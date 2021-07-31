If you're watching the Olympics from the US, here are the key events to catch today

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games head into the second weekend of competition, medals will be awarded in swimming, fencing, judo and tennis, to name a few.
Here are some of the events to watch. Remember, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time.
- Swimming: Medals will be given out in the men's and women's 50 meter freestyle, men's 1500 meter freestyle, and both the men's and women's 4x100 meter medley relay. All the action airs on NBC starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.
- Cycling: Finals of both the men's and women's BMX freestyle park will be live on CNBC at 9:10 p.m. ET.
- Beach volleyball: Brazil and the US face off in women's beach volleyball at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC.
- Track and field: Events include the women's 100 meter semifinals and round one of the men's 100 meters, with coverage starting on NBC at 9 p.m. ET. The women's long jump qualifying begins at 8:50 p.m. ET, and the women's shot put final begins at 9:35 p.m. ET.
- Tennis: Switzerland's Belinda Bencic plays the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova for gold in the women's singles at 6 a.m. ET. It airs on NBC starting at 11 a.m. ET. Germany's Alexander Zverev plays Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee for the gold medal in men's singles, airing at 11 p.m. ET.
- Fencing: The women's saber team gold medal match starts at 6:30 a.m. ET.
- Water polo: Team USA takes on Hungary at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC.
- Judo: Competition concludes with the finals of the first-ever mixed team event, airing on USA Network at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Here’s your full guide on how to watch the Olympics and the entire schedule. In between watching events, check out our gallery of the most memorable photos of the Games so far.