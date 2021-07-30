US gymnast Simone Biles wears her warm-up gear after she pulled out of the team all-around competition on Tuesday, July 27. (Dylan Martinez/Reuters)

In a series of Instagram stories, Simone Biles posted videos of herself struggling with her dismounts on the uneven bars and answered questions about having the "twisties" — the mental block that can cause gymnasts to lose control of their bodies midair.

Biles said her latest bout of the twisties started the morning after the preliminary competition in Tokyo. While she said it has affected her before, it was only ever during floor and vault events, rather than bars and beam.

"But this time it’s literally on every event. Which sucks… really bad," she said.

Biles posted two videos of herself — which have since been taken down — of her on the uneven bars, showing her struggle with dismounts.

In the first video, Biles said she was supposed to do one and a half more twists on her dismount. Instead, the video shows her landing on her back on the mat.

A second video shows another dismount, in which she said she still needed to complete another half twist — and she falls to the mat in apparent frustration.

The videos were taken on Friday morning during practice, she said.

"It’s honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind and body in sync," she said in another post.

Biles said getting rid of the twisties “varies with time” and in the past they've lasted for about two or more weeks.

USA gymnast Simone Biles walks off the floor during the women's gymnastics team final on July 27. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Biles, who withdrew during the team final and then pulled out ahead of Thursday’s all-around final, is still scheduled to compete in the four individual events of vault, bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Women’s vault and bars finals are scheduled for Sunday, the women’s floor final is Monday, and the beam final is Tuesday.