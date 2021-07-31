If you're watching the Olympics from the US, here are the key events to catch today

Turkey's Mete Gazoz celebrates after winning the individual archery final on July 31. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Just two months ago, Mete Gazoz wasn't sure whether or not he'd be competing at Tokyo 2020.

And now, he is an Olympic gold medalist and the winner of Turkey's first ever archery medal.

Gazoz beat former Olympic champion Mauro Nespoli of Italy by 6-4 in the men’s individual archery final to claim the gold at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on Saturday.

The 22-year-old reigning World Cup Champion had trailed to the 34-year-old but rallied to claim a historic medal for Turkish archery.

“Two months ago, I don’t have any quota or team place, but I think it is good because one month ago, I have to make a performance high and I just keep my (performance) up, and it worked," he said afterwards.

The gold is Turkey's first of Tokyo 2020 and their third total medal of the Summer Games.

He is the first archer to win gold at Tokyo who isn't from South Korea.

After competing in 2016 in Brazil -- getting knocked out in the round of 16 -- Gazoz said a promise he made drove him to success in Japan.

“This feels so good, I have been (at) 2016 and I give my promise to my coaches, my mother and my father, I will go to the next Olympic Games and I will win gold medal.”