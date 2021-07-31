Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah defends 100 meter crown with new Olympic record
From CNN's Fernando Alfonso in Atlanta
Jamaica swept the top three spots in the women's 100 meter final tonight in Tokyo.
Elaine Thompson-Herah defended her 2016 Olympic 100 meter title with a time of 10.61, a new Olympic record.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took home silver with 10.74 and Shericka Jackson won bronze with 10.76.
Among those celebrating their win was fellow countryman and Olympic legend Usain Bolt:
26 min ago
British star sprinter Dina Asher-Smith withdraws from Olympics with hamstring injury
From CNN’s Hannah Ritchie and Amanda Davies in London
British star sprinter Dina Asher-Smith said she has withdrawn from the 200 meter race at the Tokyo Olympics due to a hamstring injury.
She made the announcement in an emotional interview to the BBC on Saturday moments after failing to qualify for the women's 100m final.
Asher-Smith, the current 200m world champion, said she tore her hamstring before the Games and has spent weeks trying to recover.
"I've spent four weeks trying to run again ... It’s the Olympics, but there will be another one,” she told the BBC.
“I apologize for my tears, I can’t help it,” she added, before briefly breaking down on camera.
Asher-Smith was a leading contender for an Olympic medal in the 100m sprint in Tokyo but failed to advance through her semifinal round with a time of 11.05 seconds.
1 hr 46 min ago
Olympic village resident has credentials taken away after breaking rules to go sightseeing
From CNN’s Hannah Ritchie in London
A resident of the Olympic Village had their credentials taken away after going on an unauthorized sightseeing trip.
Olympic officials have called the action “unacceptable,” and said the decision to revoke the resident’s credentials was formally made on Friday.
"[The person banned] will not be allowed to enter any Tokyo 2020 venues," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters during a press conference Saturday.
Takaya did not provide any details on the nationality of the person involved, or whether they are an athlete or staff member.
Sightseeing is a direct violation of the International Olympic Committees Covid-19 ‘playbook,' as it breaches restrictions on movement which have been placed on participating athletes and staff.
All Tokyo 2020 staff and participants must follow a series of strict protocols to prevent the Games from becoming a super-spreader event, and it is strictly forbidden to venture outside Olympic venues or use public transport.
This is the first reported breach of these playbook protocols since the Olympics began.
1 hr 55 min ago
If you're watching the Olympics from the US, here are the key events to catch today
As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games head into the second weekend of competition, medals will be awarded in swimming, fencing, judo and tennis, to name a few.
Here are some of the events to watch. Remember, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time.
Swimming: Medals will be given out in the men's and women's 50 meter freestyle, men's 1500 meter freestyle, and both the men's and women's 4x100 meter medley relay. All the action airs on NBC starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Cycling: Finals of both the men's and women's BMX freestyle park will be live on CNBC at 9:10 p.m. ET.
Beach volleyball: Brazil and the US face off in women's beach volleyball at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC.
Track and field: Events include the women's 100 meter semifinals and round one of the men's 100 meters, with coverage starting on NBC at 9 p.m. ET. The women's long jump qualifying begins at 8:50 p.m. ET, and the women's shot put final begins at 9:35 p.m. ET.
Tennis: Switzerland's Belinda Bencic plays the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova for gold in the women's singles at 6 a.m. ET. It airs on NBC starting at 11 a.m. ET. Germany's Alexander Zverev plays Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee for the gold medal in men's singles, airing at 11 p.m. ET.
Fencing: The women's saber team gold medal match starts at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Water polo: Team USA takes on Hungary at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC.
Judo: Competition concludes with the finals of the first-ever mixed team event, airing on USA Network at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Here’s your full guide on how to watch the Olympics and the entire schedule. In between watching events, check out our gallery of the most memorable photos of the Games so far.
1 hr 51 min ago
Two months after not having a place at the Olympics, Mete Gazoz's gold is Turkey's first ever archery medal
From CNN's Ben Morse in London
Just two months ago, Mete Gazoz wasn't sure whether or not he'd be competing at Tokyo 2020.
And now, he is an Olympic gold medalist and the winner of Turkey's first ever archery medal.
Gazoz beat former Olympic champion Mauro Nespoli of Italy by 6-4 in the men’s individual archery final to claim the gold at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on Saturday.
The 22-year-old reigning World Cup Champion had trailed to the 34-year-old but rallied to claim a historic medal for Turkish archery.
“Two months ago, I don’t have any quota or team place, but I think it is good because one month ago, I have to make a performance high and I just keep my (performance) up, and it worked," he said afterwards.
The gold is Turkey's first of Tokyo 2020 and their third total medal of the Summer Games.
He is the first archer to win gold at Tokyo who isn't from South Korea.
After competing in 2016 in Brazil -- getting knocked out in the round of 16 -- Gazoz said a promise he made drove him to success in Japan.
“This feels so good, I have been (at) 2016 and I give my promise to my coaches, my mother and my father, I will go to the next Olympic Games and I will win gold medal.”
1 hr 49 min ago
Defending women's 100m champion qualifies for final
From CNN's George Ramsay at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium
It’s the second day of track and field competition in Tokyo at a rather empty Olympic Stadium. Aside from the packed media area, there are pockets of team members dotted around the stands in the absence of fans. Most are clustered around the long jump pit for the men’s qualification.
It is warm inside the stadium -- above 30 degrees Celsius with only a very light breeze. That’s good news for the sprinters who have qualified for the women’s 100m final in roughly two hours’ time. There were some fast times in the heats, where six women ran under 11 seconds.
In the semifinals, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce progressed with the fastest time of 10.73 seconds. Fellow Jamaican and defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah also qualified. Perhaps the biggest shock is that Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, the 200m world champion, has missed out on the final.
Here are the athletes that will line up on the start line for the Games’ first sprint final at 9:50pm local time:
Daryll Neita (Great Britain)
Teahna Daniels (USA)
Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica)
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)
Marie-Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast)
Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)
Ajla del Ponte (Switzerland)
Mujinga Kambundi (Switerland)
2 hr 43 min ago
"You just have to believe": New Zealand wins gold in women's rugby sevens after silver in 2016
New Zealand went one step further in the women's Olympic rugby sevens tournament, winning the gold medal on Saturday.
At Rio 2016, the 'Black Ferns Sevens' lost in the final to rivals Australia, earning a silver medal in the process.
However, five years later, they overcame the heartbreak as they won 26-12 against a gritty France team.
Tries from Michaela Blyde, Gayle Broughton, Stacey Fluhler and Tyla Nathan-Wong led them to the team's first ever gold medal, sparking scenes of jubilant celebrations and tears from many of the players after the final whistle.
New Zealand are the reigning women's Rugby World Cup Sevens champions.
New Zealand star Ruby Tui said she was "so happy, so proud" after her side's victory.
“We had a dream and winning silver just didn’t feel the right way for this team to bow out," the 2019 World Rugby women's sevens player of the year told the media afterwards.
“I have looked at my silver medal (from Rio 2016) every day since I have been here. I will never forget the person I was when we won silver because I have had a complete change in the person I was then in order to win this gold.
“The gold is a metaphor for a dream about positive thinking. It is not just the gold medal but how we have grown since. You just have to believe.”
Earlier in the day, Fiji produced an excellent display to beat Team GB 21-12 and earned themselves a bronze medal.
3 hr 10 min ago
Novak Djokovic ends Tokyo 2020 without a medal after losing in singles and withdrawing from mixed doubles
From CNN's Ben Morse in London
After cruising through the opening few rounds of the men's singles competition at the 2020 Olympics, it seemed inevitable that a gold medal would soon be hanging around Novak Djokovic's neck.
However, following a couple of disastrous days in Tokyo, the world No. 1 is returning home without a medal at all after losing to Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta in the bronze medal match on Saturday.
The Serbian lost in three sets 4-6 7-6 3-6 to the world No. 11 at the Ariake Tennis Centre Court.
Coming into the Olympics, Djokovic had been attempting to win what would've been a historic 'Golden Slam' in men's tennis.
A 'Golden Slam' consists of winning all four grand slams and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year.
Steffi Graf is the only tennis player -- male or female -- to complete the feat when she did it in 1988.
However, defeat on Friday to Alexander Zverev in the semifinal dashed those hopes.
Djokovic had a chance of taking home some silverware in mixed doubles. However, he and fellow Serbian Nina Stojanovic withdrew, meaning Ashleigh Barty and John Peers of Australia claimed the bronze via walkover.
It is Australia’s sixth ever Olympic medal in tennis -- and first since Alicia Molik claimed bronze in the women’s singles competition at Athens 2004.
4 hr 34 min ago
Tokyo reports its highest-ever number of daily Covid-19 infections
From CNN's Arthur Syin in Tokyo
Japan’s capital city of Tokyo reported 4,058 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest ever since the beginning of pandemic, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government data.
The city has seen a rapid surge in the past week, reporting around 3,000 cases every day since Tuesday. Last Saturday, the city reported roughly a quarter of today’s number -- 1,128 cases during a single day.
On Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced an extension of Covid-19 states of emergency to the end of August, while expanding them to four prefectures, including three surrounding Tokyo.
There have been at least 241 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Games, according to organizers.