'll leave Tokyo with five golds in total.

Australia's Emma McKeon took home two golds on Sunday, too. She won seven medals these Games, including three golds. According to NBC, she is just the second woman to win seven medals at a single Olympics, a feat only previously accomplished by Soviet gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya.

Other golds Sunday morning:

Charlotte Worthington of Great Britain in the women's BMX freestyle.

Logan Martin of Australia in the men's BMX freestyle.

Gong Lijiao of China in the women's shot put.

Medal count update: China leads all countries with 22 gold medals, followed by the US with 19 and Japan on 17. The Americans lead the overall medal tally with 52.

Here's what's coming later:

For the first time since 2004, a men's 100-meter final will take place without Usain Bolt.

Tennis hands out its final medals in men's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Men's and women's gymnastics hold two individual events each starting at 5 p.m. Tokyo time (4 a.m. ET). The women will compete in vault and uneven bars, and the men in floor exercise and pommel horse. Simone Biles will not compete.

The full Olympic schedule can be found here.