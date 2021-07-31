Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith reacts after failing to qualify for the 100m final on July 31. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

British star sprinter Dina Asher-Smith said she has withdrawn from the 200 meter race at the Tokyo Olympics due to a hamstring injury.

She made the announcement in an emotional interview to the BBC on Saturday moments after failing to qualify for the women's 100m final.

Asher-Smith, the current 200m world champion, said she tore her hamstring before the Games and has spent weeks trying to recover.

"I've spent four weeks trying to run again ... It’s the Olympics, but there will be another one,” she told the BBC.

“I apologize for my tears, I can’t help it,” she added, before briefly breaking down on camera.

Asher-Smith was a leading contender for an Olympic medal in the 100m sprint in Tokyo but failed to advance through her semifinal round with a time of 11.05 seconds.