Team USA's Raven Saunders competes in the final of the women's shot put on Sunday. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Athletes in Tokyo have been instructed to wear masks at all times, except when training, competing, eating and drinking, and during interviews. For Team USA's Raven Saunders, that’s been an opportunity to don perhaps the most eye-catching mask of the Olympics so far.

That’s not the only unique fashion choice Saunders has made at the Games — she’s also been sporting purple and green hair and some no-nonsense shades.

Her colorful dress code aside, Saunders has also bagged her first Olympic medal in Tokyo — a silver in the women’s shot put on Sunday with a distance of 19.79 meters. She finished fifth at Rio 2016.

Saunders' personal battle: Between Rio and Tokyo, Saunders has faced difficult personal challenges, suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts. She spoke with CNN earlier this year about a time “it all boiled over” and how she found support through therapy, meditation and reaching out to close friends.

Now, she wants to encourage others who are struggling with their mental health to get the support they need.